The Cottage Inn
9794 Nys Rt 12
Copenhagen, NY 13626
Full Menu
Starters
- Fried Cheese Curd$8.99
Fresh local cheese curd, battered and fried to perfection with your choice of marinara, blazin' berry or sweet Thai chili
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
Battered cheese sticks fried to perfection and served with marinara
- Fried Shrimp$13.99
Choice of regular or buffalo served with your choice of sauce
- Buffalo Shrimp$13.99
- Fried Pickles$7.99
Battered pickle chips fried and served with your choice of ranch or Texas petal sauce
- Cottage Nachos$12.99
Crunchy tortilla chips topped with your choice of nacho cheese, queso, or shredded cheddar, seasoned beef, jalapeños, tomatoes, black olives and chopped lettuce. Served with sour cream and salsa
- Soft Pretzel Bites$8.99
Eight 1 oz. bites, deep-fried and served with beer cheese sauce
- Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
Large flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa
- Fried Sampler$15.99
(2) mozzarella sticks, fried cauliflower, fried pickle chips, (3) pizza logs, onion rings
- Boneless Wings$10.99
10 breaded boneless wings fried and tossed with your choice of sauce
- Pizza Logs$9.99
Pepperoni and mozzarella stuffed egg roll wrappers served with marinara
- Breadsticks$6.99
(4) oven-baked breadsticks covered in butter garlic, Parmesan cheese, and served with marinara
- Chicken Tenders$12.99
4 tenders cooked until golden brown and served with your choice of side
- 5 Buffalo Chicken Rangoon$10.99
Chicken, mild hot sauce, and a delicious three-cheese blend of mozzarella, Roquefort, and cream cheese wrapped up and deep-fried in a rangoon shell served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese
- 8 Chicken Cordon Bleu Bites$8.99
Seasoned chicken breast wrapped around a generous portion of blended Swiss & American cheeses and diced Canadian-style ham, coated with crunchy breadcrumbs and deep-fried
Specialty Fries
- Cottage Fries$8.99
Crispy fries topped with nacho cheese, crumbled bacon and ranch dressing
- Poutine Fries$10.99
Fries topped with fresh local cheese curd and smothered in our brown gravy
- Chili Cheese Fries$12.99
Crispy fries smothered in homemade chili and nacho cheese
- Regular Fry$5.99
Fries cooked until golden brown
- Buffalo Chicken Fries$13.99
Crispy fries covered with grilled chicken, buffalo sauce and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese crumbles
Soup & Salads
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled or crispy chicken, chopped tomato. Red onion, bleu cheese crumbles and dressing
- Caesar Salad$7.99
Romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan and croutons tossed in our Caesar dressing
- Chef Salad$14.99
Romaine lettuce, sliced ham & turkey, chopped tomato, red onion, hard-boiled egg. Provolone cheese, croutons and dressing
- Garden Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce, chopped tomato, black olives, green peppers, red onion, and croutons with dressing
- House Salad$4.99
Romaine lettuce, chopped tomato, red onion, shredded Cheddar, croutons and dressing
- Small House Salad$3.99
- Side Salad$3.00
- Cup of Soup$2.99
- Bowl of Soup$4.99
- Cup of Chili$3.99
- Bowl Of Chili$4.99
- Pint of Soup$9.99
Mac & Cheese Bakes
- Three Cheese Mac$8.99
Creamy cheese sauce made with a three-cheese blend topped with more shredded Cheddar and baked to perfection
- Buffalo Chicken Mac$10.99
Ranch or bleu cheese sauce, grilled chicken topped with shredded Cheddar and bleu cheese crumbles
- Bacon Cheeseburger Mac$12.99
Nacho cheese sauce, ground beef, crumbled bacon, diced red tomato topped with shredded cheddar and baked until golden
- BBQ Pulled Pork Mac$10.99
Three cheese mac topped with BBQ pork, shredded Cheddar and baked until golden
- Chicken Alfredo Mac$10.99
Homemade Alfredo-covered pasta, topped with grilled chicken and mozzarella, baked until golden
- Taco Bake Mac$12.99
Nacho cheese sauce, seasoned ground beef, black olives, tomatoes, jalapeños topped with shredded Cheddar and baked until golden brown
Sandwiches
- The Cottage Corned Beef$11.99
Thinly sliced corned beef, topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and Thousand Islands dressing, sandwiched between two slices of toasted rye bread
- Pulled Pork Cheddar Melt$9.99
Our slow-roasted pork is shredded, piled high and dredged in BBQ sauce topped with cheddar cheese served on a toasted bun
- Philly Cheesesteak$13.99
Shaved steak, sautéed with onions and mushrooms and topped with melted provolone cheese served on a fresh toasted hoagie
- Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Crispy or grilled chicken, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and creamy mayo served on a toasted bun or in a wrap
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Crispy or grilled chicken tossed in our homemade mild sauce, topped with lettuce and tomato on your choice of a bun or wrap, with a side of bleu cheese or ranch
- Classic Grilled Cheese$6.99
Your choice of bread and cheese toasted to perfection
- Cottage BLT$12.99
Smoked bacon piled high with creamy mayo, lettuce and tomato with your choice of toasted bread or wrap
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.99
Crispy or grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan, crispy croutons and our creamy Caesar dressing rolled into a wrap
- Cottage Cuban$12.99
Our slow-roasted pulled pork, thinly sliced ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles and spicy mustard sandwiched between two slices of toasted rye bread
- Ham Club$11.99
Thinly sliced ham piled high with mayo, lettuce, tomato, your choice of cheese and crispy bacon between your choice of toasted bread or wrap
- Turkey Club$11.99
Thinly sliced turkey piled high with mayo, lettuce, your choice of cheese and crispy bacon between your choice of toasted bread or wrap
Build Your Own
Wings
Kids Menu
- Chicken Tenders Kids$6.99
2 breaded tenders fried to perfection with your choice of side and dipping sauce
- Mac & Cheese Kids$6.99
Pasta served with our homemade cheese sauce served with your choice of side
- Burger Kids$7.99
Single patty with your choice of cheese served with your choice of side
- Grilled Cheese Kids$6.99
Your choice of cheese and bread toasted to perfection served with your choice of side
Sides & Sauces
- Side French Fries$3.00
- Side Mac & Cheese$3.00
- Blue Cheese & Celery$1.50
- Ranch & Celery$1.50
- Side Blue Cheese$0.75
- Side Ranch$0.75
- Side Celery$0.75
- Extra Celery$1.50
- Extra Ranch$1.50
- Extra Blue Cheese$1.50
- Add Side of Gravy$0.75
- Bacon$3.00
- Blazin' Berry (Copy)$0.75
- Chips$2.75
- Crispy Chicken (Copy)$4.99
- Grilled Chicken (Copy)$4.99
- Marinara
- Nacho Cheese$0.75
- Onion Rings$3.00
- Queso$0.75
- Side BBQ$0.75
- Side Bread$1.00
- Side Butter Garlic$0.75
- Side Cocktail Sauce$0.75
- Side Coleslaw$3.00
- Side Honey Mustard$0.75
- Side Hot$0.75
- Side Hot Butter Garlic$0.75
- Side Jalapenos$0.75
- Side Mayo$0.75
- Side Maple$0.75
- Side Maple Butter Garlic$0.75
- Side Mild$0.75
- Sauteed Peppers$1.00
- Side Mild Garlic Butter$0.75
- Side Pulled Pork$3.00
- Side Salad$3.00
- Side Spicy BBQ$0.75
- Side Sweet Hot$0.75
- Side Sweet Mild$0.75
- Side Sweet Thai Chili$0.75
- Side Tartar$0.75
- Side Thousand Islands$0.75
- Side Teriyaki$0.75
- Side Texas Petal$0.75
- Side Tortilla Chips$3.00
- Small House Salad$3.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.00
Cake Cutting Fee
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
9794 Nys Rt 12, Copenhagen, NY 13626