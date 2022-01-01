- Home
The Juice House
No reviews yet
103200 Overseas Hwy ste13
Key Largo, FL 33037
Popular Items
Breakfast Sandwich
Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
Eggs, Meat, Cheese, & More
BLT Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon Lettuce , Tomatoes Eggs
Breakfast Burger Sandwich
Burger, Eggs,Bacon,Cheese, Hashbrown
Chorizo Cuban Breakfast Sandwich
Croissant Breakfast
Eggs, Meat, Cheese, & More
English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich
Eggs, Meat, Cheese, & More
French Toast Breakfast Sandwich
French Toast ,Eggs. Meat, Cheese & More
Small Cuban Bread Breakfast Sandwich
Eggs, Meat, Cheese, & More
Large Cuban Bread Breakfast Sandwich
Eggs, Meat, Cheese, & More
The Juicer Breakfast Sandwich
Steak, eggs, ham. lettuce. tomatoes onions
Wheat Toast Breakfast Sandwich
Eggs, Meat, Cheese, & More
White Toast Breakfast Sandwich
Eggs, Meat, Cheese, & More
Breakfast All Combos
Egg Breakfast Combo
Ham, Eggs, Potatoes or Coffee & Bread
Turkey Breakfast Combo
Pork Chops Breafast Combo
Pork Chops,Eggs, Potatos or Coffee & Bread
Palomilla Breakfast Combo
Steak Palomilla, Eggs, Potatoes or Coffee & Bread
Chorizo Breakfast Combo
Chorizo,Eggs,Potatoes or Coffee & Bread
Grilled Chicken Breast Breakfast Combo
Grilled Chicken, Eggs, Potatoes or Coffee & Bread
Grilled Fish Breakfast Combo
Grilled Fish,Eggs, Potatoes or Coffee & Bread
Country Fried Steak Breakfast Combo
Country Fried Steak, Eggs, Potatoes or Coffee & Bread
The Frenchie Breakfast
Eggs,Meat and FrenchToast or Pancake
The Potato Breakfast
Eggs, Potatoes and Toast
The Traditional
Eggs, Ham Or Tomatoes,Coffee and Toast
Egg White Omelet
Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes & Cheese
Juice House Omelet
Potatoes, Onions & Cheese
Mediterranean Omelet
Spinach, Tomatoes, Onions & Cheese
American Omelet
Ham, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Cheese
Spanish Omelet
Potatoes, Onions & Cheese
Omelet your Way
Meat Lover Omelet
Chorizo,Hamm,Sausage, Bacon, Cheese
Steak Breakfast Burrito
Steak , Eggs, Cheese, & Onions, Green peppers & More
Breakfast Burrito
Choice of Meat, Eggs, Cheese, & Onions & More
Two Pancakes with breakfast meat
2 Pancakes , Choice of Sausage or Bacon
Three Pancakes
Homemade Pancakes with melted butter on top
French Toast
2 French Toast
Huevos Rancheros
Biscuits and Gravy
Corn Beef Hash
Eggs Benedict Chorizo
Eggs Benedict Vegetarian
Palomilla Pancake Combo
Breakfast Sides
1 egg
2 eggs
3 eggs
3 Sliced Tomatoes
Side of 3 sliced Tomatoes
American Cheese
Side of American or Swiss Cheese
Bacon Side
Side of Bacon
Chorizo Side
Side of Chorizo
French Fries
Side of French Fries
Grits
Grits or with American or Swiss Cheese
Ham Side
Hashbrown
Side of Hashbrown
Homefries
Side of Homefreis
Oatmeal
Sausage Side
Side of Sausage
Swiss Cheese
1 pancake
Turkey Side
Prep Lunch Sandwiches
Lunch Sandwiches
BLT Sandwich-sandwich de bacon lechuga y tomate
Chicken Caesar Sandwich- sandwich de pollo Cesar
Chicken Sandwich- sandwich de pollo
Choripan Sandwich - sandwich de chorizo
Beyond Burger with French Fries
Club Sandwich
Cuban Wrap
Frita Sandwich
Hamburger Sandwich with French Fries- sandwich con hamburguesay papita frita
Mahi Mahi Sandwich with French Fries
