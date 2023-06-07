Main picView gallery

AT&T Exchange Hall Dock Local

review star

No reviews yet

211 S. AKARD ST.

DALLAS, TX 75202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Hot Crab Queso

$7.95
Maine Roll

Maine Roll

$24.95

Taco Tuesday

$14.95

Dock Local

Start

Hot Crab Queso

$7.95

Garlic Lobster Fries

$15.95

Lobsta Nachos

$15.95

Our famous Lobster Chowda Nachos with clam chowder, cheese, bacon, cilantro, onions and lobster with an Ancho Lime Sauce.

Guacamole

$5.00

Rolls

Maine Roll

$24.95

Lobster Grinder

$17.95

Connecticut

$24.95

Local Roll

$18.95

Ultimate Roll (Secret Menu)

$27.95

Blackened Shrimp Roll (Secret Menu)

$12.95

Mini Roll Trio

$21.95

Locals

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$18.95

Fish n' Chips

$14.95

Pesto Grilled Chicken Melt

$11.95

Dynamite Shrimp

$13.95

Shrimp Boil

$24.95Out of stock

Bowls

Northern Bowl

$7.75

Southern Bowl

$6.75

Pacific Bowl

$8.75

Fit Fish Bowl

$13.95

Northern With Shrimp

$10.50

Tacos

Baja Fish Taco

$5.75

Smokin Salmon Taco

$6.00

Garlic Shrimp Taco

$5.75

Blackened ShrimpTaco

$5.00

Taco Tuesday

$14.95

Reel Sides

House “Crab” Chips

$4.00

Dockside Pickles

$4.00

Shoestring Fries

$4.65

Local Mac

$5.00

PIER St. Corn

$5.95

Small Salad

$4.00

Soup

New England Clam Chowder

$7.00+

Lobster Bisque

$7.00+

Snacks

Cashews

$3.00

Peanut Butter Bar

$3.75Out of stock

Brownie / Cookie

$3.00

Specials

3lb Peel and Eat Shrimp

$30.00

1lb Peel and Eat Shrimp

$10.00

Crab Leg Special

$30.00

Crab and Shrimp

$50.00

Po'Boy Sandwich (Secret Menu)

$20.00Out of stock

3lb Crawfish Boil

$25.00Out of stock

Seafood Plate

$14.95

Cocktail Shrimp

$7.99Out of stock

5 De Mayo Trio

$15.95Out of stock

Lobster Taquito

$7.95Out of stock

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.95

Mexican Coke

$2.85

Jarritos

$2.95

Topo Chico

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$3.10

Bottled Water

$3.00

Dock Lemonade

$3.10

Cold-pressed Juice

$7.25

The Dock

Start

Garlic Lobster Fries

$15.95

Rolls

Lobster Grinder

Lobster Grinder

$18.45
Connecticut

Connecticut

$24.95
Maine Roll

Maine Roll

$24.95

Local Roll

$19.95
No Roll Salad

No Roll Salad

$18.45

Locals

Lobster Grilled Cheese

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$18.95

Fish N Chips

$14.95

Pesto Grilled Chicken Melt

$11.95

Dynamite Shrimp

$13.95Out of stock

Reel Sides

House "Crab " Chips

$4.00
Pier St Corn

Pier St Corn

$5.95

Dockside Pickles

$4.00
Local Mac

Local Mac

$5.00

Corn On The Cob

$5.95

Tacos

Baja Fish Taco

Baja Fish Taco

$5.95
Smokin Salmon Taco

Smokin Salmon Taco

$6.25
Garlic Shrimp Taco

Garlic Shrimp Taco

$5.95

Lobster Taco

$8.50

Taco Tuesday

$14.95

Blackened Shrimp Taco

Soup

New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$7.25+
Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$7.00+

Bowls

Protein Salad Bowl

$15.95Out of stock

Rice Protein Bowl

$13.95Out of stock

Southern Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

Build a Bowl

$14.95Out of stock

Build your own Bowl. Step 1 pick your protein. Step 2 add 5 of the 9 items and start with rice or greens or both. Thank you

Dessert

Brownie / Cookie

$3.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.95

Mexican Coke

$2.85

Topo Chico

$2.95

Bottled Water

$3.00

Jarritos

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$3.10

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Daily Special

Shrimp Boil

$24.95Out of stock

Mini Trio Rolls

$21.95

Ultimate Roll

$27.95
Blackened Shrimp Roll

Blackened Shrimp Roll

$13.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Dock offers consumers a fresh food experience with a unique coastal flare in a fast causal setting. Our goal is to bring the coastal experience to you through exceptional, quality food with superior hospitality. Whether you identify as a millennial, student, young professional, or a foodie, we think you’ll enjoy the entire Dock experience. Our menu’s developed by Chef Brett is centered on fresh starters, unbelievable sandwiches, tacos, salads, and creative sides that will delight your senses.

Location

211 S. AKARD ST., DALLAS, TX 75202

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Baboushi - The Exchange
orange starNo Reviews
211 S. Akard st Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurantnext
Monkey King Noodle - The Exchange
orange starNo Reviews
211 S. Akard st. Dallas, TX 75202
View restaurantnext
Saturday Morning - The Exchange
orange starNo Reviews
211 S. Akard st Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurantnext
Ichi Ni San - The Exchange
orange starNo Reviews
211 S Akard st Dallas, TX 75202
View restaurantnext
HAWTHORN
orange starNo Reviews
208 S. Akard Dallas, TX 75202
View restaurantnext
Birdie - The Exchange - Birdie - The Exchange
orange starNo Reviews
208 s Akard st Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in DALLAS

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
orange star4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Lucia
orange star4.9 • 6,740
287 North Bishop Avenue Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Matt's Rancho Martinez - Lakewood
orange star4.5 • 4,759
1904 Skillman Street Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near DALLAS
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.3 (72 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston