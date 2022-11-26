Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Tanglewood Pizza Company

577 Reviews

$$

5539 US Hwy 158

Advance, NC 27006

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Cheese
Pretzel & Beer Cheese

Appetizers

Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$10.50

Loaded hand-cut fries with our house cheese blend and bacon. Served with a side of ranch.

Boneless Chicken Wings

Boneless Chicken Wings

$12.00

Boneless wings tossed in your choice of buffalo, BBQ, or hot honey sauce. Served with celery.

Brussell Sprouts

Brussell Sprouts

$8.50

Sautéed brussels with garlic and applewood smoked bacon. Add Chicken $7 Add Salmon $9 Add Shrimp $7.50

Cheese Bites

$10.00

Have a taste of Wisconsin with our beer battered cheese curds. Served with a side of ranch

Cinnamon Pretzel

$12.00

Hot pretzel topped with butter and tossed in cinnamon & sugar. Served with icing for dipping.

Pretzel & Beer Cheese

Pretzel & Beer Cheese

$11.00

Our Hot, crispy pretzel served with beer cheese.

Pizza Pretzel

$12.00

Our hot, gigantic pretzel topped with mozzarella cheese & pepperoni, served with marinara for dipping.

Cheesy Bread Sticks

Cheesy Bread Sticks

$10.00
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Fried pickle chips served with chipotle ranch.

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$12.00

Fried ravioli served with our house tomato basil sauce.

Hickory Smoked Wings

Hickory Smoked Wings

$15.00

8 wood fired, bone-in wings seasoned with our house spices and served with celery. *Toss wings in house BBQ, Buffalo, or Hot honey sauce.

Southwest Egg Rolls

Southwest Egg Rolls

$12.00

Black beans, pico de gallo, corn, queso blanco and chorizo. Deep fried and served with chipotle ranch.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.50

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.50

Fried Chicken fingers tossed in house buffalo sauce, bacon, mozzarella, red onion, cucumber, tomato and house croutons over a bed of romaine lettuce.

Classic House

$9.00

Spring mix, grape tomato, red onion, mozzarella cheese, and house made croutons served with choice of dressing.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, turkey, bacon, boiled egg, cucumber, tomato, cheese blend and red onion.

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$18.00

No lettuce needed on this gem! Seared lightly blackened Salmon, over roasted & sautéed brussels, goat cheese, pecans, bacon and drizzled with a balsamic glaze.

TPC Caesar

$9.50

Romaine lettuce, house croutons, shaved parmesan cheese, served with our house caesar dressing.

Summer Harvest Salad

Summer Harvest Salad

$9.50

Spinach & Spring mix, feta cheese, mango, cucumber, and pecans served with honey champagne vinaigrette.

Wedge

Wedge

$9.00

Iceberg wedge topped with blue cheese dressing, crumbled blue cheese, bacon and chopped tomato.

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$4.00

Half portion of our big Caesar! Romaine lettuce, house croutons, shaved parmesan cheese and served with our house caesar dressing.

Side House

Side House

$4.00

Spring mix, grape tomato, red onion, house croutons, served with choice of dressing.

Pizza

All of our pizzas are 12" (6 Slices of goodness)
Backwood BBQ

Backwood BBQ

$15.00

Your choice of braised pork shoulder or chicken. It comes with applewood smoked bacon, red onion, and brussel sprouts over our house BBQ sauce and topped with mozzarella.

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Chicken and red onion over our house buffalo sauce, topped with mozzarella and blue cheese.

Carnivore

Carnivore

$16.00

Meat lover's delight! Pepperoni, sausage, prosciutto, salami and bacon over our house tomato basil sauce, topped with mozzarella.

Cheese

Cheese

$11.00
Farmer

Farmer

$15.00

Roasted mushrooms, roasted red peppers, arugula, feta, mozzarella & asiago over our house made pesto base.

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$14.00

Applewood smoked bacon, pineapple, jalapeños, over our house tomato basil sauce and topped with mozzarella.

Margherita

Margherita

$12.00

Whole mozzarella and fresh basil over our house tomato basil sauce.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$12.00
Pimpin Chicken

Pimpin Chicken

$14.00

Fried chicken, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, and with our house pimento cheese as a base.

Rustica

Rustica

$15.00

Thinly sliced prosciutto, sautéed onion, over our house basil pesto and topped with mozzarella and goat cheese.

Spicy Italian

Spicy Italian

$15.00

Salami, spicy capicolla, calabrese peppers, red pepper flakes, over our house tomato basil sauce and topped with mozzarella.

Tangled Bianca

Tangled Bianca

$14.00

Olive oil & garlic base, mozzarella, sausage, basil and drops of ricotta cheese.

The Dill Pickle

$14.00
TPC

TPC

$14.00

Pepperoni, sausage, sautéed onions, mushrooms over our house tomato basil sauce, topped with mozzarella.

TPC Surpreme

TPC Surpreme

$15.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, green peppers, red onion, olives, mushrooms over our house tomato basil sauce, topped with mozzarella.

Trent's Dirty Pig

$15.00

Barbecue base, pimento cheese, pork, prosciutto, bacon, mozzarella, jalapenos and red onion.

Calzones

Chicken and Spinach Calzone

Chicken and Spinach Calzone

$14.00

Chicken, applewood smoked bacon, spinach, ricotta cheese. Served with a side of our house tomato basil sauce.

The Meaty Davie

The Meaty Davie

$15.00

Pepperoni, sausage, salami, bacon, and stuffed with mozzarella cheese served with our house tomato basil sauce.

BYO Calzone

BYO Calzone

$13.00

Choose up to 3 toppings from any of our pizzas above not including mozzarella cheese to build your very own calzone.

Sandwiches

Bologna BLT

Bologna BLT

$12.00

Bologna on sourdough with mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato, andlmerican cheese. Add an egg for $2

BYO Burger

BYO Burger

$10.00

Angus beef patty with your choice of toppings. Served on a brioche bun with choice of side. Add any meat or cheese for $1.50 each & add any veggie for $0.50 each.

Chicken BLT Wrap

Chicken BLT Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese blend, and our house ranch in a flour tortilla. Served with choice of side

Davie County Cuban

Davie County Cuban

$13.00

Ham and pork with pickles, swiss cheese, jalapeño mustard and served on cuban bread with choice of side.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

As simple as it sounds, Fried Chicken breast with pickles and a hot honey sauce served on a brioche bun and your choice of side.

Italian Melt

Italian Melt

$14.00

Salami, capicola, prosciutto, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and a spicy aioli on Cuban bread.

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$14.00

Shaved ribeye steak with swiss cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, and caramelized onions on a hoagie roll with choice of side.

Turkey Melt

Turkey Melt

$13.00

Oven roasted turkey, bacon, Swiss and cranberry mayo served in sourdough bread; comes with choice of side

Kids meal

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$7.00

3 chicken fingers served with choice of side.

Kid's Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

served with choice of side.

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Sides

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Hand Cut Fries

$4.00

Side Mac -N- Cheese

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Side Caeser Salad

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Desserts

Cinnamon Pretzel

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy our great pizza and huge selection of local craft beer. Live music every Saturday!

Website

Location

5539 US Hwy 158, Advance, NC 27006

Directions

