Mexican & Tex-Mex
Salad

Hot Peppers

1,062 Reviews

$

78-33 Springfield Blvd

Oakland Gardens, NY 11364

Popular Items

Burrito Bowl
Quesadillas
Tacos

Food

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$8.95
Salad Bowl

Salad Bowl

$8.95

Burrito

$8.95

Tacos

$8.95
Nachos

Nachos

$8.95
Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$8.95

Kids

Cheesy Nachos

$5.00

Cheese Quesdillas

$5.00

Kids Taco

$5.00

Extra

Chips

$1.75

Chips - Salsa

$2.25

Chips - Queso

$2.25

Chips - Guacamole

$2.75

Extra Guacamole

$1.75

Extra Queso

$1.50

Thin Cookies

$2.99

Beverages

Bottle Soda

$2.25

Water

$1.50

Jarritos

$2.25

Kissy Mango

$2.75

Magic Berry

$2.75

Watermelon Limeade

$2.75

Just Peachy

$2.75
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

78-33 Springfield Blvd, Oakland Gardens, NY 11364

