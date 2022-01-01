Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Aviator Cafe

45 HomeTown Way

Suite C

Blairsville, GA 30512

Order Again

Popular Items

The Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Hot South West Sunrise Turkey
Peggy’s Chicken Quesadilla

Wraps

Cold Smoked Ham Swiss & Ranch

$7.97

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Cold Honey Turkey B.L.T.

$10.15

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Cold Doug’s Vegetarian Wrap

$7.97

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Hot The Grilled Primo Turkey

$11.50

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Hot Cpt. T’s Beef 51 Mustang

$11.50

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Hot South West Sunrise Turkey

$11.55

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Panini/Sandwiches

Steve’s Grilled Italian

$8.65

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

The Aviator Club

$11.50

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Honey Ham & Cheddar Panini

$8.99

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Best Sellers

Wills Prime Dip

$11.99

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Classic Corned Beef Reuben

$12.99

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

The Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$12.65

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Crab And Avocado Quesadilla

$9.40

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Peggy’s Chicken Quesadilla

$12.65

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Portobella Flat Bread Panini

$9.62

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Greek Gyro

$10.18

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Chicken Parm Panini

$12.65

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Cold Grinders

Ultimate Italian Grinder

$10.25

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Carvers Combo Grinder

$11.00

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Turkey & Swiss Grinder

$10.50

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Ham & Swiss Grinder

$10.50

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Beef & Swiss Grinder

$10.50

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Tuna Grinder

$9.40

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Hot Off The Grill

1/2 Lb Simple Burger

$7.25

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

1/2 Lb Simple Cheese Burger

$8.25

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

1/2 Lb Bacon Cheese Burger

$9.99

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

1/2 Lb Bacon Blue Burger

$11.25

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

1/2 Lb South Of The Border Burger

$11.25

1/2 Lb Smothered Bbq Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.25

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Aji Tuna Garden Salad

$13.50Out of stock

Impossible Burger (Vegetarian)

$10.25

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

1/2 Lb Impossible Cheese Burger (Vegetarian)

$11.75

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$12.65

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.65

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Rob’s Philly Steak & Cheese

$10.55

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Lunch From The Fryer

Chicken Strip Platter

$14.25

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Fresh Salad Selection

Chef Salad Half

$6.99

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Salad dressing is required, if you would like a dressing, select the one you would like. if not select "no dressing". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Chef Salad Whole

$9.25

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Salad dressing is required, if you would like a dressing, select the one you would like. if not select "no dressing". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Antipasto Salad Half

$6.11

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Salad dressing is required, if you would like a dressing, select the one you would like. if not select "no dressing". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Antipasto Salad Whole

$8.79

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Salad dressing is required, if you would like a dressing, select the one you would like. if not select "no dressing". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Garden Salad Half

$4.38

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Salad dressing is required, if you would like a dressing, select the one you would like. if not select "no dressing". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Garden Salad Whole

$7.12

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Salad dressing is required, if you would like a dressing, select the one you would like. if not select "no dressing". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Tuna Salad Platter

$9.41

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Salad dressing is required, if you would like a dressing, select the one you would like. if not select "no dressing". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Sides

House Potato Chips

$2.99

Straight Fries

$3.03

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.02

Snappy Slaw

$2.09

Potato Salad

$2.99

Celery and Carrot Stix

$1.99

Jr. Aviator’s Menu

Kid’s Grilled Cheese

$4.68

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Kid’s Turkey & Cheese

$6.50

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Kid’s Pb&J

$3.58

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Jr. Cheese Quesadilla

$3.90

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Jr. Chicken Tender Meal

$9.65

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Kid’s Ham & Cheese

$5.49

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Kids Burger

$6.88

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Combos

Foot Long Hot Dog

$8.99

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Hot Pistrami And Swiss

$12.99Out of stock

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

$13.50

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Firecracker Grilled Tuna Steak Sandwich

$14.50Out of stock

Tuna Melt

$12.99Out of stock

The Gobbler

$12.99Out of stock

Cowboy Brisket Burger

$12.99Out of stock

Fish and Chips

$15.75Out of stock

Italian Sausage Burger

$12.99Out of stock

Bison Blue Burger

$15.99Out of stock

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Specials

Bread Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.55Out of stock

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Grilled Cheese & Soup of the Day

$6.75

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Blt & Soup of the Day

$9.25

Pita Chip & Roasted Red Pepper App.

