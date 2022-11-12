Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe Midtown Sacramento

302 Reviews

$$

2700 Capitol Ave

Sacramento, CA 95816

Order Again

Popular Items

Fusion Bowl
Fusion Wrap
Yummus Hummus

Feed Me

Fusion Bowl

Fusion Bowl

$13.45

Fuze your favorite flavors and fresh ingredients. We’ll add fresh avocado, edamame beans, julienne carrots, sesame seeds, and daikon sprouts.

Fusion Wrap

Fusion Wrap

$11.95

Fuze your favorite flavors and fresh ingredients. We’ll add fresh avocado, julienne carrots, and baby greens.

Snack Me

Yummus Hummus

Yummus Hummus

$8.95

Fresh fusion hummus partnered with our fresh-baked naan.

Loaded Avocado Toast

Loaded Avocado Toast

$8.95

Toasty naan layered with fresh flavorful avocado mash and crowned with your choice of toppers.

Warm Edamame Bowl

Warm Edamame Bowl

$7.45

With Himalayan pink seasoned salt.

Kid's Popcorn Chicken Bowl

Kid's Popcorn Chicken Bowl

$7.95

Rice, chicken, and teriyaki sauce.

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$5.45

Freshly-baked chocolate cake drizzled with creamy chocolate.

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$5.45

Freshly-baked carrot cake topped with sweet frosting.

Chocolate Chai Churro Donuts

Chocolate Chai Churro Donuts

$5.45

Fresh & Hot Churro Donuts with a chocolate chai dipping sauce

Fusion Miso Soup (Seasonal)

$6.95

Traditional Miso Soup With Grilled Tofu, Green Onions & Israeli Couscous.

Ice Me

Acai Sunrise

Acai Sunrise

$4.45

Green tea, acai berry, mango and sliced oranges.

Honeydew Chill

Honeydew Chill

$4.45

Green tea, sweet melon and fresh honeydew.

Peach Palmer

Peach Palmer

$4.45

Black tea, peach puree and tart lemonade.

Pomegranate Lemonade

Pomegranate Lemonade

$4.45

Green tea, tart pomegranate and fresh lemonade.

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.45

Succulent strawberry with crisp, tart lemonade and green tea.

Tropical Burst

Tropical Burst

$4.45

Oolong tea, tropical fruit and mango.

Granny Apple Splash

Granny Apple Splash

$4.45

Tart Granny Apple blended with refreshing green tea topped with a lemon slice

Peach Bellini

Peach Bellini

$4.45

Sweet orchard peach blended with oolong tea and topped with fresh mint

Sparkle Me

Acai Pomegranate

Acai Pomegranate

$4.45

Black tea, acai berry, pomegranate and mango.

Blackberry Lemonade

Blackberry Lemonade

$4.45

Black tea, plump blackberries and fresh lemonade.

Ginger Pear

Ginger Pear

$4.45

Green tea, sweet pear and candied ginger.

Mystic Mandarin

Mystic Mandarin

$4.45

Green tea, mandarin orange and a mango twist.

Strawberry Lime

Strawberry Lime

$4.45

Black tea, strawberry and a whisper of lime.

Tangerine Ginger

Tangerine Ginger

$4.45

Oolong tea, mandarin and candied ginger.

Raspberry Mojito Sparkler

Raspberry Mojito Sparkler

$4.45

Black tea, ruby red raspberry & fresh mint

Freeze Me

Chocolate Chai Frost

Chocolate Chai Frost

$5.85

Black tea, spiced chai, chocolate and cinnamon.

Mango Madness Frost

Mango Madness Frost

$5.85

Green tea and diced mango.

Strawberry Almond Frost

Strawberry Almond Frost

$5.85

Oolong tea, strawberries and toasted almonds.

Pumpkin Spice Frost

Pumpkin Spice Frost

$5.85

The fall classic is back! A pumpkin spice frozen indulgence blended with black tea, chai spice and topped with a cookie crumble

Lemondrop Freeze

Lemondrop Freeze

$5.85

A frozen lemonade sorbet with green tea.

Peach Freeze

Peach Freeze

$5.85

Black tea, sweet peach, topped with fresh mint.

Raspberry Crush Freeze

Raspberry Crush Freeze

$5.85

Oolong tea loaded with ripe raspberry.

Strawberry Mojito Freeze

Strawberry Mojito Freeze

$5.85

Green tea, tart strawberry & fresh mint

Steam Me

Black Tea & Vanilla

Black Tea & Vanilla

$5.85

Creamy black tea latte with a vanilla swirl.

Classic Chai

Classic Chai

$5.85

Rich in spice with a dusting of cinnamon.

Green Tea & Coconut

Green Tea & Coconut

$5.85

Green tea latte topped with sweet coconut.

Honey Tea Latte

Honey Tea Latte

$5.85

Creamy black tea latte with honey and almond.

Matcha Sin

Matcha Sin

$5.85

Rich matcha green tea, house specialty.

Oolong & Caramel Cream

Oolong & Caramel Cream

$5.85

Rich oolong tea latte with a caramel swirl.

Black Tea & Maple Spiced Latte

Black Tea & Maple Spiced Latte

$5.95

Soothing blend of black tea and toasty maple crème

Tea on Tap/ Plain Tea

Ginger Peach Black Tea

Ginger Peach Black Tea

$3.95

Black tea, fresh peach, complemented with a hint of ginger.

Pomegranate Splash Green Tea

Pomegranate Splash Green Tea

$3.95

Green tea, tart, sweet pomegranate, rich in anti-oxidants

Blueberry Hibiscus Herbal Tea

Blueberry Hibiscus Herbal Tea

$3.95

Tangy hibiscus herbal tea, with the lush, deep flavor of bluberries

Sides

Side of Rice

Side of Rice

$5.45

Select a fresh side of rice, dressings extra.

Side/Extra Dressing

$0.95

House made dressing, 16 oz

Side of Naan

$2.95

TO GO UTENSILS

FORKS

Add the quantity of FORKS needed for your order. Utensils will only be given if requested.

KNIVES

Add the quantity of KNIVES needed for your order. Utensils will only be given if requested.

SPOONS

Add the quantity of SPOONS needed for your order. Utensils will only be given if requested.

STRAWS

Add the quantity of STRAWS needed for your order. Utensils will only be given if requested.

check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Healthy fusion bowls and wraps; paired with unique frozen, frosted, sparkling, steamed and iced tea libations.

2700 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA 95816

Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe image
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe image
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe image

