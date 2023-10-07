Main Dudes

Burgers

1/4lb Hamburger (no cheese) Burger Patty and a Bun

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tender Basket 4 Tenders with Fries

4 Tenders with a side of Fries

Nashville Hot Tenders

Nashville Hot Tenders 4 Tenders Drizzled in Nashville Hot Sauce

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich w/ Pepper Jack

All Beef 🌭Hot Dog

All Beef Hot Dog on a Hot Dog Bun

Philly Cheesesteak

Your choice of chicken or steak on a hoagie with grilled onions and peppers.

Quesadilla

Shredded Cheese on a Flour Tortilla

Chicken Quesadilla

Grilled Chicken with Shredded Cheese on a Flour Tortilla

Steak Quesadilla

Steak with Shredded Cheese on a Flour Tortilla

BBQ Sandwich

Hearty size helping of fresh Smoked BBQ by BBQfest Champion on a toasted bun. with a scoop of delicious slaw on top.

Loaded Nachos

Nacho Chips loaded down with Nacho Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapenos

Loaded Fries

A Hearty Helping of Fresh Fries Smothered in Nacho Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Jalepeno

Little Dudes

Grilled Cheese

American Cheese on Toasted White Bread

Kids Tenders

Three Chicken Tenders and Fries

2 Tenders with Fries

Nashville Hot Tenders Jr. Basket

2 Tenders with Fries Drizzled in Nashville Hot Sauce

Quesadilla

8” Kids Chicken Quesadilla

Grilled Chicken with Shredded Cheese on an 8” Flour Tortilla

8” Kids Steak Quesadillas

Steak with Shredded Cheese on an 8” Flour Tortilla

8” Kids Cheese Quesadilla

Shredded Cheese on an 8” Flour Tortilla

Burger 🍔

Beef Burger 4oz

All Beef Burger on a bun

Side Dudes

Chips

Nachos

Plain Cheese Nachos

$6.00

Chips covered in Nacho Cheese

French Fries

Season Fries 🍟

A Basket of Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Nashville Hot Fries 🍟

A Basket of Fries drizzled in Nashville Hot Sauce

Whole Pickles

Whole Pickles

Drinks

Soda

Sports Drink

Sports Drinks

Ice Cold Sports Drink

Energy Drink

Monster Energy

Monster Energy Drink

Water

Pure Leaf Tea

Sweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

Freeze Dried Candy

Brain Blast Large

Carmel Apple Sucker Small

Freezeheads Small

Fruity Roll Ups Small

Jolly Puff Small

Jolly Puff Large

Lemonheads Large

Peach Rings Large

Skidaddles Small

Skidaddles Large

Skidaddles Rollups Large

Sour Apple Rings Large

Sour Skidaddles Small

Sour Skidaddles Large

Sunburts Small

Sunburst Large

Watermelon Rings Large

Wild Berry Skidaddles Small

Wild Berry Skidaddles Large

Ice Cream Sandwich Small

Oreo Ice Cream Sandwich

Cheesecake Bites

