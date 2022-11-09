Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pintu's Indian Palace

25 Park Ave

West Springfield, MA 01089

Order Again

Popular Items

C. T. M
Garlic Nan
Samosa

Appetizers

Samosa

$5.00

Fried crisp patties stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes & peas

Keema Samosa

$6.00

Fried crisp patties stuffed with ground meat and peas

Pakora

$7.00

Cauliflower, potatoes, onion & spinach deep fried in chickpea flour batter

Aloo Tikki

$5.00

Crispy dumpling of potato puree stuffed with special masala flavored lentils and shallow fried

Chicken 65

$18.00

This is a very famous dish from the city of Hyderabad. It is spicy. Made with Kari Pata, garlic and hot peppers

Chicken Karara

$12.00

Marinated overnight with Indian herbs & spices coated with chickpea flour & deep fried

Chicken Tikka Appetizer(Dry)

$12.00

Cubed chicken coated in special yogurt marinade cooked with onion, green pepper, & tomatoes on skewers

Dahi Bhalla

$6.00

Soft & tender dumplings of lentils, served cold with flavored yogurt & topped with sweet & sour sauce

Fish Amritsari

$16.00

Fingers of Mahi Mahi marinated overnight then coated in chickpea flour and fried

Gobi Pakora

$8.00

Florets of cauliflower deep fried in chickpea flour batter

Veggie Platter

$14.00

Meat Platter

$16.00

Chilly Chicken

$20.00Out of stock

French Fries

$4.99

Chicken Malai Tikka

$22.99

Marinated chicken tenders in sour cream, garlic, butter BBQ on wood charcoal. Finished with light cream served on hot plate with onions and cabbage

Salmon Tikka

$34.99Out of stock

Paneer Tikka

$22.99

Butter Naan

$3.00

Garlic Nan

$5.00

Paneer Chilly Garlic

$16.00

Diced paneer cooked gently in chilis, onion, bell pepper, garlic & ginger sauce

Paneer Pakora

$12.00

Cubes of whole milk cheese coated in chickpea flour & deep fried

Wings Mild

$13.95

Wings Medium

$13.99

Wings Hot

$13.99

Spring Rolls

$8.99

French Fries

$4.99

Masala Papad

$4.00

Chicken Karara & Fries

$12.00

Papadam

$3.00

Samosa 3 Pc

$7.50

Gobi Manchurian

$24.99Out of stock

Keema Samosa 3 Pcs

$9.00

Paneer 65

$21.99

Samosa Chaat

$10.99

Chicken Tikka Punjabi

$22.99

Veggie Momos

$8.99

Chicken Momos

$10.99

Coconut Nan

$6.00

Tandoori Lamb Chops

$34.99

Soups & Salads

CHKN TIKKA SALAD

$14.00

Caesar Salad Crisp greens with cucumbers, pepperoncini & olives mixed in a house dressing and topped with an overnight marinated breast of chicken baked in the tandoor

Dal Soup

$6.00

with lentils, tomatoes, lemon, garlic, onion and cumin

Jehangiri Shorba

$6.00

Chicken flavored with herbs, spices and coriander and served with rice

Loha Salad

$7.00

Fresh greens in a homemade house lemon dressing

Onion Mirchi

$3.50

Onion Salad

$5.00

Tomato Soup

$6.00

Salad Tray

$25.00

Chicken

C. T. M

$20.99

An all time favorite Bar-be-que chicken coated in special fresh creamy tomato sauce and a variety of herbs

Butter Chicken

$22.99

Chicken 65

$20.99

Hot & spicy chicken tenders made with green chilis, onion, red chilis & curry leaves. Finished with vinegar and soy sauce

Chicken Achari

$20.99

Homemade pickled chicken cooked with lots of whole spices & red chili (a delicacy of Punjab)

Chicken Curry

$20.99

Boneless chicken cooked in traditional curry from the heart of Punjab

Chicken Do-Piaza

$20.99

Chicken cooked with diced onion in yogurt gravy & garnished with coriander

Chicken Jhalf

$20.99

Tender boneless diced chicken cooked with bell pepper, onion & tomatoes finished with a yogurt tomato cream sauce

Chicken Josh

$20.99

Chicken Malai

$20.99

Sauteed chicken with herbs, spices, nuts & raisins coated in a special yogurt cream sauce

Chicken Pishori

$20.99

Chicken with freshly ground peppercorns in onion and tomato masala

Chicken Rara

$20.99

Cooked in minced gravy, mildly flavored with mixed spices

Chicken Saag

$20.99

Morsels of chicken cooked with fresh spinach finished with light cream

Chicken Taka Tak

$20.99

Stir-fried chicken pieces cooked with a special onion & tomato curry

Chik Vin Aloo

$20.99

A special of Goa, India. Very hot & spicy. Finished with coconut milk

Chicken Korma

$20.99

Chicken cooked with nuts & raisins in a creamy curry sauce

Chicken Kadai

$22.99

CTM

$140.00

Bone Butter Chkn

$22.99

C T M Big Tray

$220.00

Vegetarian Entrees

P T T

$20.99

Homemade fresh cottage cheese cooked in an onion tomato curry

Paneer Achari

$21.99

Cubed cheese cooked with buttered peppercorns, whole spices & vinegar in rich gravy

Shahi Paneer

$20.99

Cottage cheese cooked in a rich tomato cream sauce

Malai Kofta

$20.99

Cottage cheese and potato dumplings in a rich creamy tomato gravy

Saag Paneer

$20.99

Cubes of homemade paneer cooked in a fresh creamy spinach gravy

Bhindi Do Piaza

$19.99

Okra cooked with diced onion, cumin & mixed spices

Brinjal Patiala

$19.99

Cubed eggplant cooked with whole spices, nuts and raisins in yogurt

Chana Masala

$18.99

Dal Makhani

$18.99

Black lentils & red beans simmered then finished in butter, tomato & onions

Mattar Pan Bhujia

$21.99

Homemade cottage cheese cooked with peas in a yogurt onion gravy

Mush M Masala

$19.99

Portobello mushrooms, onions, bell pepper and tomatoes cooked with yogurt cream

P C G

$21.99

Diced paneer cooked gently in chilis, onion, bell pepper, garlic & ginger sauce

Brinjal Bhurtha

$19.99

Oven baked mashed eggplant cooked with onion, tomato & variety of spicesq

N R K

$19.99

Nine fresh vegetables & nuts cooked in a cream sauce

M V J

$19.99

A variety of vegetables sauteed and simmered gently in curry spices

Dal Tadka

$18.99

lentils simmered then finished in green chilies, ginger, garlic, cumin, mustard seeds, curry leaves and fresh ghee

Aloo Gobi

$19.99

Florets of cauliflower and potatoes with cumin & spices

Aloo Jeera

$19.99

Cubed potato cooked with cumin and dry mango with a hint of turmeric

Aloo Mattar

$19.99

Alu Saag

$19.99

Bombay Masala

$20.99

Chana Saag

$19.99

Paneer Kadai

$20.99

Pindi Channa

$18.99

Or Channa Masala- very tender chickpeas simmered in special spices & finished with ginger & tomato

Vegetable Masala

$19.99

Masala Sauce

$13.99

Vegetable Curry

$19.99

Mattar Paneer

$19.99

Plain Saag

$15.75

Paneer 65

$20.99Out of stock

Kofta Sauce

$13.99

Gobi Masala

$20.99

Saag Paneer Small Tray

$140.00

Homemade Bread from the Tandoor

Butter Naan

$3.00

Leavened bread with the touch of butter

Garlic Naan

$5.00

Leavened bread with garlic & spices the touch of butter

Aloo Naan

$6.00

Leavened bread stuffed with potatoes, peas & whole herbs

Onion Naan

$6.00

Stuffed with onions & spices

Chicken Naan

$7.00

Stuffed with chicken cumin & spices

Coconut Naan

$6.00

Keema Naan

$8.00

Leavened bread stuffed with lamb keema & spices

Lacha Parantha

$6.00

Layered unleavened whole wheat durum flour bread

Chilly Garlic Naan

$5.00

Pishori Naan

$6.00

Leavened bread stuffed with coconut, nuts & raisins

Poori

$5.00

Whole wheat puffy bread

Pudina Parantha

$6.00

Layered whole wheat bread with mint & spices

Roti

$3.00

Whole wheat bread

Spinach Parantha

$6.00

Layered whole wheat bread with fresh spinach & spices

Plain Naan

$2.50

Besan Prantha

$6.00

Paneer Nan

$6.00

Bhatura

$5.00

Cheese Nan

$6.00

Spicy Cheese Nan

$6.00

Chilly Nan

$4.00

Spicy Cheese Garlic Naan

$7.00

Tawa Roti

$3.00Out of stock

Spinach Naan

$5.00

Aloo Paratha

$6.00

Fisherman's Catch

Fish Jhol

$22.99

Cubes of fish cooked with eggplant, onion & green pepper

Fish Jhalfraze

$22.99

Boneless fish masala fried and cooked with onion, bell pepper & tomatoes in a rich gravy

Fish Masala

$22.99

Fish cooked in a special fresh creamy tomato sauce with a variety of herbs

Fish Vind Aloo

$22.99

A special of Goa, India. Very hot & spicy. Finished with coconut milk

Goan Fish Curry

$22.99

A special of Goa, India. Coconut flavored fish curry

Lobster Masala

$34.99

Lobster tails cooked in thick masala and creamy gravy, mildly flavored

Shrimp C Garlic

$23.99

Fresh shrimp cooked gently in chilies, onion, bell pepper, garlic & ginger sauce

Shrimp Do-Piaza

$23.99

Fresh shrimp curry finished with onion yogurt & mixed spices

Shrimp Korma

$23.99

Fresh shrimp cooked with nuts & raisins in a creamy curry sauce

Shrimp Malai

$23.99

Shrimp in a creamy garlic gravy with 10 spices

Shrimp M Masala

$23.99

Shrimp cooked with bell pepper, onions & ginger in makhani butter sauce. Spicy

Shrimp Saag

$23.99

Fresh shrimp cooked with spinach & finished in a light cream

Shrimp Vind Aloo

$23.99

Shrimp cooked with potato, hot cherry pepper & coconut milk. Very hot

Salmon Masala

$34.99

Shrimp Kadai

$23.99

Fish Kadai

$24.99

Shrimp Jhalfarez

$23.99

Shrimp Curry

$23.99

Shrimp Vind Aloo

$23.99

Fish Malai

$26.99

Fish Korma

$22.99

Lamb

Lamb Curry

$22.99

Lamb cooked in a traditional curry

Lamb Do-Piaza

$22.99

Lamb curry finished with onion, yogurt & mixed spices

Lamb Jhalfraze

$22.99

Lamb cooked with onion, green pepper & mildly flavored tomato yogurt sauce

Lamb Bhuna

$24.99

Lamb cooked in thick masala gravy and minced mutton

Lamb Patiala

$22.99

Homemade pickled lamb cooked with a variety of whole spices & vinegar

Lamb Saag

$22.99

Morsels of lamb cooked with fresh spinach

Goli Kabab Taka Tak

$22.99

Ground lamb meatballs cooked in a traditional onion & tomato gravy

Keema Mattar

$22.99

Minced lamb cooked with tomatoes and garlic topped with peas

Lamb Boti Masala

$22.99

Lamb cooked in a fresh creamy tomato sauce

Lamb Korma

$22.99

Fresh chunks of lamb cooked with nuts & raisins in a creamy curry sauce

Lamb Vind Aloo

$22.99

A special of Goa, India. Very hot & spicy. Flavored with coconut milk

Rogan Josh

$22.99

Morsels cooked in yogurt with tomatoes & cilantro

Lamb chop Masala

$34.99

Goat Curry

$24.99

Tandoor Delicacies

Tandoori Chicken

$20.99

Spring chicken flavored with Indian spices & herbs marinated in seasoned yogurt overnight

Beef Boti Kabab

$26.99

The fines cubed tenderloin beef flavored with Indian spices & herbs marinated in seasoned yogurt overnight

