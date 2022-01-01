Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Humble Hog

686 Reviews

$$

125 S. Market St.

Paxton, IL 60957

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Meats

1/3# Pulled Pork

1/3# Pulled Pork

$8.00
1/3# Sausage

1/3# Sausage

$6.00
1/3# Turkey

1/3# Turkey

$8.50

Brisket

$15.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Local Pork smoked all day on a locally made Artisan Bun

Sausage Sandwich

Sausage Sandwich

$7.00

Local Sausage on a locally made Artisan Bun

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$9.50

Juicy Turkey Breast on a locally made Artisan Bun

Turkey BLT

Turkey BLT

$10.50

Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato, with hh Aioli Sauce on a locally made Artisan Bun

Shrimp Po' Boy

Shrimp Po' Boy

$11.00

Fried popcorn shrimp with hh BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapenos, and hh Aioli Sauce on a locally made Artisan Bun

Kitchen Favorites

The Pig Pile

The Pig Pile

$10.00

Golden fries with our Cheese Sauce, Pulled Pork, hh BBQ Sauce, and Jalapenos

The 'Pig' Mac

The 'Pig' Mac

$10.00

Pulled Pork with hh BBQ Sauce, Bacon, and Mac & Cheese on a locally made Artisan Bun

BBQ Nachos

BBQ Nachos

$9.00

Freshly Fried Tortilla Chips with our Cheese Sauce, Pulled Pork, hh BBQ Sauce, and Jalapenos

Buffalo Chicken Pile

Buffalo Chicken Pile

$10.00

Grilled Buffalo Chicken over Cheesy Shoestring Fries with Blue Cheese Crumbles and Jalapenos

Sides

Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$4.00
Pit Beans

Pit Beans

$3.00
Shoestring Fries

Shoestring Fries

$3.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.00
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$4.00
Green Beans with Bacon

Green Beans with Bacon

$3.00
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Corn Muffin

$2.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Kids

Kid's Q

Kid's Q

$5.95
Kid's Mini Corn Dogs

Kid's Mini Corn Dogs

$5.95

Kids Chicken Chunks

$5.95

Sweets

Sophie's Brownie

Sophie's Brownie

$4.00
Auggie's Donut Bites

Auggie's Donut Bites

$4.00

Sauce

Sauce

Sauce

$0.50
Cheese Sauce

Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

N/a Beverages

Pepsi

$2.30

Diet Pepsi

$2.30

Mountain Dew

$2.30

Sierra Mist

$2.30

Sweet Tea

$2.30

Unsweetened Tea

$2.30Out of stock

Lemonade

$2.30

Root Beer

$2.30

Apple Juice

$2.30

Water

Beer

Beer Bucket Domestic

$10.00

Beer Bucket Craft

$20.00

Hefeweizen- Riggs Brewery

$5.50

Two Brothers Domaine Dupage

$5.50

Dank Meme- Triptych

$5.50

Budweiser

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$3.00

Shiner Bock

$3.00

Daisy Cutter Pale Ale - Half Acre

$5.50Out of stock

Hop Prism Blue IPA - Noon Whistle

$5.50

Bud Lite Next

$3.00

Permanent Vacation- Brickstone

$5.00

Wine

Merlot GLS

$8.00

Chardonay GLS

$8.00Out of stock

Moscato GLS

$8.00

Wine

$4.00

Cocktails

Paxton Punch

$6.00

hh Lemon Shake-Up

$6.00

Ben's Porch Swing Tea

$6.00

Margarita

$6.00

hh Long Island

$7.00

Kentucky Mule

$6.00

The Pig's Tail

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00Out of stock

Growler Paxton Punch

$30.00Out of stock

Merch

hh Sauce - Mild

hh Sauce - Mild

$5.99Out of stock

Available for IN-STORE pickup. For Shipping needs, please purchase via our website at www.humblehogbbq.com Thank you!

hh Rub

hh Rub

$6.99

Available for IN-STORE pickup. For Shipping needs, please purchase via our website at www.humblehogbbq.com Thank you!

Spicy Pickles

Spicy Pickles

$6.99

Available for IN-STORE pickup. For Shipping needs, please purchase via our website at www.humblehogbbq.com Thank you!

Hot Pickles

Hot Pickles

$6.99

Available for IN-STORE pickup. For Shipping needs, please purchase via our website at www.humblehogbbq.com Thank you!

hh Hat

$16.00Out of stock

hh T-Shirt

$15.00

hh Sauce - Chipotle

$5.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

125 S. Market St., Paxton, IL 60957

Directions

Gallery
The Humble Hog image
The Humble Hog image

Similar restaurants in your area

Prairie City Wine Room - 155 North Market Street
orange starNo Reviews
155 North Market Street Paxton, IL 60957
View restaurantnext
Pueblo Lindo - Paxton IL - 615 N Railroad Ave
orange starNo Reviews
615 N Railroad Ave Paxton, IL 60957
View restaurantnext
ET's Downtown Rantoul
orange star4.5 • 189
107 E Sangamon Ave Rantoul, IL 61866
View restaurantnext
Horsch Radish
orange starNo Reviews
209 North Sangamon Avenue Gibson City, IL 60936
View restaurantnext
Franci's Pizza
orange star4.7 • 198
107 W Seminary Ave Onarga, IL 60955
View restaurantnext
Izz Azz
orange star4.6 • 54
28 W Peoria St Piper City, IL 60959
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Paxton
Mahomet
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Urbana
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Champaign
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Pontiac
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Kankakee
review star
No reviews yet
Normal
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Bourbonnais
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston