Tacoholics - Lanoka Harbor

335 North Main St

Lanoka Harbor, NJ 08734

Popular Items

Bowl
Burrito
Tacos (2)

Entree

Tacos (2)

Tacos (2)

Tacos (3)

Tacos (3)

$3.99
Burrito

Burrito

Bowl

Bowl

Salad

Salad

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

Nachos

Nachos

Nacho Fries

Nacho Fries

$1.00

Truck Style Tacos

Crack BBQ Chicken (2 Tacos Truck Style)

Crack BBQ Chicken (2 Tacos Truck Style)

$10.99

Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), crack bbq sauce, lettuce, cheese, and ranch.

Honey Chipotle Chicken (2 Tacos Truck Style)

Honey Chipotle Chicken (2 Tacos Truck Style)

$10.99

Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), honey chipotle sauce, lettuce, cheese, and ranch.

Buffalo Chicken (2 Tacos Truck Style)

Buffalo Chicken (2 Tacos Truck Style)

$10.99

Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), buffalo sauce, lettuce, cheese, and ranch.

Bang Shrimp (2 Tacos Truck Style)

Bang Shrimp (2 Tacos Truck Style)

$11.99

Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), bang sauce, lettuce, and cheese.

Coconut Shrimp (2 Tacos Truck Style)

Coconut Shrimp (2 Tacos Truck Style)

$11.99

Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), sriracha aioli, lettuce, cheese, and red cabbage.

Southwest Chipotle Beef (2 Tacos Truck Style)

Southwest Chipotle Beef (2 Tacos Truck Style)

$10.99

Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), southwest chipotle sauce, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream.

Southwest Chipotle Chicken (2 Tacos Truck Style)

Southwest Chipotle Chicken (2 Tacos Truck Style)

$10.99

Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), southwest chipotle sauce, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream.

General Tso's Chicken (2 Tacos Truck Style)

General Tso's Chicken (2 Tacos Truck Style)

$10.99

Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), general tso's sauce, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream.

Fried Avocado (2 Tacos Truck Style)

Fried Avocado (2 Tacos Truck Style)

$11.99

Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), cilantro lime crema sauce, lettuce, cheese, and red cabbage.

Baja Fish (2 Tacos Truck Style)

Baja Fish (2 Tacos Truck Style)

$11.99

Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), southwest chipotle sauce, coleslaw, cheese, and red cabbage. (Fish is fried white fish).

Sides

Chips

Chips

$2.99
Chips with Mild

Chips with Mild

$4.49
Chips with Medium

Chips with Medium

$4.49
Chips with Hot

Chips with Hot

$4.49
Chips with Guacamole

Chips with Guacamole

$5.49
Chips with Queso

Chips with Queso

$5.49
Side Queso

Side Queso

$2.49
Side Guacamole

Side Guacamole

$2.49
Side Rice, Beans, Salsa, Specialty Sauce, Sour Cream, Ranch

Side Rice, Beans, Salsa, Specialty Sauce, Sour Cream, Ranch

Side Waffle Fries

Side Waffle Fries

$4.99
Side Waffle Fries with Queso

Side Waffle Fries with Queso

$7.49

Drinks

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$1.99
Bottled Drink

Bottled Drink

$2.99
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.99
Red Bull

Red Bull

$2.99

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders (2) with Chips & Juice

Chicken Tenders (2) with Chips & Juice

$5.99
Kids Quesadilla with Chips & Juice

Kids Quesadilla with Chips & Juice

$5.99
Beef Taco (1) with Chips & Juice

Beef Taco (1) with Chips & Juice

$5.99
Grilled Chicken Taco (1) with Chips & Juice

Grilled Chicken Taco (1) with Chips & Juice

$5.99
Crispy Chicken Taco (1) with Chips & Juice

Crispy Chicken Taco (1) with Chips & Juice

$5.99
Juice Box

Juice Box

$1.49

Single Tacos

Taco (1) Build Your Own

Taco (1) Build Your Own

Crack BBQ Chicken Truck Style (1 Taco)

Crack BBQ Chicken Truck Style (1 Taco)

$6.50
Honey Chipotle Chicken Truck Style (1 Taco)

Honey Chipotle Chicken Truck Style (1 Taco)

$6.50
Buffalo Chicken Truck Style (1 Taco)

Buffalo Chicken Truck Style (1 Taco)

$6.50
Bang Shrimp Truck Style (1 Taco)

Bang Shrimp Truck Style (1 Taco)

$7.00
Coconut Shrimp Truck Style (1 Taco)

Coconut Shrimp Truck Style (1 Taco)

$7.00
Southwest Chipotle Beef Truck Style (1 Taco)

Southwest Chipotle Beef Truck Style (1 Taco)

$6.50
Southwest Chipotle Chicken Truck Style (1 Taco)

Southwest Chipotle Chicken Truck Style (1 Taco)

$6.50
General Tso's Chicken Truck Style (1 Taco)

General Tso's Chicken Truck Style (1 Taco)

$6.50
Fried Avocado Truck Style (1 Taco)

Fried Avocado Truck Style (1 Taco)

$7.00
Baja Fish Truck Style (1 Taco)

Baja Fish Truck Style (1 Taco)

$7.00

Catering Taco Bar (10 Person Minimum)

Grilled Chicken Tacos (10 Person Minimum)

$120.00

10 Person Minimum. Includes flour tortillas, lettuce, cheese, salsa, sour cream, two specialty sauces, and chips. Add extra sides in the modifiers below.

Beef Tacos (10 Person Minimum)

$120.00

10 Person Minimum. Includes flour tortillas, lettuce, cheese, salsa, sour cream, two specialty sauces, and chips. Add extra sides in the modifiers below.

Half Chicken/Half Beef Tacos (10 Person Minimum)

$120.00

10 Person Minimum. Includes flour tortillas, lettuce, cheese, salsa, sour cream, two specialty sauces, and chips. Add extra sides in the modifiers below.

Grilled Shrimp Tacos (10 Person Minimum)

$150.00

10 Person Minimum. Includes flour tortillas, lettuce, cheese, salsa, sour cream, two specialty sauces, and chips. Add extra sides in the modifiers below.

Veggie Tacos (10 Person Minimum)

$120.00

10 Person Minimum. Includes flour tortillas, lettuce, cheese, salsa, sour cream, two specialty sauces, and chips. Add extra sides in the modifiers below.

Catering Burritos (10 Person Minimum)

Grilled Chicken Burritos (10 Person Minimum)

$130.00

10 Person Minimum. Select your choice of rice, beans, salsa, and toppings which will be in the burrito. Specialty sauces will come on the side. Add all other sides in the modifiers below.

Crispy Chicken Burritos (10 Person Minimum)

$130.00

10 Person Minimum. Select your choice of rice, beans, salsa, and toppings which will be in the burrito. Specialty sauces will come on the side. Add all other sides in the modifiers below.

Beef Burritos (10 Person Minimum)

$130.00

10 Person Minimum. Select your choice of rice, beans, salsa, and toppings which will be in the burrito. Specialty sauces will come on the side. Add all other sides in the modifiers below.

Tofu Burritos (10 Person Minimum)

$130.00

10 Person Minimum. Select your choice of rice, beans, salsa, and toppings which will be in the burrito. Specialty sauces will come on the side. Add all other sides in the modifiers below.

Grilled Shrimp Burritos (10 Person Minimum)

$160.00

10 Person Minimum. Select your choice of rice, beans, salsa, and toppings which will be in the burrito. Specialty sauces will come on the side. Add all other sides in the modifiers below.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

335 North Main St, Lanoka Harbor, NJ 08734

Directions

