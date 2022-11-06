Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thai Social Restaurant 215-01 73rd Ave

review star

No reviews yet

215-01 73 Ave

Oakland Gardens, NY 11364

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizer

Chicken Satay

$10.00

Grilled marinated chicken on a skewer with peanut and cucumber relish

Curry Puff

$8.00

Chicken curry, potatoes, onions, with sweet cucumber sauce.

Crispy Spring Roll

$7.00

Mixed vegetables, glass noodle, with plum sauce.

Thai Social Dumpling (Streamed or fried dumpling)

$8.00

Ground chicken and shrimp with sweet soy sauce.

Chive Pancake

$8.00

Crispy chive pancake, with sweet soy sauce.

Calamari

$9.00

Crispy calamari, with spicy mayo

Thai Wing

$9.00

Crispy thai herbs chicken wing with sweet sauce.

Zabb Wing

$9.00

Crispy chicken wing mixed with thai herbs spicy Zaby power

Fried Tofu

$7.00

Fried tofu with sweet chili sauce

Steam mushroom Dumpling

$8.00

Mixed wild mushrooms and shiitake mushroom with sweet soy sauce

Crab Ragoon

$8.00

Crab stick , cream cheese and celery with spicy mayo

Edamame

$6.00

Grilled corn

$6.00

Hoi Jor

$12.00

Satay Bunny Bun

$10.00

Crispy Roti

$6.00

Thai Crepe

$9.00

Salad

Thai Social Salad

$7.00

Mixed green vegetables, red onion, crispy tofu with peanut dressing.

Papaya Salad

$8.00

Shredded papaya, tomato, green beans, ground peanut with spicy lime dressing

Mango Salad

$9.00

Fresh mango , onion , scallion with spicy lime dressing

Yum beef Salad

$15.00

Grill beef, onion, scallion with chili lime dressing.

Yum Khao Phod Salad

$8.00

Soup

Tom Yum Seafood Hot Pot

$24.00

Mixed Seafood, mushroom, long hot, lemongrass, lime leaves, chili, onion, cilantro in Creamy Broth

Tom Yum Bowl

$7.00

Tom Kha Bowl

$7.00

Tom Kha Seafood Hot Pot

$24.00

Ginger Soup

$7.00

Assorted vegetables and soft tofu in ginger broth

Mushroom wonton soup

$10.00

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$14.00

Choice of protein, chinese broccoli, tomato, onion, egg.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.00

Choice of protein, pineapple, onion, scallion, cashew nut, curry powder, egg.

Basil Fried Rice

$14.00

Choice of protein, onion, long hot, basil, chili, egg.

Crab Meat Fried Rice

$20.00

Crab meat, scallion, egg, with thai chili seafood

Briased Beef over rice

$20.00

Noodles

Pad Thai

$14.00

Choice of protein, rice noodes, egg, chive, bean sprouts, peanut.

Pad Se ew

$14.00

Choice of protein, flat noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli with homemade sweet black sauce

Pad Kea Mao (drunken noodles)

$14.00

Choice of protein, flat rice noodles or Udon egg, long hot, onion, basil , fingers root, young pepper with spicy sauce

Kua Gai Bacon (with chicken)

$15.00

Chicken, Flat noodles, egg, bacon, scallion, kale leaf.

Ba Mee Poo Moo Dang

$25.00

Tom Yum Noodles Soup

$20.00

Stew Beef Noodles Soup

$20.00

Kaosoy gai

$20.00

Sautéed

Pad kra pow

$14.00

Garlic Sauce

$14.00

Krapow Gaisub

$18.00

Crispy Pork Belly Basil

$18.00

Chinese Broccoli with Crispy Pork

$18.00

Shrimp Brussels Sprouts Tamarind

$17.00

Thai Curry

Green Curry

$14.00

Choice of protein, green curry paste, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, thai eggplant, eggplant, basil leaves

Red Curry

$14.00

Choice of protein, red curry paste, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, thai eggplant, basil leaves, long hot.

Massaman Curry

$14.00

Choice of protein, coconut milk, potato, onion, peanuts.

Vegetarian Healthy

Crispy Eggplant Basil

$15.00

Crispy eggplant, long hot bell pepper, basil.

Tofu Vegetarian Ginger

$15.00

Fried tofu, mixed vegetables, black ear mushroom, ginger sauce

Three Mushroom in Garlic sauce

$15.00

Mixed mushroom with garlic sauce

Vegetarian Kra Ri

$15.00

Signature

Pork Chop

$18.00

Marinated pork chop with Thai pepper sauce , steam vegetables, spicy thai dipping sauce

Rice Clay Pot

$19.00

Choice of beef or salmon, chinese sausage, scallion, onion, shiitake mushroom, cashew nut with BBQ honey sauce.

Seafood Pad Ka Hri

$24.00

Sautéed with egg , curry power , long hot , scallion , onion , Shrimp , Squid , Mussel

Pad Cha

$24.00

Choice of seafood or duck, long hot, fingers root, younger pepper, basil, black mushroom served in the sizzling platter

Three flavored sauce

$23.00

Filet Bronzino or Salmon or Duck with thai herb sweet chili sauce.

Spicy Chicken Turmeric

$16.00

Fried fish with mango salad

$30.00

Soft shell crab Pad Ka Ri

$22.00

Soft shell crab Mango Salad

$22.00

Creab Meat Omlette

$20.00

Crispy Chicken Cashews

$25.00

Khao Soi

$20.00

Stew Beef Hot Pot

$28.00

Steam fish fillet Ginger Sauce

$18.00

Honey BQQ glazed Pork Ribs

$14.00

Spicy Thai Herb glazed Pork Ribs

$14.00

Side order

Steamed Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Sweet Chili Sauce

Steamed Vegetables

$5.00

Soy Sauce

Num Pla Prig (Fish sauce with Chili)

Chili Powder

Hot Sauce

Siracha Sauce

Dessert

Chocolate Lava with Vanilla Ice Cream

$10.00

Mango Mousse Cake

$10.00

Coconut icecream Sundae

$12.00

Warm sticky rice stuffed with banana served with coconut ice cream.

Mango Sticky Rice (Seasonal)

$10.00

Fried Banana

$10.00

Coconut pudding

$9.00

Soft drink togo

Thai Iced Tea..

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee..

$4.00

Sparkling Water 750 ml..

$5.00

Bottled Water 500 ml..

$2.00

Coke..

$2.00

Diet Coke..

$2.00

Sprite..

$2.00

Ginger Ale..

$2.00

Seltzer..

$2.00

Lychee Tini..

$12.00

Lychee Juice..

$4.00

Mango Juice..

$4.00

Cranberry Juice..

$4.00

Jasmin Ice Tea..

$4.00

Hot tea..

$4.00

Yuzu Lemonade..

$5.00

Watermelon Basil spritzer..

$10.00

Passionfruit Mojito..

$12.00

Lychee Thai Ice tea..

$4.00

Coconut Juice

$5.00

Peach Social

$10.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

215-01 73 Ave, Oakland Gardens, NY 11364

Directions

