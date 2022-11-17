Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream

MoJoe's 2330 Pleasant Grove Blvd.

review star

No reviews yet

2330 Pleasant Grove Blvd.

Roseville, CA 95747

Popular Items

Breakfast Smoothie
Cinnamon Dolce Latte
Pumpkin Spice Latte

Coffee Drinks

Drip coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00+Out of stock

Affogato

$6.00

Americano

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cortado

$4.00

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Red Eye

$5.00

Undertow

$4.50

Traditional Macchiato

$3.00

Café Latte

$5.00+

Vanilla Latte

$5.00+

Caramel Latte

$5.00+

Caramel Macchiato Latte

$5.00+

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

$5.00+

Lavender Latte

$5.00+

SF Vanilla Latte

$5.00+

SF Caramel Latte

$5.00+

Mocha

$5.00+

White Mocha

$5.50+

Black & White Mocha

$5.00+

Coffee frappe

$6.00+

Mocha frappe

$6.00+

White mocha frappe

$6.00+

Vanilla frappe

$6.00+

Caramel frappe

$6.00+

Hazelnut Frappe

$6.00+

Snickerdoodle frappe

$6.00+

Seasonal + Specialty Drinks

Snickerdoodle latte

$5.50+

Barista crush

$5.50+

Honey lavender latte

$5.50+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50+

Vanilla Bean Maple Latte

$5.50+

Cinnamon Dolce Latte

$5.50+

Apple Spice Cider

$5.50+

Iced Teas + Tea Lattes

Chai Tea Latte

$5.50+

Dirty Chai Tea Latte

$6.00+

Matcha Tea Latte

$5.50+

London Fog

$4.00+

Shaken Iced Tea

$3.00+

Shaken Passion Iced Tea Lemonade

$4.00+

Shaken Black Iced Tea Lemonade

$4.00+

Shaken Green Iced Tea Lemonade

$4.00+

Hot Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Milk Steamer

$4.00+

Hot Cider

$4.00+

Chamomile tea

$3.00

Green ginger tea

$3.00

Green zen tea

$3.00

Herbal passion tea

$3.00

English breakfast tea

$3.00

Decaf earl grey tea

$3.00

Earl grey tea

$3.00

Lotus blossom tea

$3.00

Mint tea

$3.00

Cold Drinks

Hand selected specialty drinks and spirits.

*Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice - 16 oz Glass

$6.00

Orange Juice - Bottle

$15.00

Matcha tea lemonade

$5.00+

Custom Fresh Lemonade

$4.50+

Apple Juice

$3.00

Glass of Milk

$3.00+

Chocolate Milk

$3.50+

Pup Cup

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$3.00

Liquid Death Mineral Water

$3.00

BOXED Water

$3.00

Liquid Death Mango Chainsaw Sparkling Water

$3.00

Gatorade - Blue

$3.00

Gatorade - Grape

$3.00Out of stock

Gatorade - Red

$3.00

Gatorade - Yellow

$3.00Out of stock

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$3.50

Red Bull - BLUE Edition

$3.50

Red Bull - RED Edition

$3.50

Red Bull - Coconut

$3.50

Red Bull - Original

$3.50

Smoothies

Specialty frozen creations to delight your taste buds.

Orange Starburst

$8.00

strawberries | pineapple | orange juice

Peanut Butter Mocha

$9.00

double shot of espresso | peanut butter | mocha powder | ice | banana | oat milk

Breakfast Smoothie

$9.00

strawberries | bananas | rolled oats | vanilla protein powder | peanut butter | honey | oat milk

Dragon Fruit Delight

$8.00

mango | pineapple | banana | dragonfruit | apple juice

Acai Bowl

$12.00

Base: frozen acai blend Layered with: house made cinnamon granola, strawberries and blueberries Topped with: strawberries, blueberries, bananas, granola, and honey

Green Zinger

$8.00

mango | spinach | fresh ginger | apple juice

Pina Colada Smoothie

$8.00

pineapple | coconut puree | coconut milk

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$8.00

Wine & Dinner Events

Daou Rose

$16.00

Daou Chardonnay

$14.00

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00

Daou Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

$35.00

Daou Pinot Noir Santa Barbara County

$17.00

Pessimist by Daou Red Blend

$16.00

Baked Goods

Papa's Banana Bread

$3.50

Beignets

$2.50+

Chocolate Muffin

$3.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll

$6.50

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50Out of stock

Fruit Bread

$3.50Out of stock

Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Sourdough French Toast

$4.50

Cinnamon Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Blueberry Scone

$4.00

White Chocolate Raspberry Scone

$4.00

Apple Cinnamon Scone

$4.00

$5 (Small) Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Teal Rabbit Cranberry Scone

$6.00

J's Thick & Peanut Buterry Brownies

$4.75

J's Strawberry Cobbler Bar

$4.50

J's Samoa Cookie

$2.50

Paint & Sip Night

Paint & Sip

$45.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2330 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Roseville, CA 95747

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

