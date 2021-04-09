The Burger Spot imageView gallery
Burgers

The Burger Spot Garden City

1,117 Reviews

$$

150 7th Street

Garden City, NY 11530

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

Classic Burgers

6 oz. Patty, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, and special house sauce.

Hamburger

$7.95

Cheeseburger

$9.45

Turkey Burger

$8.95

Bison Burger

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Burger

$8.50

DBL Hamburger

$12.75

DBL Cheeseburger

$13.75

DBL Turkey Burger

$13.50

DBL Bison Burger

$15.50

Lamb Burger

$9.00

Kid’s Corner

Add Small Fries and Standard Drink to make it a meal (add $3)

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

Served with Honey Mustard Sauce

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

All Natural Angus Beef

Kids Hamburger Meal

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger Meal

$12.00

Kids Chicken Nugget Meal

$13.00

Kids Grilled Cheese Meal

$12.00

Kids Hot Dog Meal

$10.00

Specialty Burgers

Swiss Burger

$13.95

Swiss, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions

Texan Burger

$13.95

Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Topped with an Onion Ring

Belgian Burger

$13.95

Blue Cheese Sauce, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion

Parisian Burger

$13.95

Cheddar, Bacon, Egg

Mexican Burger

$13.95

Pepper Jack, Guacamole, Salsa, Sour Cream

Athenian Burger

$13.95

Feta, Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Drizzled with EVOO and Herbs

Hawaiian Burger

$13.95

Pineapple, Bacon, Lettuce, Onion, Teriyaki Sauce

Argentinean Burger

$13.95

Pepper Jack, Red Onion, Chimichuri Sauce

Soho Burger

$13.95

Cajun Chicken Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Ranch, Served on Ciabatta

Sicilian Burger

$13.95

Chicken Breast, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Arugula, Pesto, Served on Ciabatta

Garden City Burger

$13.95

Chicken Breast, Cilantro, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Herb Sauce

Californian Burger

$13.95

Turkey Patty, Avocado, Lettuce,Tomato, Onion, House Sauce

Veggie Burger

$13.95

Homemade Veggie Patty, Tomato, Arugula, Garlic, Herb Sauce

Bello Burger

$13.95

Portobello Mushroom, Fire-Roasted Peppers, Muenster Cheese, Arugula, Garlic Herb Sauce

Elanor Burger*

$8.00

Alaskan Burger

$15.95

Homemade Real Crab Meat Patty, Arugula, Garlic Herb sauce

Atlantic Burger

$16.95

Homemade Salmon Fillet Patty, Coleslaw, Cucumbers, Honey Mustard Dill Sauce

Tuna Burger

$17.95

Fresh Salads

Italian Market Basket

$12.95

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Olives, Carrots, Cappers, and Artichoke Hearts, Tossed in Our Herb Dressing

Greek Village

$12.95

Tomatoes, Baby Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Sweet Red Onion, and Tangy Feta Cheese Drizzled with Cold Pressed EVOO & Herbs

Farmer's Garden

$12.95

Baby Arugula, Tangy Goat Cheese, Pear, Cranberries, Cherry Tomatoes, and Crunchy Walnuts, Tossed with Honey Vinaigrette

Quinoa Kale

$12.95

Mixture of Quinoa & Kale, Cranberries, Walnuts, Avocado, Garbanzo Beans, Cilantro, Feta Cheese, Tossed with our Honey Vinaigrette

Country Veggie

$12.95

Italian Market Basket (Copy)

$12.95

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Olives, Carrots, Cappers, and Artichoke Hearts, Tossed in Our Herb Dressing

Poultry Salads

Classic Ceasar

$13.95

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Aged Parmesan, Tossed with Our Caesar Dressing and Croutons

Classic Cobb

$13.95

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken Breast, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Bacon, Gorgonzola Cheese, Tossed with our Honey Vinaigrette

Santa Fe

$13.95

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken Breast, Beans, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots, Avocado, Red Onion, Cheddar, Topped with our Cilantro Ranch Dressing and Tortilla Chips

Protein bowl

$13.95

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.95

Winter blast

$13.95

Seafood Salads

Kale

Salmon Kale

$16.95

Mixed Greens, Kale, Quinoa, Garbanzo Beans, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, avocado, Homemade Salmon Filet Patty, Tossed with our Honey Vinaigrette

Mediterranean Salmon

$16.95

Mixed Greens, Arugula, Cucumbers, Green Lentils, Radish, Garbanzo Beans, Tossed with Herb Vinaigrette, Topped with Our Homemade Salmon Fillet Patty and Homemade Hummus

Summer Shrimp

$16.95

Mixed Greens, Cilantro and Lime Marinated Shrimp, Orange, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Tossed with our Honey Vinaigrette.

Teriyaki salmon bowl

$16.95

Mahi Mahi salad

$17.95

Just the Protein

Beef Patty

$5.95

Turkey Patty

$6.95

Bison Patty

$8.95

Chicken Breast

$5.95

Salmon Fillet Patty

$7.95

Veggie Patty

$5.95

Shrimp (6pc)

$7.95

Tuna Fillet

$10.00

Lamb Patty

$7.95

Impossible Patty

$9.00

Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.00

Carrot Ginger Soup

$6.00

Lentil Soup

$6.00

Beef Bean Soup

$6.00

Split Pea Soup

$6.00

Butternut Soup

$6.00

Minestrone Soup

$6.00

Sausage Kale Soup

$6.00

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Sweets

Brownies

$4.00

Cookies (2)

$3.50

Cookie (1 )

$1.50

Sides

French Fries

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Onion Rings

$5.50

Side Salad

$5.50

French Fries/Onion Rings

$5.50

French Fries/Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Sweet Potato Fries/ Onion Rings

$5.50

Zucchini sticks

$7.95

Cauliflower bites

$8.95

Buffalo wings bites

$9.95

Extra Side Of

Side Of Bacon

$2.00

Side Of Mushrooms

$2.00

Side Of Avocado

$2.00

Side Of Caramelized Onions

$2.00

Side Of Guacamole

$2.00

Side Of Roasted Peppers

$2.00

Side Of Red Onion

Side Of Coleslaw

$2.00

Side Of Jalalpenos

$2.00

Side Of Tomatoes

$1.00

Side Of Capers

$1.00

Side Of Artichoke Hearts

$2.00

Side Of Black Olives

$1.00

Side Of Kalamata Olives

$2.00

Side Of Cucumbers

$2.00

Side Of Carrots

Side Of Pickles

Side Of Egg

$2.00

Cranberries

$2.00

Croutons

$0.50

Side Of ranch

Side Of chipotle

Side Of house sauce

Side Of cilantro ranch

$0.50

Side Of honey mustard

Side Of honey mustard dil

Side Of blue cheese sauce

Side Of chimichuri

$1.00

Side Of bbq

side of garlic herb

side of pesto

$0.50

side of hot sauce

Buffalo S

$1.00

Teriyaki S

$1.00

Side Of House Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Ranch

$0.50

Side Of Chipotle

$0.50

Side Of Garlic Herb

$0.50

Side Of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Of Chimichuri

$0.50

Side Of Smoked BBQ

$0.50

Side Of Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Of Honey Dill Mustard

$0.50

Side Of Ketchup

Side Of Mustard

Side Of Mayo

Side Of Blue Cheese 4oz

$2.00

side of cilantro ranch

$0.50

side of humus

$2.00

side of pesto

$0.50

side hot sauce

Specials

Aspen

$13.95

Tuna Burger

$17.95

Asian Tuna Salad

$17.95

Garden Veggie Salad

$12.95

Teriyaki salmon bowl

$15.96

Cuban

$14.95

Chicken Skewers

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken

$13.95

Impossible Burger

$15.95

Super bowl Sunday

$13.95

Today's Special

$14.95

LINE BREAK

---------------------------------

DRINKS

Beverages

Milkshakes

$6.95

Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry

Sodas

$2.50

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Ginger Ale, Seltzer

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee

$2.95

Tea

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemon Snapple

$2.50

Lemon Diet Snapple

$2.50

Peach Snapple

$2.50

Diet Peach Snapple

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.75

Arizona Green Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

IceT/Lemon

$2.50

Catering

Appetizers

Hummus

$50.00

Guacamole

$50.00

Chicken Tenders

$65.00

Minie Grilled Chesse

$60.00

Minie Crab Cakes

$70.00

Salads

Garden

$55.00

Cesar

$65.00

Farmer's Garden

$65.00

Cobb

$65.00

Santa Se

$65.00

The Italian Market Basket

$65.00

Summer Shrimp

$85.00

Salmon Kale

$85.00

Sliders

Beef

$4.95

Chicken

$4.95

Turkey

$4.95

Veggie

$4.95

Crab

$5.75

Salmon

$5.75

Skewers

Chicken

$5.50

Shrimp

$6.50

Sides

French Fries Half

$30.00

French Fries Full

$60.00

Sweet Potatoes Fries Half

$45.00

Sweet Potatoes Fries Full

$95.00

Onion Rings Half

$40.00

Onion Rings Full

$80.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gourmet Fast Food...Quality burger creations in a casual dining setting

Website

Location

150 7th Street, Garden City, NY 11530

Directions

Gallery
The Burger Spot image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Rex Burger & Lobster
orange star4.3 • 3,359
524 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola, NY 11501
View restaurantnext
Burger City - East Meadow
orange star4.8 • 141
1900 Hempstead Turnpike East Meadow, NY 11554
View restaurantnext
235 Merrick Road - NY, Rockville Centre [24]
orange starNo Reviews
235 Merrick Road Rockville Centre, NY 11570
View restaurantnext
The Diner Boys
orange star4.6 • 660
2221 Jerusalem Avenue Merrick, NY 11566
View restaurantnext
HOLY COW - ELMONT -
orange star4.6 • 430
240-09 Linden Blvd Elmont, NY 11003
View restaurantnext
42-38 Bell Blvd - NY, Bayside [10]
orange starNo Reviews
42-38 Bell Boulevard Queens, NY 11361
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Garden City

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Westbury
orange star4.6 • 4,885
The Gallery at Westbury Garden City, NY 11530
View restaurantnext
Tocolo Cantina
orange star4.2 • 1,565
920 Old Country Rd Garden City, NY 11530
View restaurantnext
Le Pain Quotidien
orange star4.3 • 239
630 Old country Rd Garden City, NY 11530
View restaurantnext
16 Handles - Garden City NEW
orange star4.9 • 21
3 Nassau Blvd Garden City, NY 11530
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Garden City
Mineola
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Franklin Square
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Floral Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Elmont
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Roslyn Heights
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Westbury
review star
No reviews yet
Rockville Centre
review star
No reviews yet
East Meadow
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Lynbrook
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston