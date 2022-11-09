- Home
- /
- West Springfield
- /
- Pintu's Indian Palace
Pintu's Indian Palace
No reviews yet
25 Park Ave
West Springfield, MA 01089
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Samosa
Fried crisp patties stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes & peas
Keema Samosa
Fried crisp patties stuffed with ground meat and peas
Pakora
Cauliflower, potatoes, onion & spinach deep fried in chickpea flour batter
Aloo Tikki
Crispy dumpling of potato puree stuffed with special masala flavored lentils and shallow fried
Chicken 65
This is a very famous dish from the city of Hyderabad. It is spicy. Made with Kari Pata, garlic and hot peppers
Chicken Karara
Marinated overnight with Indian herbs & spices coated with chickpea flour & deep fried
Chicken Tikka Appetizer(Dry)
Cubed chicken coated in special yogurt marinade cooked with onion, green pepper, & tomatoes on skewers
Dahi Bhalla
Soft & tender dumplings of lentils, served cold with flavored yogurt & topped with sweet & sour sauce
Fish Amritsari
Fingers of Mahi Mahi marinated overnight then coated in chickpea flour and fried
Gobi Pakora
Florets of cauliflower deep fried in chickpea flour batter
Veggie Platter
Meat Platter
Chilly Chicken
French Fries
Chicken Malai Tikka
Marinated chicken tenders in sour cream, garlic, butter BBQ on wood charcoal. Finished with light cream served on hot plate with onions and cabbage
Salmon Tikka
Paneer Tikka
Butter Naan
Garlic Nan
Paneer Chilly Garlic
Diced paneer cooked gently in chilis, onion, bell pepper, garlic & ginger sauce
Paneer Pakora
Cubes of whole milk cheese coated in chickpea flour & deep fried
Wings Mild
Wings Medium
Wings Hot
Spring Rolls
French Fries
Masala Papad
Chicken Karara & Fries
Papadam
Samosa 3 Pc
Gobi Manchurian
Keema Samosa 3 Pcs
Paneer 65
Samosa Chaat
Chicken Tikka Punjabi
Veggie Momos
Chicken Momos
Coconut Nan
Tandoori Lamb Chops
Soups & Salads
CHKN TIKKA SALAD
Caesar Salad Crisp greens with cucumbers, pepperoncini & olives mixed in a house dressing and topped with an overnight marinated breast of chicken baked in the tandoor
Dal Soup
with lentils, tomatoes, lemon, garlic, onion and cumin
Jehangiri Shorba
Chicken flavored with herbs, spices and coriander and served with rice
Loha Salad
Fresh greens in a homemade house lemon dressing
Onion Mirchi
Onion Salad
Tomato Soup
Salad Tray
Chicken
C. T. M
An all time favorite Bar-be-que chicken coated in special fresh creamy tomato sauce and a variety of herbs
Butter Chicken
Chicken 65
Hot & spicy chicken tenders made with green chilis, onion, red chilis & curry leaves. Finished with vinegar and soy sauce
Chicken Achari
Homemade pickled chicken cooked with lots of whole spices & red chili (a delicacy of Punjab)
Chicken Curry
Boneless chicken cooked in traditional curry from the heart of Punjab
Chicken Do-Piaza
Chicken cooked with diced onion in yogurt gravy & garnished with coriander
Chicken Jhalf
Tender boneless diced chicken cooked with bell pepper, onion & tomatoes finished with a yogurt tomato cream sauce
Chicken Josh
Chicken Malai
Sauteed chicken with herbs, spices, nuts & raisins coated in a special yogurt cream sauce
Chicken Pishori
Chicken with freshly ground peppercorns in onion and tomato masala
Chicken Rara
Cooked in minced gravy, mildly flavored with mixed spices
Chicken Saag
Morsels of chicken cooked with fresh spinach finished with light cream
Chicken Taka Tak
Stir-fried chicken pieces cooked with a special onion & tomato curry
Chik Vin Aloo
A special of Goa, India. Very hot & spicy. Finished with coconut milk
Chicken Korma
Chicken cooked with nuts & raisins in a creamy curry sauce
Chicken Kadai
CTM
Bone Butter Chkn
C T M Big Tray
Vegetarian Entrees
P T T
Homemade fresh cottage cheese cooked in an onion tomato curry