$4.99Out of stock

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Pork Tacos 3 ea

$9.99Out of stock

Soups on the Fly

Cup of Soup

$3.35

Bowl of Soup

$5.25

Cup of Lobster Bisque

$5.50

Bowl of Lobster Bisque

$9.25

Quart soup

$8.50

Secret Lunch Menu

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.75

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Blt Sandwich

$7.25

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

California Turkey Wrap

$11.55

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Avocado Blt Wrap

$10.75

Corn Nuggets

$4.25Out of stock

4oz Scoop Chicken Salad

$3.25Out of stock

4oz Scoop Tuna Salad

$3.25

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

4oz Scoop Egg Salad

$4.25Out of stock

Tuna Melt

$10.99

If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"

Extra Sauces

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.25+

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.25+

Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.25+

Italian Vinaigrette

$0.25+

Ranch Dressing

$0.25+

Thousand Island

$0.25+

Thyme Aioli

$0.75+

Basilo Aioli

$0.75+

Chipolte Aioli

$0.75+

Tazikki Sauce

$0.75+

BBQ Sauce

$0.25+

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa

$1.50

Aujus cup

$1.99

Buffalo Sauce 4 oz cup

$0.50

Extra Toppings

Extra Items

Take & Bake

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$15.00+Out of stock

Drinks

10oz Cup Cold Pressed Nitrogen Infused Coffee

$4.75Out of stock

20oz Bottle Take Out Beverage

$2.55

20oz Cup Coke Free Style Fountian

$2.15

20oz Cup Iced Tea

$2.15

20oz Cup Cold Pressed Nitrogen Infused Coffee

$6.99Out of stock

20oz Cup Fresh Brewed Rituals Hot Coffee

$2.30

30oz Cup Coke Free Style Fountian

$3.75

30oz Cup Iced Tea

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Nos Energy Drink

$2.50

Red Bull Energy Drink

$2.99

Canned Beverage

$1.50

10 Oz Fresh Brewed Rituals Hot Coffee

$1.50

Pilot Drink 20oz

$1.75

Bottle of Dasni Water

$1.75

Smart Water

$1.99

Vitamin water

$3.25

Energizing Smoothies

Meredith’s Malibu Twist

$5.22+

Fat Afterburner

$5.22+

The Bull Air Racer

$6.33+

Blueberry Bomb

$5.22+

Strawberry Tail Spin

$5.22+

Mountian Berry Blast

$5.22+

Pineapple Twist

$5.22+

Pomegranate Propwash

$6.33+

Peanutbutter Bonanaza

$6.33+

Strawberry Mango Magnito

$5.22+

MAUI MELON TWIST

$4.75+Out of stock

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$1.90

White Choc Macadamia

$1.90

Reeses Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.90

M and M Cookie

$1.90

Red Velvet Cookie

$1.90

Caramel Apple

$1.90

SMORE'S COOKIE

$1.90

Whole Fruit

Pear

$1.50Out of stock

Apple

$1.50Out of stock

Orange

$1.50Out of stock

AIRPLANE KEY CHAIN

AIRPLANE KEY CHAIN

$4.99

Platters

50 Pc wrap Platter

$65.00

50 Pc. Hoagie Platter

$65.00

50 Pc Combo Platter

$65.00

18" Garden Salad Platter

$38.00

12" Garden Salad Platter

$19.00

30 pc. Combo Platter

$39.00

30 Pc. Hoagie Platter

$39.00

30 Pc. Wrap Platter

$39.00

Sides Platters

12' Potato Salad Platter

$25.00

12" Snappy Slaw Platter

$25.00

12" Pasta Salad Platter

$25.00

12” Fruit Platter

$38.00

Beverages

1 Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.25Out of stock

1 Gallon Not Sweet Tea

$4.25Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

45 HomeTown Way, Suite C, Blairsville, GA 30512

Directions

Gallery
The Aviator Cafe image
The Aviator Cafe image
The Aviator Cafe image

