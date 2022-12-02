Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Federal Restaurant and Bar

3,531 Reviews

$$

135 Cooper St

Agawam, MA 01001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Starters

Bucket of Balls

$16.95

the federal's famous risotto balls with fresh black truffle butter and snipped chives

Burrata

$18.95

heirloom tomatoes, avocado, green goddess, pepper bacon jam, chive pangrattato

Caesar Salad

$12.95

chunky romaine hearts, garlicky caesar dressing, baguette croutons, fried organic egg. Add grilled breaded shrimp for $8.95 Add white anchovies for $1.95

Chopped Salad

$15.95

marinated salad bar veggies with bacon "beignet" crumbled feta, avocado mousse, red wine vinaigrette. Add grilled breaded shrimp for $8.95.

Fig poppers

$16.95

Tuna carpaccio

$19.95

Foie gras

$24.95

Wedge

$17.95

Entrées

Seared Atlantic Salmon

$47.95

tomato “carpaccio,” crushed avocados, buttered crab, potato puree, spicy sriracha vinaigrette

Short Rib Entree

$49.95

“lobster thermidor,” crespelles, rocket salad, “tartufo povero” pickled mustard seeds, chives

Sea Scallops

$48.95

artichoke puttanesca salad, calabrian zippoli, baby romaine, burnt lemon aioli

Grilled NY Strip

$52.95

parmesan pudding, charred romano beans, caramelized onion jam, porcini vinaigrette, fricco crumble

Grilled Lobster

$49.95

grilled lobster tails, cob smoked bacon, chipotle oil, tarragon, fennel pollen

Tuna Entree

$43.95

garden eggplant caponata, charred octopus, romesco, crispy fried white beans

Milanese

$42.95

shaved summer squash salad, sicilian oregano, calabrian chilis, lemon citronett

Full Chicken Bolo

$25.95

house made potato gnocchi, fontina, parmesan, marscapone.

Half Chicken Bolo

$16.95

house made potato gnocchi, fontina, parmesan, marscapone.

Full Mac & Cheese

$25.95

penne rigate, truffles & sottocenere cheese. add grilled breaded shrimp for $8.95. add braised beef short ribs for $6.50. add both for $14.95.

Half Mac &Cheese

$15.95

penne rigate, truffles & sottocenere cheese. add grilled breaded shrimp for $8.95. add braised beef short ribs for $6.50. add both for $14.95.

Federal Tasting

$110.00

Pizza & Handhelds

Federal Cheeseburger

$16.95

angus patty, caramelized vidalias, sunny gruyere cheese, au poivre sauce, fried pickle, brioche roll.

Pizza

$17.95

Dessert

Creme Brûlée

$13.95

Banana Split

$13.95

Frozen Latte

$13.95

Nutella Crepes

$12.95

bananas "foster", candied hazelnuts, mascarpone

Beignets

$11.95

trio of sauces

Bucket Of Gelato

$12.50

Bucket Of Sorbet

$12.50

Bag Of Cotton

$7.50

Toffee Box

$8.95

Mars Candle

Plate Charge

$2.50

Pot Brownie

$13.95

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta with Butter

$6.95

penne pasta with butter. Add Posto meatballs for $2.95.

Kids Pasta with Sauce

$6.95

penne pasta with marinara. Add Posto meatballs for $2.95.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.95

with fries.

Kids Pizza

$10.95

Kid Cheese Burger

$11.95

Sides/Sauces/Adders

Side Mash

$7.95

Side Fries

$7.95

Side Polenta

$7.95

Side Brussel

$7.95

Side Asparagus

$7.95

Side Truff. Butter

$2.95

Side Federal A-1

$2.95

Side R.W Sauce

$2.95

1/2 Lobster Tail

$11.95

Side Garlic Butter

$2.95

Slab Foie Gras

$15.95

Short Rib Add On

$13.95
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Website

Location

135 Cooper St, Agawam, MA 01001

Directions

The Federal Restaurant and Bar image
The Federal Restaurant and Bar image

