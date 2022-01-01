The Juice House imageView gallery
Latin American
Juice & Smoothies
American

The Juice House

review star

No reviews yet

103200 Overseas Hwy ste13

Key Largo, FL 33037

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Traditional
Egg Breakfast Combo
Cuban Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

Eggs, Meat, Cheese, & More

BLT Breakfast Sandwich

$6.99

Bacon Lettuce , Tomatoes Eggs

Breakfast Burger Sandwich

$10.99

Burger, Eggs,Bacon,Cheese, Hashbrown

Chorizo Cuban Breakfast Sandwich

$8.99

Croissant Breakfast

$6.99

Eggs, Meat, Cheese, & More

English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

Eggs, Meat, Cheese, & More

French Toast Breakfast Sandwich

$5.99

French Toast ,Eggs. Meat, Cheese & More

Small Cuban Bread Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

Eggs, Meat, Cheese, & More

Large Cuban Bread Breakfast Sandwich

Large Cuban Bread Breakfast Sandwich

$6.99

Eggs, Meat, Cheese, & More

The Juicer Breakfast Sandwich

$11.99

Steak, eggs, ham. lettuce. tomatoes onions

Wheat Toast Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

Eggs, Meat, Cheese, & More

White Toast Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

Eggs, Meat, Cheese, & More

Breakfast All Combos

Egg Breakfast Combo

Egg Breakfast Combo

$5.99

Ham, Eggs, Potatoes or Coffee & Bread

Turkey Breakfast Combo

$6.99

Pork Chops Breafast Combo

$10.99

Pork Chops,Eggs, Potatos or Coffee & Bread

Palomilla Breakfast Combo

$12.99

Steak Palomilla, Eggs, Potatoes or Coffee & Bread

Chorizo Breakfast Combo

$10.99

Chorizo,Eggs,Potatoes or Coffee & Bread

Grilled Chicken Breast Breakfast Combo

$10.99

Grilled Chicken, Eggs, Potatoes or Coffee & Bread

Grilled Fish Breakfast Combo

$11.99

Grilled Fish,Eggs, Potatoes or Coffee & Bread

Country Fried Steak Breakfast Combo

$15.99

Country Fried Steak, Eggs, Potatoes or Coffee & Bread

The Frenchie Breakfast

$5.99

Eggs,Meat and FrenchToast or Pancake

The Potato Breakfast

$5.99

Eggs, Potatoes and Toast

The Traditional

$3.99

Eggs, Ham Or Tomatoes,Coffee and Toast

Egg White Omelet

$10.99

Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes & Cheese

Juice House Omelet

$10.99

Potatoes, Onions & Cheese

Mediterranean Omelet

$10.99

Spinach, Tomatoes, Onions & Cheese

American Omelet

$10.99

Ham, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Cheese

Spanish Omelet

$10.99

Potatoes, Onions & Cheese

Omelet your Way

$10.99

Meat Lover Omelet

$12.99

Chorizo,Hamm,Sausage, Bacon, Cheese

Steak Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Steak , Eggs, Cheese, & Onions, Green peppers & More

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Choice of Meat, Eggs, Cheese, & Onions & More

Two Pancakes with breakfast meat

$6.99

2 Pancakes , Choice of Sausage or Bacon

Three Pancakes

Three Pancakes

$5.59

Homemade Pancakes with melted butter on top

French Toast

$5.59

2 French Toast

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Biscuits and Gravy

$5.99

Corn Beef Hash

$9.99

Eggs Benedict Chorizo

$9.99

Eggs Benedict Vegetarian

$9.99

Palomilla Pancake Combo

$9.99

Breakfast Sides

1 egg

$1.50

2 eggs

$2.99

3 eggs

$3.99
3 Sliced Tomatoes

3 Sliced Tomatoes

$2.99

Side of 3 sliced Tomatoes

American Cheese

American Cheese

$0.65

Side of American or Swiss Cheese

Bacon Side

Bacon Side

$3.99

Side of Bacon

Chorizo Side

$3.99

Side of Chorizo

French Fries

$3.99

Side of French Fries

Grits

Grits or with American or Swiss Cheese

Ham Side

$2.99

Hashbrown

$2.99

Side of Hashbrown

Homefries

$3.99

Side of Homefreis

Oatmeal

$3.99
Sausage Side

Sausage Side

$3.99

Side of Sausage

Swiss Cheese

Swiss Cheese

$0.65

1 pancake

$1.50

Turkey Side

$2.99

Prep Lunch Sandwiches

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$7.99

Midnight Sandwich

$5.99
Croqueta Preparada

Croqueta Preparada

$6.99

Ropa Vieja Sandwich

$11.99

Cuban Club Sandwich

$10.99

Elena Ruth Sandwich

$7.99

Ham & Cheese Cuban Bread Sandwich

$5.99

Cantimpalo Sandwich

$1.99

1/2 Cuban Sandwich

$4.99

Croissant Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Lunch Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich-sandwich de bacon lechuga y tomate

$6.59

Chicken Caesar Sandwich- sandwich de pollo Cesar

$10.99

Chicken Sandwich- sandwich de pollo

$9.99

Choripan Sandwich - sandwich de chorizo

$11.99

Beyond Burger with French Fries

$11.99

Club Sandwich

$8.99
Cuban Wrap

Cuban Wrap

$13.99

Frita Sandwich

$8.99

Hamburger Sandwich with French Fries- sandwich con hamburguesay papita frita

$9.99

Mahi Mahi Sandwich with French Fries

$10.99

Pork Sandwich- sandwich de puerco

$8.99

Steak Sandwich sandwich de bistec

$9.99

Swai Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Tuna Sandwich

$8.99

Turkey Sandwich-sandwich de pavo

$7.99

Vaca Frita Sandwich

$11.99

Minuta Fish Sandwich with French Fries

$12.99Out of stock

Lunch Entrees

Grilled Chicken- pollo a la plancha

$12.99

Grilled Chicken with French Fries

$12.49

Chicken Milanesa-pollo a la milanesa

$14.99

4 Chicken Fingers- dedito de pollo

$9.99

4 Chicken Fingers with French Fries

$9.99

Breaded Chicken-pollo empanizado

$14.99

Beyond Burger Meal

$11.99

Vaca Frita

$14.99

Steak Milanesa-bistec a la milanesa

$16.99

Palomilla

$14.99

Palomilla with French Fries

$14.99

Breaded Steak-bistec empanizado

$15.99

Fried Pork Chunks-masa de puerco frita

$11.99

Pork Chops-chuleta de puerco

$11.99

Breaded Fish- pescado empanizado

$12.99

Grilled Mahi Mahi-pescado a la plancha

$15.99

Deep Fried Whole Fish

$21.99

Kids Breakfast

Kids Egg Pancake Breakfast

$3.99

Kids Eggs Potato Breakfast

$3.99

Kids Lunch

Kids Chicken Fingers with French Fries-deditos d pollo y papitas fritas

$4.99

Kids 1/2 Chicken Breast with French Fries-1/2 pechuga de pollo con papas fritas

$6.99

Kids 1/2 Chicken Breast White Rice & Black Beans-1/2 de pechuga de pollo Arroz & frijoles

$6.99

Jr Palomilla with French Fries- palomilla y papias fritas

$6.99

Jr Palomilla with White Rice & Black Beans-

$6.99

1/2 Cuban Sandwich

$4.99

Lunch Sides

Maduros Side

Maduros Side

$2.99

French Fries-papitas fritas

$3.99

3 Tostones

$4.99
Yuca

Yuca

$2.99

Vegetable of the day-vegetal del dia

$3.99

Side Salad- ensalada

$5.99

Plantain Chips

$4.99Out of stock
White Rice-arroz blanco

White Rice-arroz blanco

$2.99
Moro

Moro

$3.99

Special Rice of the Day-Arroz especial del dia

$3.99
Tamales

Tamales

$3.00
Small Black Beans

Small Black Beans

$2.25

small special beans

$2.25

Seafood Rice

$8.99

Dessert

Arroz Con Leche

Arroz Con Leche

$4.99
Dulce de Leche

Dulce de Leche

$4.99
Homemade Flan

Homemade Flan

$4.99

Large Homemade Flan

$12.99
Tres Leche

Tres Leche

$3.99

Croquetas

Ham - Jamon Croquetas

Ham - Jamon Croquetas

$0.84
Cheese - Queso Croquetas

Cheese - Queso Croquetas

$0.84
Cod Fish - Bacalao Croquetas

Cod Fish - Bacalao Croquetas

$1.85
Chicken - Pollo Croquetas

Chicken - Pollo Croquetas

$1.35
House Ham - Jamon de la Casa Croquetas

House Ham - Jamon de la Casa Croquetas

$1.35

Stuffed Potatoes - Papa Rellena

$2.25

Stuffed cassavana yuca rellena

$2.25

Empanadas

Ham & Cheese - Jamon & Queso Empanada

Ham & Cheese - Jamon & Queso Empanada

$2.95
Chicken - Pollo Empanada

Chicken - Pollo Empanada

$2.95
Beef-Carne Empanada

Beef-Carne Empanada

$2.95

Shrimp Empanadas

$4.99

Cachitos

Cheese - Queso Cachito

$3.45

Chorizo & Cheese - Chorizo & Queso Cachito

$3.45

Ham & Cheese - Jamon & Queso Cachito

$3.45

Bread-Pan

Plain Bagel

$2.50

Bagel w/Cream Cheese-Queso Creama

$3.00

Plain Crosissant

$2.95

Cuban Loaf - Pan Cubano

$2.00

Cuban Toast - Tostada Cubana

$1.25

Cuban Toast w/American Cheese

$2.10

Cuban Toast w/ Swiss Cheese

$2.10

Cuban Toast w/Cream Cheese

$2.10

Plain English Muffin

$2.00

Midnight Bread w/Butter

$1.35

Plain white American Bread

$1.50

Plain Wheat American Bread

$1.65

Family Meal Combos

Shredded Pork Family Combo

$25.99+Out of stock

Ground Beed-Picadillo

$21.99+Out of stock

Shredded Beef-Ropa Vieja

$34.99+Out of stock

Baked Chicken-Pollo Asado

$21.99+Out of stock

Palomilla Steak-Palomilla

$34.99+Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Breast-Pechuga de Pollo

$28.99+Out of stock

Mahi-Mahi

$34.99+Out of stock

Can Drinks LATA

Ironbeer

$1.50

Jupina

$1.50

Materva

$1.50

Monster

$3.29

Diet Jupina

$1.50

Diet Matreva

$1.50

Plastic Ironbeer

$1.50

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$1.50

Coffee CAFE

American Coffee SMALL 8oz

$1.94

American Coffee MEDIUM 12oz

$2.74

American Coffee LARGE 16oz

$3.03

Buchito

$0.50

Cafe

$0.99

Cafe con Leche SMALL 8oz

$1.89

Cafe con Leche MEDIUM 12oz

$2.69

Cafe con Leche Large 16oz

$3.03

Cafe con Leche X LARGE 32oz

$6.06

Colada

$1.89

Cortadito

$1.59

Double Colada

$3.78

Triple Colada

$5.67

Four Colada

$7.56

Hot Chocolate SMALL

$1.89

Hot Chocolate MEDIUM

$2.69

Hot Chocolate LARGE

$2.99

ICE Cafe con Leche SMALL

$1.89

ICE Cafe con Leche MEDIUM

$2.69

ICE Cafe con Leche LARGE

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.00

Fountain Drink MAQUINA

16oz Fountain Drink Coke

$1.89

16oz Fountain Drink Diet Coke

$1.89

16oz Fountain Drink Sprite

$1.89

16oz Fountain Drink Lemonade

$1.89

16oz Fountain Drink Orange Fanta

$1.89

16oz Fountain Drink Fruit Punch

$1.89

32oz Fountain Drink Coke

$2.25

32oz Fountain Drink Diet Coke

$2.25

32oz Fountain Drink Sprite

$2.25

32oz Fountain Drink Lemonade

$2.25

32oz Fountain Drink Orange Fanta

$2.25

32oz Fountain Drink Fruit Punch

$2.25

Glass Drinks CRISTAL

Coca Cola Glass

$2.39

Sprite Glass

$2.39

Orange Fanta Glass

$2.39

Malta

$2.29

Perrier Water

$1.99

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.19

Jarritos Tamarindo

$2.19

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.19

Jarritos Lime

$2.19

Jarritos Grapefruit

$2.19

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.19

Jarritos Sparkling Water

$2.19

MUNDET Apple

$1.89

Mixed Juice

8oz Mixed Juice

$2.89

16oz Mixed

$5.19

32oz Mixed Juice

$10.30

1/2 Gallon Mixed

$15.39

Juice 16oz

Guarapo 16oz

$5.45
Guayaba 16oz

Guayaba 16oz

$5.45

Mamey 16oz

$5.45
Mango 16oz

Mango 16oz

$5.45
Maracuya 16oz

Maracuya 16oz

$5.45
Naranja 16oz

Naranja 16oz

$4.99

Papaya 16oz

$5.45
Pina -Pineapple 16oz

Pina -Pineapple 16oz

$4.99
Guanabana 16oz

Guanabana 16oz

$5.45

Tamarindo 16oz

$5.45

Watermelon-Melon de Aqua 16oz

$4.99

Remolacha 16oz

$4.99

Zanahoria 16oz

$4.99

Juice 32oz

Guarapo 32oz

$9.09
Guayaba 32oz

Guayaba 32oz

$9.09

Mamey 32oz

$9.09
Mango 32oz

Mango 32oz

$9.09
Maracuya 32oz

Maracuya 32oz

$9.09
Naranja 32oz

Naranja 32oz

$9.45
Papaya 32oz

Papaya 32oz

$9.09
Pineapple-Pina 32oz

Pineapple-Pina 32oz

$8.89
Guanabana 32oz

Guanabana 32oz

$9.09

Tamarindo 32oz

$9.09

Watermelom-Melon de Aqua 32oz

$8.89Out of stock

Remolacha 32oz

$9.45

Zanahoria 32oz

$9.45

Plastic Bottles PLASTICO

Apple Juice Plastic

$2.79

Body Amour Fruit Punch

$2.79

BodyArmor OrangeMango

$2.79

BodyArmor StrawberryBanana

$2.79

Body Amour Watermelon Strawberry

$2.79

Chocolate Milk

$2.79
Coca Cola Plastic

Coca Cola Plastic

$2.79
Coca Cola Zero Plastic

Coca Cola Zero Plastic

$2.79

Diet Coke Plastic

$2.79

Orange Fanta Plastic

$2.79

Sweet Tea Plastic

$2.79

Unsweetened Tea Plastic

$2.79
Lemonade Plastic

Lemonade Plastic

$2.79

Sprite Plastic

$2.79

Water Plastic

$1.39

ginger ale

$2.79

Root Beer

$2.79

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Red Powerade

$2.79

Blue Powerade

$2.79

Lemon Lime Powerade

$2.79

Orange Powerade

$2.79

Kiwi Strawberry Sparkling Ice

$2.25

Pink Grapefruit Sparkling Ice

$2.25

Green Tea

$2.79

Water AGUA

Water with NO Ice

Water WITH Ice

32oz Water with Ice

ICE ONLY

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

103200 Overseas Hwy ste13, Key Largo, FL 33037

Directions

Gallery
The Juice House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ziggie & Mad Dog's
orange star4.6 • 2,770
83000 Overseas Hwy Islamorada, FL 33036
View restaurantnext
Chefs on the Run
orange starNo Reviews
10 E Mowry Dr. Homestead, FL 33030
View restaurantnext
Juice Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
2834 NE 8th St Homestead, FL 33033
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Key Largo
Islamorada
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Marathon
review star
No reviews yet
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1017 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston