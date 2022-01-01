- Home
The Aviator Cafe
No reviews yet
45 HomeTown Way
Suite C
Blairsville, GA 30512
Wraps
Cold Smoked Ham Swiss & Ranch
Cold Honey Turkey B.L.T.
Cold Doug’s Vegetarian Wrap
Hot The Grilled Primo Turkey
Hot Cpt. T’s Beef 51 Mustang
Hot South West Sunrise Turkey
Panini/Sandwiches
Steve’s Grilled Italian
The Aviator Club
Honey Ham & Cheddar Panini
Best Sellers
Wills Prime Dip
Classic Corned Beef Reuben
The Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Crab And Avocado Quesadilla
Peggy’s Chicken Quesadilla
Portobella Flat Bread Panini
Greek Gyro
Chicken Parm Panini
Cold Grinders
Ultimate Italian Grinder
Carvers Combo Grinder
Turkey & Swiss Grinder
Ham & Swiss Grinder
Beef & Swiss Grinder
Tuna Grinder
Hot Off The Grill
1/2 Lb Simple Burger
1/2 Lb Simple Cheese Burger
1/2 Lb Bacon Cheese Burger
1/2 Lb Bacon Blue Burger
1/2 Lb South Of The Border Burger
1/2 Lb Smothered Bbq Bacon Cheese Burger
Aji Tuna Garden Salad
Impossible Burger (Vegetarian)
1/2 Lb Impossible Cheese Burger (Vegetarian)
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Rob’s Philly Steak & Cheese
Lunch From The Fryer
Chicken Strip Platter
Fresh Salad Selection
Chef Salad Half
Chef Salad Whole
Antipasto Salad Half
Antipasto Salad Whole
Garden Salad Half
Garden Salad Whole
Tuna Salad Platter
Sides
Jr. Aviator’s Menu
Kid’s Grilled Cheese
Kid’s Turkey & Cheese
Kid’s Pb&J
Jr. Cheese Quesadilla
Jr. Chicken Tender Meal
Kid’s Ham & Cheese
Kids Burger
Combos
Foot Long Hot Dog
Hot Pistrami And Swiss
Blackened Mahi Sandwich
Firecracker Grilled Tuna Steak Sandwich
Tuna Melt
The Gobbler
Cowboy Brisket Burger
Fish and Chips
Italian Sausage Burger
Bison Blue Burger
Specials
Bread Bowl Soup of the Day
Grilled Cheese & Soup of the Day
Blt & Soup of the Day
Pita Chip & Roasted Red Pepper App.
Pork Tacos 3 ea
Soups on the Fly
Secret Lunch Menu
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Blt Sandwich
California Turkey Wrap
Avocado Blt Wrap
Corn Nuggets
4oz Scoop Chicken Salad
4oz Scoop Tuna Salad
4oz Scoop Egg Salad
Tuna Melt
Extra Sauces
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Blue Cheese Dressing
Honey Mustard Dressing
Italian Vinaigrette
Ranch Dressing
Thousand Island
Thyme Aioli
Basilo Aioli
Chipolte Aioli
Tazikki Sauce
BBQ Sauce
Sour Cream
Salsa
Aujus cup
Buffalo Sauce 4 oz cup
Extra Toppings
Take & Bake
Drinks
10oz Cup Cold Pressed Nitrogen Infused Coffee
20oz Bottle Take Out Beverage
20oz Cup Coke Free Style Fountian
20oz Cup Iced Tea
20oz Cup Cold Pressed Nitrogen Infused Coffee
20oz Cup Fresh Brewed Rituals Hot Coffee
30oz Cup Coke Free Style Fountian
30oz Cup Iced Tea
Chocolate Milk
Milk
Orange Juice
Nos Energy Drink
Red Bull Energy Drink
Canned Beverage
10 Oz Fresh Brewed Rituals Hot Coffee
Pilot Drink 20oz
Bottle of Dasni Water
Smart Water
Vitamin water
Energizing Smoothies
Platters
Sides Platters
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
45 HomeTown Way, Suite C, Blairsville, GA 30512