Thai Social Restaurant 215-01 73rd Ave
No reviews yet
215-01 73 Ave
Oakland Gardens, NY 11364
Appetizer
Chicken Satay
Grilled marinated chicken on a skewer with peanut and cucumber relish
Curry Puff
Chicken curry, potatoes, onions, with sweet cucumber sauce.
Crispy Spring Roll
Mixed vegetables, glass noodle, with plum sauce.
Thai Social Dumpling (Streamed or fried dumpling)
Ground chicken and shrimp with sweet soy sauce.
Chive Pancake
Crispy chive pancake, with sweet soy sauce.
Calamari
Crispy calamari, with spicy mayo
Thai Wing
Crispy thai herbs chicken wing with sweet sauce.
Zabb Wing
Crispy chicken wing mixed with thai herbs spicy Zaby power
Fried Tofu
Fried tofu with sweet chili sauce
Steam mushroom Dumpling
Mixed wild mushrooms and shiitake mushroom with sweet soy sauce
Crab Ragoon
Crab stick , cream cheese and celery with spicy mayo
Edamame
Grilled corn
Hoi Jor
Satay Bunny Bun
Crispy Roti
Thai Crepe
Salad
Thai Social Salad
Mixed green vegetables, red onion, crispy tofu with peanut dressing.
Papaya Salad
Shredded papaya, tomato, green beans, ground peanut with spicy lime dressing
Mango Salad
Fresh mango , onion , scallion with spicy lime dressing
Yum beef Salad
Grill beef, onion, scallion with chili lime dressing.
Yum Khao Phod Salad
Soup
Tom Yum Seafood Hot Pot
Mixed Seafood, mushroom, long hot, lemongrass, lime leaves, chili, onion, cilantro in Creamy Broth
Tom Yum Bowl
Tom Kha Bowl
Tom Kha Seafood Hot Pot
Ginger Soup
Assorted vegetables and soft tofu in ginger broth
Mushroom wonton soup
Fried Rice
Thai Fried Rice
Choice of protein, chinese broccoli, tomato, onion, egg.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Choice of protein, pineapple, onion, scallion, cashew nut, curry powder, egg.
Basil Fried Rice
Choice of protein, onion, long hot, basil, chili, egg.
Crab Meat Fried Rice
Crab meat, scallion, egg, with thai chili seafood
Briased Beef over rice
Noodles
Pad Thai
Choice of protein, rice noodes, egg, chive, bean sprouts, peanut.
Pad Se ew
Choice of protein, flat noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli with homemade sweet black sauce
Pad Kea Mao (drunken noodles)
Choice of protein, flat rice noodles or Udon egg, long hot, onion, basil , fingers root, young pepper with spicy sauce
Kua Gai Bacon (with chicken)
Chicken, Flat noodles, egg, bacon, scallion, kale leaf.
Ba Mee Poo Moo Dang
Tom Yum Noodles Soup
Stew Beef Noodles Soup
Kaosoy gai
Sautéed
Thai Curry
Green Curry
Choice of protein, green curry paste, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, thai eggplant, eggplant, basil leaves
Red Curry
Choice of protein, red curry paste, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, thai eggplant, basil leaves, long hot.
Massaman Curry
Choice of protein, coconut milk, potato, onion, peanuts.
Vegetarian Healthy
Signature
Pork Chop
Marinated pork chop with Thai pepper sauce , steam vegetables, spicy thai dipping sauce
Rice Clay Pot
Choice of beef or salmon, chinese sausage, scallion, onion, shiitake mushroom, cashew nut with BBQ honey sauce.
Seafood Pad Ka Hri
Sautéed with egg , curry power , long hot , scallion , onion , Shrimp , Squid , Mussel
Pad Cha
Choice of seafood or duck, long hot, fingers root, younger pepper, basil, black mushroom served in the sizzling platter
Three flavored sauce
Filet Bronzino or Salmon or Duck with thai herb sweet chili sauce.
Spicy Chicken Turmeric
Fried fish with mango salad
Soft shell crab Pad Ka Ri
Soft shell crab Mango Salad
Creab Meat Omlette
Crispy Chicken Cashews
Khao Soi
Stew Beef Hot Pot
Steam fish fillet Ginger Sauce
Honey BQQ glazed Pork Ribs
Spicy Thai Herb glazed Pork Ribs
Side order
Dessert
Soft drink togo
Thai Iced Tea..
Thai Iced Coffee..
Sparkling Water 750 ml..
Bottled Water 500 ml..
Coke..
Diet Coke..
Sprite..
Ginger Ale..
Seltzer..
Lychee Tini..
Lychee Juice..
Mango Juice..
Cranberry Juice..
Jasmin Ice Tea..
Hot tea..
Yuzu Lemonade..
Watermelon Basil spritzer..
Passionfruit Mojito..
Lychee Thai Ice tea..
Coconut Juice
Peach Social
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
215-01 73 Ave, Oakland Gardens, NY 11364