Pork Sandwich- sandwich de puerco
Steak Sandwich sandwich de bistec
Swai Fish Sandwich
Tuna Sandwich
Turkey Sandwich-sandwich de pavo
Vaca Frita Sandwich
Minuta Fish Sandwich with French Fries
Lunch Entrees
Grilled Chicken- pollo a la plancha
Grilled Chicken with French Fries
Chicken Milanesa-pollo a la milanesa
4 Chicken Fingers- dedito de pollo
4 Chicken Fingers with French Fries
Breaded Chicken-pollo empanizado
Beyond Burger Meal
Vaca Frita
Steak Milanesa-bistec a la milanesa
Palomilla
Palomilla with French Fries
Breaded Steak-bistec empanizado
Fried Pork Chunks-masa de puerco frita
Pork Chops-chuleta de puerco
Breaded Fish- pescado empanizado
Grilled Mahi Mahi-pescado a la plancha
Deep Fried Whole Fish
Kids Lunch
Kids Chicken Fingers with French Fries-deditos d pollo y papitas fritas
Kids 1/2 Chicken Breast with French Fries-1/2 pechuga de pollo con papas fritas
Kids 1/2 Chicken Breast White Rice & Black Beans-1/2 de pechuga de pollo Arroz & frijoles
Jr Palomilla with French Fries- palomilla y papias fritas
Jr Palomilla with White Rice & Black Beans-
1/2 Cuban Sandwich
Lunch Sides
Maduros Side
French Fries-papitas fritas
3 Tostones
Yuca
Vegetable of the day-vegetal del dia
Side Salad- ensalada
Plantain Chips
White Rice-arroz blanco
Moro
Special Rice of the Day-Arroz especial del dia
Tamales
Small Black Beans
small special beans
Seafood Rice
Dessert
Croquetas
Empanadas
Cachitos
Bread-Pan
Plain Bagel
Bagel w/Cream Cheese-Queso Creama
Plain Crosissant
Cuban Loaf - Pan Cubano
Cuban Toast - Tostada Cubana
Cuban Toast w/American Cheese
Cuban Toast w/ Swiss Cheese
Cuban Toast w/Cream Cheese
Plain English Muffin
Midnight Bread w/Butter
Plain white American Bread
Plain Wheat American Bread
Family Meal Combos
Shredded Pork Family Combo
Ground Beed-Picadillo
Shredded Beef-Ropa Vieja
Baked Chicken-Pollo Asado
Palomilla Steak-Palomilla
Grilled Chicken Breast-Pechuga de Pollo
Mahi-Mahi
Can Drinks LATA
Coffee CAFE
American Coffee SMALL 8oz
American Coffee MEDIUM 12oz
American Coffee LARGE 16oz
Buchito
Cafe
Cafe con Leche SMALL 8oz
Cafe con Leche MEDIUM 12oz
Cafe con Leche Large 16oz
Cafe con Leche X LARGE 32oz
Colada
Cortadito
Double Colada
Triple Colada
Four Colada
Hot Chocolate SMALL
Hot Chocolate MEDIUM
Hot Chocolate LARGE
ICE Cafe con Leche SMALL
ICE Cafe con Leche MEDIUM
ICE Cafe con Leche LARGE
Hot Tea
Fountain Drink MAQUINA
16oz Fountain Drink Coke
16oz Fountain Drink Diet Coke
16oz Fountain Drink Sprite
16oz Fountain Drink Lemonade
16oz Fountain Drink Orange Fanta
16oz Fountain Drink Fruit Punch
32oz Fountain Drink Coke
32oz Fountain Drink Diet Coke
32oz Fountain Drink Sprite
32oz Fountain Drink Lemonade
32oz Fountain Drink Orange Fanta
32oz Fountain Drink Fruit Punch
Glass Drinks CRISTAL
Juice 16oz
Juice 32oz
Plastic Bottles PLASTICO
Apple Juice Plastic
Body Amour Fruit Punch
BodyArmor OrangeMango
BodyArmor StrawberryBanana
Body Amour Watermelon Strawberry
Chocolate Milk
Coca Cola Plastic
Coca Cola Zero Plastic
Diet Coke Plastic
Orange Fanta Plastic
Sweet Tea Plastic
Unsweetened Tea Plastic
Lemonade Plastic
Sprite Plastic
Water Plastic
ginger ale
Root Beer
Cranberry Juice
Red Powerade
Blue Powerade
Lemon Lime Powerade
Orange Powerade
Kiwi Strawberry Sparkling Ice
Pink Grapefruit Sparkling Ice
Green Tea
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
103200 Overseas Hwy ste13, Key Largo, FL 33037