Tajima Plaza Bonita

review star

No reviews yet

3030 Plaza Bonita Road

STE 2445

National City, CA 91950

UTENSILS

Add Utensils

*UTENSILS WILL BE PROVIDED UPON REQUEST. PLEASE INDICATE THE NUMBER OF SETS NEEDED. THANK YOU.

Ramen

Tajima Ramen

Tajima Ramen

$14.00

Original Tonkotsu Chicken and Pork broth, Egg Noodles, Pork or Chicken Chashu, ½ Ramen Egg, Fried Garlic, Bean Sprouts, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.

Spicy Sesame Ramen

Spicy Sesame Ramen

$13.50

Spicy Tonkotsu, Chicken and Pork broth, mixed with special Sesame Paste, Egg Noodles, Ground Pork, ½ Ramen Egg, Bean Sprouts, Fried Garlic Chips, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.

Carnitas Ramen

Carnitas Ramen

$14.00

Spicy tonkotsu chicken and pork broth, egg noodles, housemade carnitas, ½ ramen egg, radish, cilantro, diced onion, lime, and dried oregano

Extra Noodles

Extra Noodles

$2.00
Extra Broth

Extra Broth

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3030 Plaza Bonita Road, STE 2445, National City, CA 91950

