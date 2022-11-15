Restaurant header imageView gallery

Art's Jug

820 Huntington Street

Watertown, NY 13601

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Pizza, Italian, Steaks & Seafood. Considered the oldest family name in Watertown pizza, Sboro Family Restaurants is as rich in history as its pizza is in flavor.

820 Huntington Street, Watertown, NY 13601

