Main picView gallery

Teresa's Prime Steakhouse 20 Elm Street

review star

No reviews yet

20 Elm Street

N. Reading, MA 01864

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

20 Elm Street, N. Reading, MA 01864

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Teresa's Grill Nineteen - 20 Elm Street
orange starNo Reviews
20 Elm Street N. Reading, MA 01864
View restaurantnext
Chicken & The Pig Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
145 South Main Street Middleton, MA 01949
View restaurantnext
Teresa's Italian Eatery - 149 South Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
149 South Main Street Middleton, MA 01949
View restaurantnext
Sol Bean Juice Bar and Kitchen - 221 S Main St
orange starNo Reviews
221 S Main St Middleton, MA 01949
View restaurantnext
NexDine - Cafe 401 (411)
orange starNo Reviews
401 Edgewater Place Wakefield, MA 01880
View restaurantnext
Kouzina - Peabody
orange starNo Reviews
134 Newbury Street Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
Map
More near N. Reading
Lynnfield
review star
No reviews yet
Reading
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Middleton
review star
No reviews yet
Wakefield
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Peabody
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Danvers
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Stoneham
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Woburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston