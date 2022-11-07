Main picView gallery

The Brass Rail 107 Forest Ave

107 Forest Ave

Locust Valley, NY 11560

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Club
Sesame Crusted Scottish Salmon
Short Rib Quesadilla

Soup & Salads

French Onion

$11.00

Lobster Bisque

$13.00

Baby Romaine Caesar

$13.00

Speck ham, parmesan crisps

Chopped Vegetable Salad*

$13.00

Baby romaine, carrot, red pepper, cucumber, tomato, sherry vinaigrette

Chicken Cobb Salad

$26.00

Endive Salad*

$13.00

Candied walnuts, apple, roasted beets, blackberry vinaigrette

Steakhouse Iceberg Wedge Salad*

$13.00

Blue cheese, bacon, tomato, red wine vinaigrette

Lobster Cobb Salad

$29.00
Mixed Green Salad*

$13.00

Feta, cucumber, pine nuts, tomato, truffle vinaigrette

Baby Kale & Red Quinoa*

$13.00

Shaved parmesan, fennel, almonds, grapefruit vinaigrette

Tri Color Salad

$13.00

Blue cheese, candied walnuts, port wine poached pears, white balsamic vinaigrette

Add Chicken

$11.00

Add Salmon

$15.00

Add Shrimp

$13.00

Add Burger

$12.00

Appetizers

FIRE 2ND COURSE

Baby Stuffed Artichokes

$17.00

Baked Little Neck Clams

$9.00

Cocktail Franks

$9.00

Fried Oysters

$9.00

Guacamole & Chips

$11.00

Short Rib Quesadilla

$9.00

Barbequed Ribs

$10.00

Buffalo Wings

$10.00Out of stock

Cheese Plate

$16.00

Seared Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$22.00

Duck Lettuce Wraps

$18.00

Grilled Fish Tacos

$16.00

Sweet Chili Glazed Calamari

$16.00

Lamb Chops Wu Style

$21.00

Little Neck Clams*

$12.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$22.00

truffle oil

Steamed Mussels

$17.00

(Thai, Spicy Tomato, or Bianco)

Grilled Mediterranean Octopus*

$22.00

Blue Point Oysters*

$20.00

Spicy Rock Shrimp

$21.00

Shrimp Cocktail*

$18.00

Blackened Shrimp Tacos*

$16.00

Tuna Tartar

$19.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Club

$19.00

Bacon, fontina, lettuce, tomato, pesto mayonnaise

French Dip

$21.00

Sliced sirloin, caramelized onions, beef broth, baguette

Hamburger

$19.00

Jalapeño Cheddar Burger

$19.00

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$21.00

Sliced sirloin, red peppers, onions, cheese sauce

Shrimp and Oyster Po Boy

$21.00

Lettuce, tomato, spicy mayonnaise, baguette

Grilled Salmon BLT

$21.00

Avocado, chipotle aioli, whole grain bun

Sirloin Burger Au Poivre

$19.00

Caramelized onion, mushroom, Swiss cheese, peppercorn sauce

The Gardener

$19.00

Grilled zucchini, portobello, red pepper, asparagus, fontina, garlic vinaigrette

Grilled Cheese

$16.00

BLT Sandwich

$17.00

Entrees

Grilled Bronzino

$33.00

Fingerling potatoes, baby spinach, lemon caper sauce

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$13.00

Child's Pasta

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Paillard

$25.00

Tri color salad, goat cheese, walnuts, white balsamic vinaigrette, arugula pesto

Lobster Cappellini

$38.00

Poached Maine lobster, PEI mussels, Gulf shrimp, arugula, tomato cream sauce

Fish & Chips

$24.00

Tempura battered cod, fries, remoulade

Grilled Angus Filet Mignon

$46.00

Truffle mashed potatoes, haricot verts, cabernet sauce

Nova Scotian Halibut Francese

$38.00

Toasted orzo, summer squash, eggplant sofrito, tarragon, caramelized lemon

Seared Long Island Duck Breast

$38.00

Roasted black grapes, brussel sprouts & pancetta, sweet potato puree, black grape & balsamic jus

Linguine & Clam Sauce

$26.00

Little necks, baby spinach, plum tomato

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$31.00

Sautéed escarole, sweet potato puree, creole sauce

Stuffed Double Cut Pork Chop

$29.00

Spinach, artichoke & fontina stuffing, burnt broccoli, ricotta gnocchi, mushroom cognac sauce

Rosemary & Dijon Crusted Rack of Lamb

$47.00

Goat cheese mashed potato, roasted brussels sprouts, Cabernet jus

Roast Organic Chicken

$27.00

Haricot verts, mushroom risotto, natural jus

Sesame Crusted Scottish Salmon

$31.00

Bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, soba noodles, sweet chili sauce

Grilled Skirt Steak

$39.00

Truffle parmesan fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus, peppercorn sauce

Steak au Poivre

$42.00

Pepper crusted NY strip, spinach & mushrooms, blue cheese mashed potato, Cognac peppercorn sauce

Togarashi Crusted Ahi Tuna

$39.00

Coconut basmati rice, bok choy, grilled pineapple, macadamia nuts, pickled hon shimeji, miso vinaigrette

Pasta Entree

$21.00

Sides

Burnt Broccoli*

$10.00

Sautéed Escarole*

$10.00

Garlic Green Beans

$10.00

Grilled Vegetables*

$10.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$22.00

truffle oil

Side Linguini Pomodoro

$10.00

Side Linguini Garlic & Oil

$10.00

Macaroni and Cheese

$10.00

Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Mushroom Risotto

$10.00

Regular Fries*

$10.00

Sautéed Spinach and Shiitake Mushrooms

$10.00

Shoestring Fries*

$10.00

Sautéed Spinach

$10.00

Sweet Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Sweet Potato Fries*

$10.00

Truffle Parmesan Fingerling Potatoes*

$10.00

Onion Ring

$10.00

Asparagus

$10.00

Bok Choy

$10.00

Side Brussels

$10.00

Truf Parm Reg Ff

$10.00

Specials

Cauliflower Soup

$14.00

Ravioli Special

$16.00Out of stock

Calamari Special

$18.00

Butternut Squash & Fig Salad

$14.00

Burger Special

$19.00

Pappardelle Bolognese

$28.00

Scallop Special

$39.00

Short Rib

$35.00Out of stock

Ribeye

$42.00Out of stock

Cheesecake Special

$12.00

Chicken Parmesean

$24.00

Chicken Scarpiello

$24.00

Family Style Special

$60.00

Feeds 4-5 people (take-out only) Choice of: Chicken Parmesan (Choose 2 sides) Chicken Scarpariello (Choose 1 side) Each entrée comes with choice of sides, mixed green salad, dinner rolls & chocolate chip cookies

Dessert

Toasted Almond Apple Tart

$11.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

Pistachio Biscotti

$11.00

Brownie Sundae

$11.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla Bean Crème Brûlée

$11.00

Mascarpone Cheesecake

$11.00

Caramel Sauce

Chocolate Decadence Cake

$11.00

Whipped Cream & Chocolate Sauce

Pear & Cherry Cobbler

$11.00

Streusel, Vanilla Ice Cream

Key Lime Pie

$11.00

Ice Cream or Sorbet

Vanilla, Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Coffee Toffee Almond Crunch, Pistachio, Mint Chip

Fruit Plate

$11.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

107 Forest Ave, Locust Valley, NY 11560

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

