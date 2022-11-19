Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Breakfast & Brunch
American

The Blue Bell Cafe

101 E Street SE

Quincy, WA 98848

Split Decision - Sandwich
Chicken Strips
Chicken Salad

Entree

All American

$11.99

Two eggs, two slices of sausage/bacon or one slice of ham. Served with toast, fresh fruit, tots or home fries. Toast options: white, wheat, sourdough, English muffin or marbled rye.

Avocado Toast

$7.99

Avocado and egg over sourdough or wheat toast. Served with a side of fruit or tots.

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.99

Two biscuits covered in house-made sausage gravy. Served with an egg, fresh fruit, and your choice of fries/home fries/tots

Blue Bell Brunch Burger

$13.99

A generous patty of lean ground beef, sausage, bacon and an egg made to order. Served on a French toast dipped brioche bun with a side of maple aioli. Choose between fresh fruit, house salad, fries, tots, onion strings or pasta salad.

Breakfast Wrap

$6.99

Your choice of sausage or bacon. Served on a tortilla wrap with egg and cheese. Tortilla wrap choices: tomato or spinach Cheese choices: Swiss, cheddar, pepper-jack, provolone

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.99

Covered in sausage gravy, Served With two eggs, toast, fresh fruit, and your choice of fries/home fries/tots

Corn Beef Hash

$10.99Out of stock

Irish Corn Beef Hash, served with two eggs, toast and fruit.

French Toast

$6.99

Two pieces of French toast served with butter, maple syrup & fresh fruit

Full Irish

$12.99Out of stock

Two eggs; 2 bacon, 2 sausage, Ham slice, 2 pancakes, hash browns and toast.

2 Pancakes

$6.99

Two pancakes served with butter, maple syrup & fresh fruit

Blueberry Pancakes W/ Bacon Or Sausage

$8.99Out of stock

Strawberry Waffle with a side of Bacon

$9.99

3 French Toast With Bacon or Sausage

$9.99Out of stock

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

Omelete

Blue Bell Special Omelete

$10.99

Sautéed ham, sausage, mushroom, green pepper & spinach stuffed with pepper-jack cheese and topped with fresh herbs.

Ham Omelete

$10.99

Sausage Omelete

$10.99

Vegetable Omelete

$9.99

Mushroom, peppers, spinach, onion & tomatoes

Kids

KIDS - Biscuits & Gravy

$3.99

KIDS - French Toast

$3.50

KIDS - Pancakes

$3.50

Sides

Egg

$2.50

Two Slices of Bacon

$3.50

Two Sausage Patties

$3.50

Slice of Ham

$3.50

Bowl of Fresh Fruit

$3.50

One English Muffin

$2.50

Two Slices of Toast

$2.50

Sausage Gravy

$4.50

Fries/HomeFries/Tots

$3.50

Yogurt Parfait

$4.50

Entree

Bacon Mac And Cheese

$13.99

Three cheese macaroni baked with chopped bacon. Served with garlic toast

Bowl of Soup

$6.99

Bowl of soup served with garlic toast.

Bowl of Soup - XL

$7.99

Extra large bowl of soup, served with garlic toast.

1/3lb Build A Blue Bell Burger

$13.99

1/3lb burger made custom for you

1/4lb Build A Blue Bell Burger

$11.99

1/4lb burger made custom for you

Chicken Strips

$12.99

Hand-breaded organic chicken strips served with fries/home fries/tots/onion strings.

Fish And Chips

$12.50

Two Pieces of hand-breaded Northwest halibut served with fries/homefries/tots/onion strings

Grab-N-Go Lunch

$6.99Out of stock

Choice of Bacon Cheeseburger OR Chicken and Bacon. Served with a side of marinara & house chips. 6.99

Hard Hat Special

$9.99

Hot Dog

$6.99Out of stock

100% beef stadium dog served with fries or house chips.

Irish Stew

$8.99Out of stock

Large bowl of Irish Stew, served with Garlic Toast.

Split Decision - Sandwich

$11.99

1/2 of any one of our sandwiches with a choice of a house salad or a cup

Split Decision - Soup & Salad

$9.99

A bowl of soup and a house salad

Burger Bar

$8.99Out of stock

Salad Bar

$7.99Out of stock

Sandwich

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$13.99

Chicken fried steak,cheese, lettuce, tomato & provolone on a brioche bun. Served with a side of gravy and your choice of fries/home fries/tots/onion strings.

Chicken Pesto

$11.99

Organic grilled chicken, house pesto, provolone, tomato & spinach on your choice of bread. Served with pasta salad

French Dip

$13.99

Thin-sliced roast beef on a hoagie roll with your choice of cheese. Served with Au-ju and your choice of fries/home fries/tots/onion strings.

Meatloaf

$12.99

A slice of house-made meatloaf topped with house made sauce & your choice of cheese and veggies. Served with fries/home fries/tots/onion strings.

Reuben

$13.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut & homemade 1,000 island dressing on marbled rye. Served with fries/home fries/tots/onion strings.

Roast Beef

$9.99

Fresh roast beef with your choice of bread, cheese & veggies. Served with house chips & pickle.

Sicilian

$11.99Out of stock

Turkey

$9.99

Fresh roasted turkey with your choice of bread, cheese & veggies. Served with house chips & pickle.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Patty melt

$11.99

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado & Cheese

$10.99

Salad

Build A Salad - 1/2lb

$9.99

Let us make your favorite salad for you.

Build A Salad - 1lb

$11.99

Let us make your favorite salad for you.

Chicken Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens, onions, carrots, cucumbers, olives, cheddar cheese, candied pecans, topped with organic chicken.

Southwest Steak

$14.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled onions, black beans & house seasoned grilled steak. Topped with crispy tortilla strips.

The Ultimate Salad

$13.99

Kids

KIDS - Chicken Strips

$5.99

KIDS - Grilled Cheese

$4.99

KIDS - Grilled Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.99

KIDS - Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Sides

Bacon (two slices)

$3.50

Bowl of Fruit

$3.50

Bowl of Soup

$5.50

Chips - Large

$4.99

Chips - Small

$1.99

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Fries/Tots/Onion Strings

$3.50

House Salad

$2.50

Mac And Cheese

$5.50

Pasta Salad

$3.50

Sausage Gravy

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Soda

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

$1.00

Cold Brew

$5.99

Specialty Coffee

$5.99

Tea

$1.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$4.50+

Smoothie

Fruits

$5.99

Addins

$5.99

Slushy

Lemon

$4.99

Lime

$4.99

Strawberry

$4.99

Misc.

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Water

Water Bottle

$2.00

Bar

Dessert

$3.00

Cookies

Cookies 2

$3.00

Cupcake

Cupcake

$2.50

Ice Cream

I Scoop

$3.00

Add Scoop

$1.00

Milkshake

Shamrock Shake

$5.99Out of stock

Irish Cream Shake

$5.99Out of stock

Coffee Shake

$5.99

Strawberry

$5.99

Chocolate

$5.99

Vanilla

$5.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Scratch made food with love

Location

101 E Street SE, Quincy, WA 98848