T L C

$34.99

C T P

$22.99

Morsels of chicken breast marinated in a variety of spices with yogurt

Chicken Malai Tikka

$22.99

Marinated chicken tenders in sour cream, garlic, butter BBQ on wood charcoal. Finished with light cream served on hot plate with onions and cabbage

CHKN TIKKA ROOPN

$22.99

Diced chicken in creamy yogurt with Indian spices, mildly flavored in clove

Fish Tikka

$26.99

Cubed fish lightly marinated and skewered

Lamb Boti Kabab

$24.99

The finest cubed tenderloin of lamb flavored with Indian spices & herbs marinated in seasoned yogurt overnight

Paneer Tikka

$22.99Out of stock

Cubed paneer coated in special yogurt, marinated, cooked with onion, green pepper & tomatoes on skewers

Tandoori Salmon

$36.99

Seekh Kabab

$22.99

Fine lamb meat enriched with ginger & garlic flavored with Indian spices

T M G

$32.99

Tandoori Shrimp

$26.99

Jumbo shrimp delicately flavored with garlic

Salmon Malai Tikka

$34.99

Beef

Beef Bhuna

$24.99

Cooked in thick masala gravy and minced mutton

Beef Boti Masala

$24.99

Beef cooked in a fresh creamy tomato sauce

Beef Curry

$22.99

Beef cooked in a traditional curry spices

Beef Do-Piaza

$22.99

Beef curry finished with onion, yogurt & mixed spices

Beef Jhalfraze

$22.99

Beef cooked with onion, green pepper & mildly flavored tomato cream sauce

Beef Korma

$24.99

Beef Saagwala

$22.99

Morsels of beef cooked with fresh spinach

Beef Vind Aloo

$22.99

A special of Goa, India. Hot & spicy. Flavored with coconut milk

Beef Kadai

$24.99

Basmati Ka Khazana

Extra Rice

$3.00

Chicken Biryani

$22.00

Cooked with herbs & spices with chicken layered and garnished with nuts & raisins. Served with raita

Lamb Biryani

$24.00

Cooked with herbs & spices with lamb layered and garnished with nuts & raisins. Served with raita

Keema Pulao

$20.00

Rice cooked with minced lamb

Peas Pulao

$17.00

Rice cooked with peas, onions, nuts & raisins

Shrimp Biryani

$24.00

Curried shrimp rice with spices, nuts & raisins

Veg Biryani

$20.00

Rice prepared with vegetables, nuts & raisins

Large Basmati Rice

$6.00

Mixed Biryani

$25.00Out of stock

Jeera Rice

$10.00

Goat Biryani

$25.00

Basmati Rice

$3.00

Kashmiri Pulao

$20.00

Beef Biryani

$24.00

Tidbids

Chutney 16oz

$4.95

Chutney 8oz

$2.95

Chutney

$1.00

Chutney Set

$3.00

Mango Chutney

$2.50

Papadam

$3.00

Lentils pressed to make large Indian chips

Pickle

$3.00

Pickles & Chutney Tray

$6.00

Homemade pickles & mango chutney with dry & fresh fruits

Raita

$4.00

Assorted fresh cucumber with homemade yogurt finished with cilantro & spices

Hot Sauce

Yogurt

$3.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.00

with fresh fruit

Gulab Jamun

$5.00

Fried dumplings made from milk & cottage cheese in a flavored syrup

Kheer Badam

$5.00

Rice pudding simmered gently, served chilled with almonds & raisins

Kulfi

$5.00

Homemade frozen milk sundae with nuts

Rasmalai

$6.00

Cottage cheese dumplings poached in sweetened cream milk, served with nuts

NA Beverages

Mango Lassi

$4.95

Soda/Tea/Coffee/Milk

$3.00

Clausthaler

$4.95

Water Bottle

$1.00

Salty Lassi

$4.95

Sweet Lassi

$4.95

Lemon Soda

$6.00

Red Bull

$4.25

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Raspberry Ice Tea

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Juice

$4.00

Mango Lassi Gallon

$40.00

Ginger Beer

$3.95

Saratoga Water

$4.95

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$4.95

S.PELLEGRINO

$4.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

25 Park Ave, West Springfield, MA 01089

Directions

