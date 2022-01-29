Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Taylor Shellfish Farms Samish

review star

No reviews yet

$$

2182 Chuckanut Drive

Bow, WA 98232

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Manila Clams
Totten Inlet Mussels
Cocktail Sauce

Live Oysters

Shigoku

$2.00
Kumamoto

Kumamoto

$2.50

Beach grown in the South Puget Sound from Japanese origin

Sumo Kumo

Sumo Kumo

$2.50

Sumo Kumo oysters are a fuller bodied version of the Kumamoto oyster. Grown in exactly the same way just a little bit longer.

Fat Bastard

Fat Bastard

$2.00

9 month old tumbled oyster

Virginica

$2.50

Olympia

$2.50
XS Pacific

XS Pacific

$1.20

Beach grown pacific oyster

Small Pacific

Small Pacific

$1.30

Beach grown pacific oyster.

Medium Pacific

Medium Pacific

$1.40

Beach grown pacific oyster

Mignonette

$1.50

Traditional french condiment for seafood. Made with vinegar and shallot and a pinch of sugar. Top with fresh cracked pepper. Elevates the fruity notes of bivalves of all shapes and sizes.

Cocktail Sauce

$3.50

House made tangy ketchup based condiment. Plenty of horseradish and lemon juice for those that enjoy a zip in the brine.

Clam - Mussel

Manila Clams

Manila Clams

$13.00+

Approx 19-21 steamers per pound.

Totten Inlet Mussels

Totten Inlet Mussels

$9.90+

Beautiful Mussels grown by us in the Totten Inlet in the south Puget Sound.

Grocery

Pickled Herring

Pickled Herring

$8.75

Vita west coast caught herring in a sweet & tangy onion, white wine sauce. Umami to the core!

Canned Products

Canned Products

$9.00+

Choose between canned or vacuum sealed fresh packs. Options are Original, Habanero, Lemon Pepper or Teriyaki. Please place your preference under special request. Orders without a listed preference will be given Original.

Smoked Olive Oil

Smoked Olive Oil

$26.00

Oak smoked extra virgin olive oil is an excellent finishing oil for many things, including seafood.

Bomba Rice

Bomba Rice

$10.75

Make your own Paella with this traditional arroz from Matiz!

Fish Stock

Fish Stock

$10.00

Rich and savory fish stock to add to bomba rice and seafood for perfect Paella.

Pimenton

Pimenton

$4.00

Delightfully Smoky and Sweet ground red pepper to liven up your Paella.

Imported Can

Imported Can

$5.25+
Blue Knife

Blue Knife

$8.00

Caviar

$22.00+Out of stock

HoSa

$15.00+Out of stock

Garlic Butter

$5.25

Shucked Meats

These pre-shucked oyster meats come sealed in tubs. Select your preferred meat size (xtra small, small, medium) and the volume container you want (16 or 32), then bread and fry!
XS Shucked

XS Shucked

$13.00+
Small Shucked

Small Shucked

$12.50+
Med Shucked

Med Shucked

$12.00+

Events

Winterfest Saturday 01/29/2022

Winterfest Saturday 01/29/2022

$75.00Out of stock

Our Annual winter celebration with friends at Kulshan Brewing Company. This is a beer release party and a shellfish feed. Each ticket purchased includes entry for one person. Bottomless oysters and Paella await you, as well as a generous sampling (5 x 5 oz pours + 1 full pint) of beers new and old from Kulshan, including but not limited to our winter collab Shucks on the Beach. *This purchase gives the purchaser entry for (1) person to Winterfest at Taylor Shellfish Farms 2182 Chuckanut Drive Bow, Washington from 4-7pm on Saturday January 29th 2022* YOU WILL NOT NEED TO PICK UP THIS ITEM AT THE SAMISH FARM. WE WILL BE IN TOUCH VIA EMAIL WITH DETAILED EVENT INSTRUCTIONS. THANK YOU FOR ATTENDING WINTERFEST.

Winterfest Sunday 01/30/2022

Winterfest Sunday 01/30/2022

$75.00Out of stock

Our Annual winter celebration with friends at Kulshan Brewing Company. This is a beer release party and a shellfish feed. Each ticket purchased includes entry for one person. Bottomless oysters and Paella await you, as well as a generous sampling (5 x 5 oz pours + 1 full pint) of beers new and old from Kulshan, including but not limited to our winter collab Shucks on the Beach. *This purchase gives the purchaser entry for (1) person to Winterfest at Taylor Shellfish Farms 2182 Chuckanut Drive Bow, Washington from 4- 7pm on Sunday January 30th 2022* YOU WILL NOT NEED TO PICK UP THIS ITEM AT THE SAMISH FARM. WE WILL BE IN TOUCH VIA EMAIL WITH DETAILED EVENT INSTRUCTIONS. THANK YOU FOR ATTENDING WINTERFEST.

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:30 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 12:30 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:30 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 12:30 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:30 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:30 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2182 Chuckanut Drive, Bow, WA 98232

Directions

Gallery
Taylor Shellfish Farms image
Taylor Shellfish Farms image

