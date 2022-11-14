Main picView gallery

The Daley Trade

review star

No reviews yet

330 South Washington Ave.

Titusville, FL 32796

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Charcuterie and Cheese

Order a la carte or select any 3 for $22!

3 for $23

$23.00

24 month Serrano Ham-Spain

$8.00

Mortadella-Italy

$8.00

Coppa Serrana- Fermin-Spain

$8.00

Chorizo Sarta-CA, USA

$8.00

Hot Capicola-Italy

$8.00Out of stock

Prosciutto di Parma- Parma, Italy

$8.00

Speck Alto Adige-Italy

$8.00

Mimolette (cow) - France

$8.00

Manchego 8month (sheep)- Spain

$8.00

Midnight Moon (goat)- CA, USA

$8.00

Sweet Grass Dairy Green Hill Cheese-GA,USA

$8.00

Cowgirl Creamery Mt Tam-CA, USA

$8.00

Humbolt fog (semi soft goat) -CA, USA

$8.00

Pecorino Sardo Fiore (sheep)-Italy

$8.00

Morbier Montboissie (cow)-France

$8.00

Langa Bosina Robiola (cow + sheep)-Italy

$8.00

Roaring Forties Blue (cow)-Australia

$8.00

Taleggio (cow)-Italy

$8.00Out of stock

Our "Daley" Bread

Side of Country Sourdough

$3.00

Pan Con Tomate—grilled bread, grated tomato, olive oil, sea salt

$6.00

Roasted Garlic Hummus—Crispy chickpeas, Home Spice spicy Za’atar w/ side of fresh sourdough for rippin’ and dippin’

$12.00Out of stock

Snacks

Marinated olives- Preserved lemon, Calabrian chili

$6.00

Spiced potato chips- pimenton, rosemary

$3.00

Marcona almonds- roasted w/sea salt

$4.00

Huevos Rotos—Spiced potato chips, poached eggs, Prosciutto di Parma, Sofrito, garlic Allioli

$12.00

Conserves

grilled garlic sourdough, quick pickled seasonal veggies, fresh herbs. **Consuming raw or undercooked fish may igrilled garlic souncrease your risk of food borne illness.

Boquerones in Olive Oil (Italy)

$8.00

Sardines w/lemon (Jose Gourmet- Portugal)

$13.00Out of stock

Small Sardines in Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Jose Gourmet- Portugal)

$13.00

Smoked Small Sardines in Extra Virgin Oil Oil (Jose Gourmet-Portugal)

$13.00

Sardines in Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Jose Gourmet-Portugal)

$13.00

Octopus in Olive Oil with Garlic (Jose Gourmet-Portugal)

$22.00Out of stock

Spiced Octopus in Olive Oil (Jose Gourmet-Portugal)

$22.00

Spiced Small Mackerel in Olive Oil (Jose Gourmet-Portugal)

$14.00

Tuna Fillets in Olive Oil (Jose Gourmet-Portugal)

$17.00Out of stock

Fried Mussels in Marinade (Jose Gourmet-Portugal)

$17.00

Spiced Calamari in Ragout Sauce (Jose Gourmet-Portugal)

$17.00Out of stock

Jose Gourmet Razor Clams in Brine (Jose Gourmet-Portugal)

$20.00Out of stock

Something Sweet

Burnt Basque Cheesecake w/ shaved manchego

$7.00

Indian River Farms Mango Shaved Ice w/ Coconut milk drizzle, toasted coconut, pink peppercorns

$10.00Out of stock

Specials

7 Minute Egg w/ smoked heritage pork shank, collared greens, chicharrones, fermented pepper sauce (on the side)

$7.00

Baby Yukon Gold Potatoes w/ charred onion soubise, fancy boi cheese sauce, chive powder

$12.00Out of stock

Whipped House Made Buttermilk Vanilla Ricotta w/ Indian River Farms assorted citrus, pistachio, local honey, fennel pollen *contains nuts

$14.00

Ocoee, FL Grassfed Beef Tartar w/ classic dressing, crispy potato, Lake Meadows egg yolk

$16.00

Roasted Baby Sweet Potato w torched marshmallow, spiced pecans, pickled cranberries *contains nuts

$12.00

Extras

House-made Trio—Seasonal pickled veg, seasonal chutney, & pickled mustard seeds

$7.00

Coffee

Loud Brew Original Bench w/ L-Theanine

$4.50Out of stock

Lavazza Organic Classic Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

illy Cold Brew Latte Macchiato

$5.00

Water

Boxed Water

$2.00Out of stock

Perrier Sparkling Water

$2.00Out of stock

Kombucha

Elderberry

$4.50Out of stock

Strawberry Lavender Lemonade

$4.50Out of stock

Lemon's Mane

$4.50Out of stock

Hibiscus Mint

$4.50Out of stock

Fruit Juices

Lorina Sparkling Pink Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$2.00

Boylan Sparkling Lemonade

$3.50

Sodas

Mexican Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

Boylan's Shirley Temple

$3.50Out of stock

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Jarritos Guava

$3.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Jarritos Lime

$3.00

ON TAP

Crosby Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Bubbles

Bojo do Luar-Pet Nat (Portugal)

$60.00

La Collina Lunaris Secco N.V. (Emilia-Romagna, Italy)

$55.00

White Wines

Gulp Hablo Verdejo 2020 (Spain)

Gulp Hablo Verdejo 2020 (Spain)

$8.00

Azahar Vinho Verde (Portugal)

$13.00+

Gustav Grüner Veltliner (Wachau, Austria)

$14.00+

Teutonic Muscat (Willamette Valley)

$15.00+

Teutonic Riesling/Pinot Gris "1908" (Willamette Valley 2017)

$17.00+

Skin Contact Whites

Baia’s Tsolikouri (Georgia, 2020)

$15.00+Out of stock

Nestarec Forks + Knives (Czech Republic/Moravia, 2019)

$70.00

Native Calanchi Pecorina (Abruzzo/Italy, 2021)

$17.00

Orange/Amber Wines

Familie Bauer Barig Alte Reben Orange 2020 (Austria)

$15.00

Famille Sumeire "l'Orange" VDF Skin Contact Blanc 2021

$17.00+

Rosé

Anne Pichon Rosé de Ventoux 2021

$16.00+

Château Fontvert Cochonnet Rosé 2021 (Luberon, France)

$16.00+

Red Wines

Gulp Hablo Red Blend, Spain 2020

Gulp Hablo Red Blend, Spain 2020

$8.00+

Gulp Hablo Garnacha, Spain

$8.00Out of stock

Deux Anes Fontanilles 2020 (Corbières, France)

$15.00Out of stock

Lestignac "Va Te Faire Boire" VDF (SW France)

$17.00+

ON TAP

Ellipses Zoning Brown Ale

$7.00

Green Bench Bench Life Lager

$7.00

Tripping Animals Everhaze IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Hidden Springs Full Moon Party Sour

$7.00Out of stock

Dark

Ology Breing Co. Yumchataaaaa Milk Stout

$7.99

Urban South Brewery Green Light Stout

$7.99

Walking Tree Babycakes Stout

$7.99

Oyster City Hooter Brown Ale

$3.99

Light

Harland Japanese Lager

$7.99Out of stock

Prison Pals La Colorada Amber Lager

$3.99

Resident Culture Song for the Hard Times

$7.99

Sour

Tripping Animals Brontosaurus Sour

$7.99

Spanish Marie Brewery Ecto Kewler Sour

$9.99

Hidden Springs Bears on a Rampage

$7.99

Tripping Animals Pura Piña

$7.99

Ology Brewing Finding Mimo Sour

$7.99

Spanish Marie Arnie Palmie Sour

$7.99

Tripping Animals Return of the Tripping Dead

$7.99

IPA

Voodoo Brewing Co. Good Vibes IPA

$3.99Out of stock

Civil Society Fresh IPA

$7.99

Dream State Moon Wave Brewing West Coast IPA

$7.99

Oozlefinch Vaguely Melancholy West Coast IPA

$7.99

Cider

Graft Cider Farm Flor Cider

$7.99

Graft Field Day Spritzer Cider

$7.99Out of stock

Corking Fee

Corking Fee

$10.00

$1 (4 quarters) for candy machine

$1 (4 quarters) for candy machine

$1.00

Buy the kitchen a beer! <3

Beer

$5.00

White Wine Porrón

Small (house white-1 Glass)

$10.00

Large (house white-2 Glasses)

$20.00

Cider/Beer Porrón

Your choice Cider or Beer (1 can)

$9.00

Your choice Cider or Beer (2 cans)

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

330 South Washington Ave., Titusville, FL 32796

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Moonlight Drive-In
orange star4.3 • 623
1515 S Washington Ave Titusville, FL 32780
View restaurantnext
Bagel 13 - Garden St Titusville
orange star4.2 • 501
1250 Garden Street Titusville, FL 32796
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Titusville FL
orange star4.4 • 2,484
2825 Garden St Titusville, FL 32796
View restaurantnext
Victorio's Oyster Bar & Grille: Longwood
orange starNo Reviews
1701 N. US Hwy 1 Titusville, FL 32796
View restaurantnext
Bagel 13 - Hopkins
orange starNo Reviews
3776 South Hopkins Avenue Titusville, FL 32780
View restaurantnext
Rearview Coffee
orange star5.0 • 20
1561 N Singleton Ave Titusville, FL 32796
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Titusville

Beef 'O' Brady's - Titusville FL
orange star4.4 • 2,484
2825 Garden St Titusville, FL 32796
View restaurantnext
Third Culture Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 1,690
1000 Cheney Highway Titusville, FL 32780
View restaurantnext
Loyd Have Mercy Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,661
3434 S Washington Ave Titusville, FL 32780
View restaurantnext
Sergios Tacos - Titusville
orange star4.3 • 1,618
3580 Cheney Hwy Titusville, FL 32780
View restaurantnext
Moonlight Drive-In
orange star4.3 • 623
1515 S Washington Ave Titusville, FL 32780
View restaurantnext
Bagel 13 - Garden St Titusville
orange star4.2 • 501
1250 Garden Street Titusville, FL 32796
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Titusville
Cocoa
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Rockledge
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Merritt Island
review star
No reviews yet
Cocoa Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Oviedo
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
Sanford
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
New Smyrna Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Satellite Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston