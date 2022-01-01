The Campbell The Campbell
15 Vanderbilt
New York, NY 10017
Classic Cocktails
Specialty Cocktails
Bourbon Smash
$20.00
Chandon Garden Spritz
$20.00
Cherry Bomb Sour
$20.00
Grand Central Spritz
$20.00
LA BOHÈME
$20.00
Whos That Ginger
$20.00
Lychee Martini
$20.00
Peach Blossom
$20.00
Ranch Water
$20.00
Some Like It Hot
$20.00
Strawberry Fields
$20.00
PIcante Conde
$20.00
Apple Ginger Fizz
$20.00
Corpse Reviver O
$20.00
The Go To
$20.00
La Boheme
$20.00
Spaghetti Western
$20.00
Pieces of Eight
$20.00
Blonde in Tokyo
$20.00
Spagliatto
$20.00
Witches Brew
$22.00
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
$18.00
Americano
$20.00
Aperol Spritz
$20.00
Aviation
$20.00
Bloody Mary
$20.00
Boulevardier
$20.00
Cosmopolitan
$20.00
French 75
$20.00
Jalapeño Margarita
$20.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$26.00
Mojito
$20.00
Sazerac
$22.00
Side Car
$22.00
Stack House Sour
$20.00
Vieux Carre
$22.00
Mimosa
$20.00
Bellini
$20.00
Spagliatto
$20.00
Bourbon/Whiskey/Rye
Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye
$20.00
Bakers
$21.00Out of stock
Basil Hayden
$20.00
Blanton
$35.00
Bulleit Rye
$20.00Out of stock
Bulliet Bourbon
$20.00
Caribou Crossing
$22.00
Catoctin Creek Round Stone Rye
$19.00
Crown Royal
$19.00
Dickel 8 year Bourbon
$20.00
Eagle Rare
$20.00
Elijah Craig 12yr
$20.00
Gentleman Jack
$20.00Out of stock
High West Campfire
$22.00Out of stock
High West Double Rye
$20.00
Hudson Baby Bourbon
$20.00
Hudson Manhattan Rye
$22.00
Jack Daniel's Bonded Bourbon
$21.00
Jack Daniel's Single Barrel
$19.00
Jack Daniels
$19.00
Jameson
$19.00
Jameson Black Barrel
$18.00Out of stock
Jameson Caskmates
$20.00
Jefferson Ocean
$35.00
Jefferson Small Batch
$25.00
JP Wisers 15
$19.00
Knob Creek
$20.00
Knob Creek Rye
$20.00
Laws Four Grain Bourbon
$19.00
Makers Mark
$19.00
Michter's
$20.00
Mitcher's Rye
$20.00
Noble Oak Rye
$20.00
Old Forester
$19.00
Pappy Van Winkle 10yr 1oz
$35.00Out of stock
Pappy Van Winkle 10yr 2oz
$62.00Out of stock
Pappy Van Winkle 12yr 1oz
$40.00Out of stock
Pappy Van Winkle 12yr 2oz
$75.00Out of stock
Pappy Van Winkle 15yr 1oz
$60.00Out of stock
Pappy Van Winkle 15yr 2oz
$105.00Out of stock
Rabbit Hole Dareringer
$30.00
Red Breast
$21.00
Russell's Reserve Straight Bourbon
$25.00
Sagamore Rye
$19.00
Sagamore Rye Cask Strength
$20.00
Sagamore Rye Cask Strength
$22.00Out of stock
Sagamore Rye Double Oak
$23.00
Stranahan's
$20.00
Suntory
$19.00
Templeton Rye
$20.00
Tullamore Due
$18.00
Tullamore Due 12yr
$19.00
Widow Jane
$23.00
Woodford Reserve
$20.00
Woodford Rye
$20.00Out of stock
Wyoming
$20.00
DBL Basil Hayden
$32.00
DBL Blantons
$42.00
DBL Bookers
$46.00
DBL Buffalo Trace
$34.00
DBL Bulliet Bourbon
$34.00
DBL Elijah Craig
$34.00
DBL Four Roses Small Batch
$34.00
DBL Gentleman Jack
$34.00
DBL High West Campfire
$36.00
DBL Hillrock
$50.00
DBL Jack Daniels
$32.00
DBL Jack Daniels Fire
$30.00
DBL Jack Daniels Single Barrel
$42.00
DBL Jim Beam
$34.00
DBL Knob Creek
$34.00
DBL Makers Mark
$34.00
DBL Mitchers Bourbon
$36.00
DBL Old Forester
$32.00
DBL Old Rip 10
$80.00
DBL Tin Cup
$36.00
DBL Woodford Reserve
$36.00
DBL Van Wilke
$90.00
DBL Crown Royal
$34.00
DBL Jameson
$34.00
DBL Hakushu 12
$74.00
DBL Hibiki Harmony
$60.00
DBL Jameson Double Black Barrel
$34.00
DBL Toki
$36.00
DBL Tullamore Dew
$34.00
DBL Tullamore Dew 12YR
$38.00
DBL Yamazaki
$24.00
Cognac
Cordials
Allspice Dram
$18.00
Amaro Averma
$18.00
Amaro Montenegro
$18.00
Amaro Nonino
$20.00
Amaro Ramazzotti
$18.00
Antica Formula Sweet Vermouth
$19.00
Aperol
$18.00
Art Age Root
$18.00
Avion Espreso
$18.00
Baileys
$18.00
Barrows Ginger Liqueur
$18.00
Benedictine
$18.00
Bittermens Common
$18.00
Bittermens Nouvelle
$18.00
Blue Curacao
$18.00
Bonal
$18.00
Branca Menta
$18.00
Byrrh
$18.00
Campari
$18.00
Carpano Punt E Mas
$18.00
Chambord
$18.00
Chartreuse Green
$18.00
Chartreuse Yellow
$18.00
Cherry Heering
$18.00
Cocchi Bianco
$18.00
Cointreau
$18.00
Combier Kummel
$18.00
Combier Rose
$18.00
Cranberry Liqueur
$18.00
Creme De Cacao Dark
$18.00
Creme De Cacao White
$18.00
Creme De Cassis
$18.00
Creme De Menthe Green
$18.00
Creme De Menthe White
$18.00
Creme De Peche
$18.00
Creme De Violette
$18.00
Creme De Yvette
$18.00
Cynar
$18.00
Disaronno Amaretto
$18.00
Dolin Blanc
$18.00
Dolin Dry
$18.00
Dolin Rouge
$18.00
Drambuie
$18.00
Dry Curaco
$18.00
Elderflower liqueur
$18.00
Fernet branca
$18.00
Frangelico
$18.00
Grand Mariner
$20.00
John Taylor Velvet
$18.00
Kahula
$18.00
Laird's Apple Brandy
$18.00
Laird's Apple jack
$18.00
Licor 43
$18.00
Lillet Blanc
$18.00
Luxardo Maraschino
$18.00
Pear Williams
$18.00
Pernod
$18.00
Pimms No.1
$18.00
Plymouth Sloe Gin
$18.00
Romano Sambuca
$18.00
Vilya Absinthe
$18.00
Zirbenz
$18.00
Gin
Aviation
$19.00
Bar Hill Tomcat
$19.00
Bombay
$18.00
Bombay Sapphire
$19.00
Boodles
$20.00
Botanist
$20.00
Brooklyn Gin
$19.00
Farmers
$19.00
Ford's Gin
$19.00
Hendricks
$19.00
Monkey 47
$21.00
Nolets
$20.00
No 3 Gin
$20.00
NYDC Dorothy Parker
$19.00
Plymouth
$19.00
Sipsmith
$19.00
Tanqueray
$19.00
Tanqueray 10
$21.00
Procera
$22.00
Malfy
$20.00
DBL Barr Hill Tom Cat
$36.00
DBL Bombay
$36.00
DBL Bombay Sapphire
$34.00
DBL Botanist
$34.00
DBL Brooklyn Gin
$32.00
DBL Malfy
$36.00
DBL Monkey 47
$40.00
DBL Nolets
$34.00
DBL Tanqueray
$34.00
Rum
Bacardi 8
$19.00
Bacardi Limon
$19.00Out of stock
Bacardi Superior
$19.00
Brugal 1888
$19.00Out of stock
Brugal Anejo
$19.00Out of stock
Captain Morgan
$19.00
Facundo "Eximo"
$20.00Out of stock
Facundo "Exquisito"
$35.00Out of stock
Flor De Cana 7yr
$18.00Out of stock
Goslings Papa Seal
$45.00
Havana Club Dark
$19.00
Havana Club Silver
$19.00
Parce 12yr
$23.00Out of stock
Sailor Jerry
$19.00
Zacapa 23yr
$19.00
DBL Appleton V/X Gold
$36.00
DBL Bacardi Silver
$32.00
DBL Bacardi Lime
$32.00
DBL Bacardi Limon
$32.00
DBL Bacardi Oakheart
$32.00
DBL Brugal 1888
$36.00
DBL Brugal Anejo
$34.00
DBL Brugal Especial
$32.00
DBL Captain Morgan
$32.00
DBL Goslings
$34.00
DBL Malibu
$32.00
DBL Myers
$34.00
DBL Smith and Cross
$34.00
Scotch
Ardbeg 10yr
$21.00
Balvenie 12 yr Barrel
$24.00
Balvenie 14 Caribbean Cask
$26.00
Chivas 12yr
$23.00
Chivas 18yr
$30.00
Dalmore 18yr
$75.00
Dalwhinnie 15yr
$20.00
Dewars White Label
$19.00
Dewars 18
$23.00
Glendronach 18yr
$60.00
Glenfiddich 12yr
$22.00
Glenfiddich 14yr
$24.00
Glenfiddich 15yr
$25.00
Glenlivet 12yr
$20.00
Glenlivet 15yr
$25.00
Glenlivet 18yr
$50.00
Glenmorangie 10yr
$19.00Out of stock
Glenmorangie Lasanta 12yr
$30.00
Glenmorangie 18yr
$45.00
Glenrothes 12yr
$20.00
Glenrothes 18yr
$45.00
The Glenrothes 25
$45.00
The Glenrothes whisky makers cut
$30.00
Hibiki Harmony
$30.00
Highland Park 17yr "The Light"
$75.00Out of stock
Highland Park 18yr
$45.00Out of stock
JW Black Label
$21.00
JW Blue Label
$70.00
JW Green Label
$23.00
JW High Rye
$21.00
Lagavulin 16yr
$30.00
Laphroaig 10yr
$21.00
Macallan 12
$25.00Out of stock
Macallan 15
$38.00Out of stock
Macallan 18
$85.00Out of stock
Macallan 25
$350.00Out of stock
Macallan Rare Cask
$85.00
Monkey Shoulder
$19.00
Oban 14yr
$25.00
Suntury Toki
$20.00
Yamazaki 12
$62.00
Yamazaki 18
$200.00
DBL Balvenie
$50.00
DBL Chivas 12
$36.00
DBL Chivas 18
$60.00
DBL Compass Box
$36.00
DBL Compass Box Spice Tree
$50.00
DBL Dalmore 12
$46.00
DBL Dalmore 18
$100.00
DBL Dalwhinnie 15
$70.00
DBL Glenfiddich 12
$40.00
DBL Glenlivet 12
$36.00
DBL Glenlivet 15
$40.00
DBL Glenlivet 18
$102.00
DBL Glenmorangie 10
$36.00
DBL Glenrothes 10 YR
$36.00
DBL Highland Park 18 YR
$90.00
DBL JW Black Label
$40.00
DBL JW Blue Label
$130.00
DBL JW Gold Label
$40.00
DBL Lagavulin 16
$60.00
DBL Laphroaig 10
$40.00
DBL Macallan 12
$50.00
DBL Macallan 25
$700.00
DBL Macallan Rare Cask
$164.00
DBL Monkey Shoulder
$34.00
DBL Oban 14
$50.00
Tequila
Avion Reposado
$20.00
Avion Silver
$19.00
Casamigos Anejo
$25.00
Casamigos Blanco
$20.00
Casamigos Mezcal
$23.00
Casamigos Reposado
$22.00
Cincoro Anejo
$55.00
Cincoro Blanco
$35.00
Cincoro Reposado
$45.00
Clase Azul Anejo
$110.00
Clase Azul Plata
$40.00
Clase Azul Reposado
$65.00
Don Julio 1942
$50.00
Don Julio Anejo
$25.00
Don Julio Blanco
$19.00
Herradura Anejo
$25.00
Herradura Seleccion Suprema
$80.00
Milagro Barrel Select Anego
$35.00
Patron Anejo
$25.00
Patron Burdeis 2oz
$400.00
Patron Platinum
$65.00
Patron Silver
$20.00
Pierde Almas La Puritita Verda Mezcal
$19.00
Gran Patron Piedra
$30.00
21 Seeds
$19.00
Reserva Dela Familia
$75.00
Avion 44
$65.00
DBL Avion Reposado
$38.00
DBL Avion Silver
$36.00
DBL Banhez Mezcal
$34.00
DBL Casamigos Anejo
$46.00
DBL Casamigos Blanco
$36.00
DBL Casamigos Mezcal
$44.00
DBL Casamigos Reposado
$38.00
DBL Del Maguey Vida Mezcal
$34.00
DBL Don Julio 1942
$100.00
DBL Don Julio Anejo
$46.00
DBL Don Julio Blanco
$36.00
DBL Herradura Anejo
$40.00
DBL Herradura Reposado
$36.00
DBL Herradura Silver
$34.00
DBL Montelobos Mezcal
$32.00
DBL Patron Plata
$124.00
DBL Patron Silver
$36.00
DBL Patron Anejo
$46.00
Vodka
Absolut
$19.00
Absolut Citron
$19.00
Absolut Elyx
$19.00
Belvedere
$19.00
Crop Lemon
$19.00
Finlandia
$19.00
Grey Goose
$19.00
Ketel One
$19.00
Ketel One Cucumber
$19.00
Ketel One Grapefruit
$19.00
Ketel One Peach
$19.00
Stoli
$19.00
Stoli Elit
$25.00
Titos
$19.00
Charbay
$18.00
DBL Absolut
$34.00
DBL Absolut Citron
$34.00
DBL Absolut Elyx
$36.00
DBL Belvedere
$36.00
DBL Finlandia
$32.00
DBL Grey Goose
$38.00
DBL Ketel One
$36.00
DBL Ketel One Cucumber
$34.00
DBL Ketel One Peach
$34.00
DBL Ketel One Grapefruit
$34.00
DBL Stoli Elit
$46.00
DBL Titos
$34.00
Wine
GLS Pinot Grigio (Prophecy)
$17.00
GLS Chardonnay (Simi)
$17.00
GLS Sauvignon Blanc (Kim Crawford)
$17.00
GLS Sauvignon Blanc (Cloudy Bay)
$25.00
GLS Rose (Gold)
$17.00
GLS Chardonnay (Sonoma)
$26.00
GLASS Cabernet Sauvignon (Storypoint)
$17.00
GLS Cabernet Sauvignon (Unshackled)
$20.00
GLS Cabernet Sauvignon (Stags' Leap)
$25.00
GLS Pinot Noir (J. Vineyards)
$18.00
GLS Prosecco
$17.00
GLS Veuve Clicquout Yellow
$35.00
GLS Domaine Chandon Brut
$20.00
BTL Prosecco
$64.00
Veuve Vlivuot NV
$200.00
Moet Chandon Rose Imperial
$195.00
Dom Perignon 2012
$850.00
Perrier-Jouet Belle Epoque
$450.00
GLS Malbec (Alamos)
$16.00
GLS Zinfandel (Saldo)
$24.00
Pinot Noir Bergstrom Cumberland Reserve
$85.00
Cabernet Sauvignon Groth
$145.00
Cabernet Sauvignon Skyside
$88.00
BTL Rose Gold
$68.00
BTL Prophecy
$68.00
BTL Simi
$68.00
BTL Kim Crawford
$68.00
BLT Cloudy Bay
$100.00
BTL Sonoma
$104.00
Btl Saldo Red Zin
$96.00
BTL Storypoint
$68.00
BTL Unshackled
$80.00
BTL Stags Leap
$100.00
BTL J. Vineyards
$72.00
BTL Domaine Chandon
$110.00
BTL Malbec
$64.00
NA Beverages
Coke
$5.00
Diet Coke
$5.00
Sprite
$5.00
Ginger Ale
$5.00
Club Soda
$5.00
Ginger Beer
$5.00
Bottled Tonic
$5.00
Cranberry
$7.00
Grapefruit
$7.00
OJ
$7.00
Pineapple
$7.00
Lemonade
$7.00
Acqua Panna Small
$5.00
Acqua Panna Large
$10.00
Pellegrino Small
$5.00Out of stock
Pellegrino Large
$10.00
Virgin Cocktail
$10.00
Topo Chico (NA)
$6.00
Iced Tea
$7.00
Voss
$10.00
Red Bull
$12.00
Athletic IPA NA
$9.00
Kombucha
$14.00
Food
Salted Mixed Nuts
$8.00
Marinated Olives
$8.00
Pretzel Bites
$10.00
Hummus
$20.00
Caprese Salad
$20.00Out of stock
Grilled Cheese
$16.00
Foie Gras
$28.00
Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie
$10.00
Pita Bread*
Extra Veggies
$2.00
Meatball Sliders
$20.00
Taco Special
$18.00Out of stock
Brownie Special
$10.00
Tuna Tartar
$20.00
Lobster Roll
$32.00Out of stock
Oatmeal Cookie
$10.00
Truffle Grilled Cheese Special
$18.00
Cheese & Chacuterie
$30.00
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
15 Vanderbilt, New York, NY 10017
Gallery
