The Local Saloon 4162 East Station Road

4162 East Station Road

Roanoke, IN 46783

TShirts

T-Shirts

Tank Tops XS-XLarge

$20.00

Tank Tops 2xl-3xl

$23.00

TShirts XS-XLarge

$20.00

Tshirts 2xl-3xl

$23.00

Employee Shirts

$13.00

Xxl \xxxl

$15.00

Late Night Menu

Handcrafted Burgers & Sandwiches (Copy)

Saloon Gal Burger

$11.00

Outlaw Burger

$14.00

Chili Burger

$12.00

Longhorn Burger

$13.00

Bourbon Barrel Burger

$13.00

Chuckwagon Burger

$10.00

Bison Burger

$13.00

Zesty Dill Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

BLT Sandwich

$9.00

Barrel Fever Cure Sandwich

$10.00

Bourbon Barrel Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Appetizers Late Nite

Onion Petals

$6.00

Smoked Pork Belly & Jalapeno Coleslaw

$12.00

Chicken Gizzards

$8.00

Garlic Cheese Curds w/ Sriracha Ranch

$8.00

Traditional Chicken Wings

$14.00

Mains Late Nite

Chicken Tenders Basket

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
4162 East Station Road, Roanoke, IN 46783

