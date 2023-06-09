The Lounge

Restaurant info

Welcome to Conneaut Lake's newest hotspot - a pizzeria, tap house, and cocktail bar that's perfect for all ages. We take pride in using only the freshest ingredients for our artisanal pizzas, which are made from scratch and adhere to the Neapolitan standard. Our bar serves up handcrafted cocktails, local craft beers, and other drinks. With live music and entertainment, arcade machines, darts, billiards, and games of skill, there's something for everyone. Our space is fresh and hip, with a welcoming atmosphere for all ages. Come by for a delicious meal, a refreshing drink, and some fun and games - we can't wait to see you!

