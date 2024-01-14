Restaurant info

Sylvia Woods, the "Queen of Soul Food," was the founder and owner of the world famous Sylvia's Restaurant, located in the historical village of Harlem, since 1962. In 1944, Sylvia and her Husband Herbert, moved to Harlem NY, where she became a waitress at Johnson's luncheonette. After several years of dedicated service, Mr. Johnson recognized Sylvia's entrepreneurial spirit and sold her the luncheonette.The once small luncheonette which consisted of 15 stools and six booths, has now flourished into a family-owned enterprise which consists of: Sylvia's Restaurant in Harlem, Sylvia's Also, a full-service catering hall, Special Events Division, a nationwide line of Sylvia's Food Products, two deliciously amazing cookbooks, and ATOC, Inc., a real estate holding company.