Paneer Achari
Cubed cheese cooked with buttered peppercorns, whole spices & vinegar in rich gravy
Shahi Paneer
Cottage cheese cooked in a rich tomato cream sauce
Malai Kofta
Cottage cheese and potato dumplings in a rich creamy tomato gravy
Saag Paneer
Cubes of homemade paneer cooked in a fresh creamy spinach gravy
Bhindi Do Piaza
Okra cooked with diced onion, cumin & mixed spices
Brinjal Patiala
Cubed eggplant cooked with whole spices, nuts and raisins in yogurt
Chana Masala
Dal Makhani
Black lentils & red beans simmered then finished in butter, tomato & onions
Mattar Pan Bhujia
Homemade cottage cheese cooked with peas in a yogurt onion gravy
Mush M Masala
Portobello mushrooms, onions, bell pepper and tomatoes cooked with yogurt cream
P C G
Diced paneer cooked gently in chilis, onion, bell pepper, garlic & ginger sauce
Brinjal Bhurtha
Oven baked mashed eggplant cooked with onion, tomato & variety of spicesq
N R K
Nine fresh vegetables & nuts cooked in a cream sauce
M V J
A variety of vegetables sauteed and simmered gently in curry spices
Dal Tadka
lentils simmered then finished in green chilies, ginger, garlic, cumin, mustard seeds, curry leaves and fresh ghee
Aloo Gobi
Florets of cauliflower and potatoes with cumin & spices
Aloo Jeera
Cubed potato cooked with cumin and dry mango with a hint of turmeric
Aloo Mattar
Alu Saag
Bombay Masala
Chana Saag
Paneer Kadai
Pindi Channa
Or Channa Masala- very tender chickpeas simmered in special spices & finished with ginger & tomato
Vegetable Masala
Masala Sauce
Vegetable Curry
Mattar Paneer
Plain Saag
Paneer 65
Kofta Sauce
Gobi Masala
Saag Paneer Small Tray
Homemade Bread from the Tandoor
Butter Naan
Leavened bread with the touch of butter
Garlic Naan
Leavened bread with garlic & spices the touch of butter
Aloo Naan
Leavened bread stuffed with potatoes, peas & whole herbs
Onion Naan
Stuffed with onions & spices
Chicken Naan
Stuffed with chicken cumin & spices
Coconut Naan
Keema Naan
Leavened bread stuffed with lamb keema & spices
Lacha Parantha
Layered unleavened whole wheat durum flour bread
Chilly Garlic Naan
Pishori Naan
Leavened bread stuffed with coconut, nuts & raisins
Poori
Whole wheat puffy bread
Pudina Parantha
Layered whole wheat bread with mint & spices
Roti
Whole wheat bread
Spinach Parantha
Layered whole wheat bread with fresh spinach & spices
Plain Naan
Besan Prantha
Paneer Nan
Bhatura
Cheese Nan
Spicy Cheese Nan
Chilly Nan
Spicy Cheese Garlic Naan
Tawa Roti
Spinach Naan
Aloo Paratha
Fisherman's Catch
Fish Jhol
Cubes of fish cooked with eggplant, onion & green pepper
Fish Jhalfraze
Boneless fish masala fried and cooked with onion, bell pepper & tomatoes in a rich gravy
Fish Masala
Fish cooked in a special fresh creamy tomato sauce with a variety of herbs
Fish Vind Aloo
A special of Goa, India. Very hot & spicy. Finished with coconut milk
Goan Fish Curry
A special of Goa, India. Coconut flavored fish curry
Lobster Masala
Lobster tails cooked in thick masala and creamy gravy, mildly flavored
Shrimp C Garlic
Fresh shrimp cooked gently in chilies, onion, bell pepper, garlic & ginger sauce
Shrimp Do-Piaza
Fresh shrimp curry finished with onion yogurt & mixed spices
Shrimp Korma
Fresh shrimp cooked with nuts & raisins in a creamy curry sauce
Shrimp Malai
Shrimp in a creamy garlic gravy with 10 spices
Shrimp M Masala
Shrimp cooked with bell pepper, onions & ginger in makhani butter sauce. Spicy
Shrimp Saag
Fresh shrimp cooked with spinach & finished in a light cream
Shrimp Vind Aloo
Shrimp cooked with potato, hot cherry pepper & coconut milk. Very hot
Salmon Masala
Shrimp Kadai
Fish Kadai
Shrimp Jhalfarez
Shrimp Curry
Shrimp Vind Aloo
Fish Malai
Fish Korma
Lamb
Lamb Curry
Lamb cooked in a traditional curry
Lamb Do-Piaza
Lamb curry finished with onion, yogurt & mixed spices
Lamb Jhalfraze
Lamb cooked with onion, green pepper & mildly flavored tomato yogurt sauce
