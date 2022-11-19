The Blue Bell Cafe
101 E Street SE
Quincy, WA 98848
Popular Items
Entree
All American
Two eggs, two slices of sausage/bacon or one slice of ham. Served with toast, fresh fruit, tots or home fries. Toast options: white, wheat, sourdough, English muffin or marbled rye.
Avocado Toast
Avocado and egg over sourdough or wheat toast. Served with a side of fruit or tots.
Biscuits & Gravy
Two biscuits covered in house-made sausage gravy. Served with an egg, fresh fruit, and your choice of fries/home fries/tots
Blue Bell Brunch Burger
A generous patty of lean ground beef, sausage, bacon and an egg made to order. Served on a French toast dipped brioche bun with a side of maple aioli. Choose between fresh fruit, house salad, fries, tots, onion strings or pasta salad.
Breakfast Wrap
Your choice of sausage or bacon. Served on a tortilla wrap with egg and cheese. Tortilla wrap choices: tomato or spinach Cheese choices: Swiss, cheddar, pepper-jack, provolone
Chicken Fried Steak
Covered in sausage gravy, Served With two eggs, toast, fresh fruit, and your choice of fries/home fries/tots
Corn Beef Hash
Irish Corn Beef Hash, served with two eggs, toast and fruit.
French Toast
Two pieces of French toast served with butter, maple syrup & fresh fruit
Full Irish
Two eggs; 2 bacon, 2 sausage, Ham slice, 2 pancakes, hash browns and toast.
2 Pancakes
Two pancakes served with butter, maple syrup & fresh fruit
Blueberry Pancakes W/ Bacon Or Sausage
Strawberry Waffle with a side of Bacon
3 French Toast With Bacon or Sausage
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
Omelete
Sides
Entree
Bacon Mac And Cheese
Three cheese macaroni baked with chopped bacon. Served with garlic toast
Bowl of Soup
Bowl of soup served with garlic toast.
Bowl of Soup - XL
Extra large bowl of soup, served with garlic toast.
1/3lb Build A Blue Bell Burger
1/3lb burger made custom for you
1/4lb Build A Blue Bell Burger
1/4lb burger made custom for you
Chicken Strips
Hand-breaded organic chicken strips served with fries/home fries/tots/onion strings.
Fish And Chips
Two Pieces of hand-breaded Northwest halibut served with fries/homefries/tots/onion strings
Grab-N-Go Lunch
Choice of Bacon Cheeseburger OR Chicken and Bacon. Served with a side of marinara & house chips. 6.99
Hard Hat Special
Hot Dog
100% beef stadium dog served with fries or house chips.
Irish Stew
Large bowl of Irish Stew, served with Garlic Toast.
Split Decision - Sandwich
1/2 of any one of our sandwiches with a choice of a house salad or a cup
Split Decision - Soup & Salad
A bowl of soup and a house salad
Burger Bar
Salad Bar
Sandwich
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Chicken fried steak,cheese, lettuce, tomato & provolone on a brioche bun. Served with a side of gravy and your choice of fries/home fries/tots/onion strings.
Chicken Pesto
Organic grilled chicken, house pesto, provolone, tomato & spinach on your choice of bread. Served with pasta salad
French Dip
Thin-sliced roast beef on a hoagie roll with your choice of cheese. Served with Au-ju and your choice of fries/home fries/tots/onion strings.
Meatloaf
A slice of house-made meatloaf topped with house made sauce & your choice of cheese and veggies. Served with fries/home fries/tots/onion strings.
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut & homemade 1,000 island dressing on marbled rye. Served with fries/home fries/tots/onion strings.
Roast Beef
Fresh roast beef with your choice of bread, cheese & veggies. Served with house chips & pickle.
Sicilian
Turkey
Fresh roasted turkey with your choice of bread, cheese & veggies. Served with house chips & pickle.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Patty melt
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado & Cheese
Salad
Build A Salad - 1/2lb
Let us make your favorite salad for you.
Build A Salad - 1lb
Let us make your favorite salad for you.
Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, onions, carrots, cucumbers, olives, cheddar cheese, candied pecans, topped with organic chicken.
Southwest Steak
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled onions, black beans & house seasoned grilled steak. Topped with crispy tortilla strips.
The Ultimate Salad
Kids
Sides
Soda
Smoothie
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Scratch made food with love
