Bars & Lounges
Salad
American

The Basement Sports Bar Twinsburg

39 Reviews

$$

9224 Darrow Rd

Twinsburg, OH 44087

Popular Items

Wings/Shrimp
Basket of Fries
Classic Pompano Philly

Appetizers

Basket of Chips

$4.99

Basket Of Fried Shrooms

$6.99

Basket of Fries

$4.99

Basket of Onion Rings

$5.99

Basket Of Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Basket of Tots

$5.99

Beef Nacho Dip

$8.99

Boom Boom Shrimp

$13.29

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$12.49

Cheese Sticks

$5.99

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

CHIPS AND SALSA

$4.99

Fried Pickle Chips

$6.99

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.99

Hot Pants Hummus

$9.99

Loaded Basement Chips

$9.99

LOADED FRIES

$9.99

Loaded Nachos

$12.49

LOADED TOTS

$8.49

Mac N Cheese Bites

$7.99

Mamas Meatballs

$7.99

mexican white queso

$5.99

Mini Hahas

$6.99

Nacho & Cheese

$4.99

Potato Skins W/Bacon

$9.99

PULLED PORK NACHOS

$11.99

Pulled Pork Pig Skins

$11.99

Soft Pretzel Bites

$5.99

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$6.99

Tot Fondue

$6.99

Ultimate Sampler

$14.99

Wings/ Shrimp

Wings/Shrimp

Phillys

Chicken Club Ranch Philly

$11.99

Chicken Philly

$11.99

Classic Pompano Philly

$13.99

Gyro Philly

$11.99

Italiano Philly

$11.99

Meatball Philly

$11.99

Pulled Pork Philly

$11.99

Shrimp Philly

$11.99

Sandwiches & Wraps

Basement Club Sandwich

$12.99

Big Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Buffalo Pita

$10.99

Gyro

$9.99

Hot Ham and Cheese

$9.99

Italian Sub

$11.99

Meatball Sub

$10.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.49

Toasted Cheese

$6.99

Turkey Club Melt

$11.99

Turkey Reuben

$11.49

ULTIMATE RUEBEN

$11.99

Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Chef Salad

$13.99

Greek Salad

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Gyro Salad

$11.99

Neptune Salad

$12.99

Taco Salad

$11.99

Sides

Side 4oz Nacho Cheese

$0.99

Side 4oz White Queso

$2.25

Side Basement Chips

$1.99

Side Cole slaw

$2.49

Side French Fries

$1.99

Side Fried Mushrooms

$2.99

Side Fried Pickles

$2.99

Side Garlic Bread

$1.49

Side Mac-N-Cheese Bites

$2.99

Side Of Sauce

$0.50

Side Onion Rings

$3.49

Side Pasta

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Side Steamed Veggies

$2.79

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

Side Tater Tots

$2.99

Bowl- Loaded Baked Potato Soup

$7.99

Entrees

Cheesy Chicken & Tot Bake

$10.99

Cheesy Philly & Tot Bake

$10.99

Cheesy Pulled Pork & Tots

$10.99

Chicken Mafia

$12.99

Chicken Parmesan

$12.99

Fried Fish Dinner

$10.99

Sausage Alfredo Pasta

$9.99Out of stock

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$11.99

Stuffed Pepper

$10.99

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.49

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Gyro Quesadilla

$10.99

Italian Quesadilla

$10.99

Philly Cheese Quesadilla

$12.49

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$11.99

Seafood Quesadilla

$10.99

BURNT CHEESE FOLD-OVERS

Classic Burnt Cheese

$9.99

GYRO BURNT CHEESE

$10.99

Italiano Burnt Cheese

$10.99

Pepperoni Lovers Burnt Cheese

$8.99

Philly Cheese Burnt cheese

$10.99

Pulled Pork Burnt Cheese

$10.99

ULTIMATE RUEBEN BURNT CHEESE

$11.99

Burgers/Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Build A Burger

$8.99

Build A Chicken

$8.99

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$10.99

Cowboy Burger

$11.99

Greek Burger

$11.99

Impossible Burger

$11.99

Kaluger Burger

$11.99

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Paisano Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Patty Melt

$11.99

Sriacha Burger

$11.99

Flatbread Pizza

White Pizza Flatbread

$9.99

Pulled Pork Sriracha Flatbread

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$11.99

Build A Flatbread

$10.99

Kaluger Chicken Flatbread

$11.99

Pizza

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$14.99

Basement Philly Pizza

$15.99

Kaluger Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Meat-Itarian Pizza

$14.99

Plain Cheese

$8.99

Pulled Pork Sriracha Pizza

$13.99

The Vito Corleone Pizza

$14.99

Veggie Delight Pizza

$10.99

White Pizza

$10.99

Sliders

2 Sliders

$6.50

4 Sliders

$11.99

6 Sliders

$13.99

Kids

Kids Pita Pizza

$4.99

Kids Mini Corn Dogs w/ Fries

$4.99

Kids Cheeseburger Slider w/fries

$4.99

Kids Chicken Tenders w/Fries

$4.99

Kids Grill Cheese w/ fries

$4.99

Kids GrilledChicken w/fries

$4.99

Kids Fish Sandwich w/ Fries

$4.99

Kids Spaghetti w/ Marinara

$4.99

Kids Spaghetti w/ Butter Parm

$4.99

SAUCES

2oz Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

2oz BBQ

$0.50

2oz Black Pepper Parm

$0.50

2oz Bleu Cheese

$0.50

2oz BOOM BOOM sauce

$0.50

2oz Cajud Dry Rub

$0.50

2oz Cajun

$0.50

2oz Chili Lime Dry Rub

$0.50

2oz Chili Pepper Glaze

$0.50

2oz French

$0.50

2oz Garlic Butter

$0.50

2oz Honey Mustard

$0.50

2oz Honey Mustard

$0.50

2oz Hot

$0.50

2oz HOT BBQ

$0.50

2oz Hot Garlic

$0.50

2oz Hot Hot Hot

$0.50

2oz HOT PANTS KALUGER

$0.50

2oz Hot Pepper Relish

$0.50

2oz Hot Ranch

$0.50

2oz Italian

$0.50

2oz Jamaican Jerk DRY

$0.50

2oz Jamaican Jerk WET

$0.50

2oz KALUGER

$0.50

2oz Lousiana Kicker

$0.50

2oz Medium

$0.50

2oz Mild

$0.50

2oz Nashville Hot

$0.50

2oz Parmesan Ranch

$0.50

2oz Ranch

$0.50

2oz Sriracha Ranch

$0.50

2oz Sweet and Sour

$0.50

2oz Teriyaki

$0.50

2oz Thousand Island

$0.50

GUARDIANS

HOT DOG SPECIAL

$6.50

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$4.50

One Hot Dog

$5.50
check markSports
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Where the games are always on... And the kitchen is always open!

Website

Location

9224 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087

Directions