Lamb Bhuna
Lamb cooked in thick masala gravy and minced mutton
Lamb Patiala
Homemade pickled lamb cooked with a variety of whole spices & vinegar
Lamb Saag
Morsels of lamb cooked with fresh spinach
Goli Kabab Taka Tak
Ground lamb meatballs cooked in a traditional onion & tomato gravy
Keema Mattar
Minced lamb cooked with tomatoes and garlic topped with peas
Lamb Boti Masala
Lamb cooked in a fresh creamy tomato sauce
Lamb Korma
Fresh chunks of lamb cooked with nuts & raisins in a creamy curry sauce
Lamb Vind Aloo
A special of Goa, India. Very hot & spicy. Flavored with coconut milk
Rogan Josh
Morsels cooked in yogurt with tomatoes & cilantro
Lamb chop Masala
Goat Curry
Tandoor Delicacies
Tandoori Chicken
Spring chicken flavored with Indian spices & herbs marinated in seasoned yogurt overnight
Beef Boti Kabab
The fines cubed tenderloin beef flavored with Indian spices & herbs marinated in seasoned yogurt overnight
T L C
C T P
Morsels of chicken breast marinated in a variety of spices with yogurt
Chicken Malai Tikka
Marinated chicken tenders in sour cream, garlic, butter BBQ on wood charcoal. Finished with light cream served on hot plate with onions and cabbage
CHKN TIKKA ROOPN
Diced chicken in creamy yogurt with Indian spices, mildly flavored in clove
Fish Tikka
Cubed fish lightly marinated and skewered
Lamb Boti Kabab
The finest cubed tenderloin of lamb flavored with Indian spices & herbs marinated in seasoned yogurt overnight
Paneer Tikka
Cubed paneer coated in special yogurt, marinated, cooked with onion, green pepper & tomatoes on skewers
Tandoori Salmon
Seekh Kabab
Fine lamb meat enriched with ginger & garlic flavored with Indian spices
T M G
Tandoori Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp delicately flavored with garlic
Salmon Malai Tikka
Beef
Beef Bhuna
Cooked in thick masala gravy and minced mutton
Beef Boti Masala
Beef cooked in a fresh creamy tomato sauce
Beef Curry
Beef cooked in a traditional curry spices
Beef Do-Piaza
Beef curry finished with onion, yogurt & mixed spices
Beef Jhalfraze
Beef cooked with onion, green pepper & mildly flavored tomato cream sauce
Beef Korma
Beef Saagwala
Morsels of beef cooked with fresh spinach
Beef Vind Aloo
A special of Goa, India. Hot & spicy. Flavored with coconut milk
Beef Kadai
Basmati Ka Khazana
Extra Rice
Chicken Biryani
Cooked with herbs & spices with chicken layered and garnished with nuts & raisins. Served with raita
Lamb Biryani
Cooked with herbs & spices with lamb layered and garnished with nuts & raisins. Served with raita
Keema Pulao
Rice cooked with minced lamb
Peas Pulao
Rice cooked with peas, onions, nuts & raisins
Shrimp Biryani
Curried shrimp rice with spices, nuts & raisins
Veg Biryani
Rice prepared with vegetables, nuts & raisins
Large Basmati Rice
Mixed Biryani
Jeera Rice
Goat Biryani
Basmati Rice
Kashmiri Pulao
Beef Biryani
Tidbids
Chutney 16oz
Chutney 8oz
Chutney
Chutney Set
Mango Chutney
Papadam
Lentils pressed to make large Indian chips
Pickle
Pickles & Chutney Tray
Homemade pickles & mango chutney with dry & fresh fruits
Raita
Assorted fresh cucumber with homemade yogurt finished with cilantro & spices
Hot Sauce
Yogurt
Desserts
Cheesecake
with fresh fruit
Gulab Jamun
Fried dumplings made from milk & cottage cheese in a flavored syrup
Kheer Badam
Rice pudding simmered gently, served chilled with almonds & raisins
Kulfi
Homemade frozen milk sundae with nuts
Rasmalai
Cottage cheese dumplings poached in sweetened cream milk, served with nuts
NA Beverages
Mango Lassi
Soda/Tea/Coffee/Milk
Clausthaler
Water Bottle
Salty Lassi
Sweet Lassi
Lemon Soda
Red Bull
Coke
Sprite
Orange Soda
Root Beer
Lemonade
Ginger Ale
Raspberry Ice Tea
Diet Coke
Juice
Mango Lassi Gallon
Ginger Beer
Saratoga Water
Saratoga Sparkling Water
S.PELLEGRINO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
25 Park Ave, West Springfield, MA 01089