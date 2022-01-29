Taylor Shellfish Farms Samish

Winterfest Saturday 01/29/2022

$75.00 Out of stock

Our Annual winter celebration with friends at Kulshan Brewing Company. This is a beer release party and a shellfish feed. Each ticket purchased includes entry for one person. Bottomless oysters and Paella await you, as well as a generous sampling (5 x 5 oz pours + 1 full pint) of beers new and old from Kulshan, including but not limited to our winter collab Shucks on the Beach. *This purchase gives the purchaser entry for (1) person to Winterfest at Taylor Shellfish Farms 2182 Chuckanut Drive Bow, Washington from 4-7pm on Saturday January 29th 2022* YOU WILL NOT NEED TO PICK UP THIS ITEM AT THE SAMISH FARM. WE WILL BE IN TOUCH VIA EMAIL WITH DETAILED EVENT INSTRUCTIONS. THANK YOU FOR ATTENDING WINTERFEST.