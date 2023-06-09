- Home
The Lounge
No reviews yet
11951 State Highway 618
Conneaut Lake, PA 16316
Popular Items
Medium Pizza (12'', 6 cut)
Hand tossed pizza dough, your choice of four of our homemade pizza sauces and topped with either our signature Americano pizza cheese blend or fresh mozzarella.
Italian Hoagie
9" hoagie bun, pepperoni, genoa salami, capicola, ham, red onion, banana pepper, lettuce, tomato, Americano pizza cheese blend and dressed with your choice of our House Italian or mayonnaise.
Garlic Knots
Homemade twisted pizza dough, baked and topped with our garlic butter sauce and sprinkled with romano and parmesan cheese. Served with our signature pizza sauce.
Food
Starters
Italian Nachos
Italian meats, pepperoncini and our homemade creamy parm sauce served over fresh pita chips
Provolone Wheel
Grande Provolone cheese battered and then rolled in panko bread crumbs and our Italian seasoning. Then fried to golden perfection. Served with our homemade signature pizza sauce.
Turbo Fries
Hand-cut fries topped with our signature pizza blend cheese, fried prosciutto and Golden Italian dressing. Trust us, its good
French Fries
Fresh cut or Regular, fried. them tossed with our house seasoning.
Reuben Balls
If you like ruebens, then you'll love this selection.
Breaded Cauliflower Bites
Kids
Salads
Yinzer Steak Salad
Grilled sirloin and french fries placed on a bed of spring greens, romaine, tomato, cucumber and slices of red onion. Served with your choice of dressing.
Yinzer Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken and French fries served on a bed of spring greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, hard boiled eggs and choice of dressing
Yinzer Buffalo Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad
A bed of Romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, croutons, anchovies and house Caesar dressing. Add chicken, steak or shrimp at up charge
House Salad
Spring greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion and choice of dressing
Calzones
Pizza
Large Pizza (16", 12 cut)
Hand tossed pizza dough, your choice of four of our homemade pizza sauces and topped with either our signature Americano pizza cheese blend or fresh mozzarella.
Supreme (M-12", 6 cut)
Homemade Americano pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, black olive, Americano pizza cheese blend
Supreme (L-16", 12 cut)
Homemade Americano pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, black olive, Americano pizza cheese blend
La Cosa Nostra (M-12", 6 cut)
Homemade Americano pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, genoa salami, capicola, prosciutto, bacon and Americano pizza cheese blend
La Cosa Nostra (L-16", 12 cut)
Homemade Americano pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, genoa salami, capicola, prosciutto, bacon and Americano pizza cheese blend
Veggie (M-12", 6 cut)
Your choice of white sauce, fresh tomato, mushroom, shallot, fresh garlic, bell pepper, black olive, Americano pizza cheese blend and grated pecorino romano and parmesan blend.
Veggie (L-16", 12 cut)
Your choice of white sauce, fresh tomato, mushroom, shallot, fresh garlic, bell pepper, black olive, Americano pizza cheese blend and grated pecorino romano and parmesan blend.
Margherita (M-12", 6 cut)
Homemade Neopolitan San Marzano sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and drizzled with olive oil.
Margherita (L-16", 12 cut)
Homemade Neopolitan San Marzano sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and drizzled with olive oil.
Del Mare (M-12", 6 cut)
Your choice of white sauce, shrimp, clam, calamari, anchovy, fresh mozzarella and grated pecorino romano and parmesan blend.
Del Mare (L-16", 12 cut)
Your choice of white sauce, shrimp, clam, calamari, anchovy, fresh mozzarella and grated pecorino romano and parmesan blend.
Truffalo Chicken (M-12", 6 cut)
Ranch dressing base, topped with our signature pizza cheese blend, truffle hot sauce tossed chicken, fresh tomato, sliced pepperoncini and shallots.
Truffalo Chicken (L-16", 12 cut)
Ranch dressing base, topped with our signature pizza cheese blend, truffle hot sauce tossed chicken, fresh tomato, sliced pepperoncini and shallots.
Empire Steak (M-12", 6 cut)
Basil oil (olio al basilica) sauce topped with our signature pizza cheese blend, frittes (French fries), shaved sirloin, red onion, peppadew peppers and finished with a balsamic glaze...our take on Meat-n-Potatoes!
Empire Steak (L-16', 12 cut)
Basil oil (olio al basilica) sauce topped with our signature pizza cheese blend, frittes (French fries), shaved sirloin, red onion, peppadew peppers and finished with a balsamic glaze...our take on Meat-n-Potatoes!
La Fattoria - Chicken Bacon Ranch (M-12", 6 cut)
Down on the farm! Ranch dressing base, topped with our signature pizza cheese blend, diced chicken, crumbled bacon and a sprinkle of cheddar cheese.
La Fattoria - Chicken Bacon Ranch (L-16", 12 cut)
Down on the farm! Ranch dressing base, topped with our signature pizza cheese blend, diced chicken, crumbled bacon and a sprinkle of cheddar cheese.
Pasta
Handhelds
Steak Hoagie
9" hoagie bun, shaved sirloin, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, lettuce, tomato, Americano pizza cheese blend and dressed with your choice of our mayonnaise or our House Steak Sauce.
Gyro
Your choice of traditional Greek lamb, chicken or steak layered onto a hot pita, Then wrapped with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce.
Meatball Hoagie
9” hoagie bun, Italian herb meatballs, sauced in our homemade marinara sauce, topped with pizza cheese blend and shaved Romano and parmesan cheese.
Side sauce
SPECIALS
Dough Balls
Dessert
Drinks
Liquor
Absolute
Tito's
Stoli
Smirnoff
Pinnacle
Ciroc
Ciroc Peach
Ciroc Pineapple
Ciroc Apple
Ciroc Berry
Ciroc Watermelon
Absolut Lime
Asbolut Lemon
Pinnacle Whipped
Pinnacle Raspberry
Pinnacle Cherry
Pinnacle Peach
Pinnacle Vanilla
Pinnacle Orange
Belvedere
Grey Goose
DBL Absolut
DBL Tito's
DBL Stoli
DBL Smirnoff
DBL Pinnacle
DBL Ciroc
DBL Ciroc Peach
DBL Ciroc Pineapple
DBL Ciroc Apple
DBL Ciroc Berry
DBL Ciroc Watermelon
DBL Absolut Lime
DBL Asbolut Lemon
DBL Pinnacle Whipped
DBL Pinnacle Raspberry
DBL Pinnacle Cherry
DBL Pinnacle Peach
DBL Pinnacle Vanilla
DBL Pinnacle Orange
Bombay Saphire
Tanqueray
New Amsterdam
Hendricks
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Tanqueray
DBL New Amsterdam
DBL Hendricks
Bacardi
Captain Morgan White
Calico Jack
Captain Morgan Spiced
Malibu
Well
DBL Bacardi
DBL Captain Morgan White
DBL Calico Jack
DBL Captain Morgan Spiced
DBL Malibu
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Blanco
Patron
Patron Café
Cuervo Silver
Cuervo Gold
Clase Azul Reposado
Clase Azul Plata
Tequila Rose
DBL Casamigos Reposado
DBL Casamigos Blanco
DBL Patron
DBL Patron Café
DBL Cuervo Silver
DBL Cuervo Gold
Crown Royal
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Vanilla
Seagram's VO
Basil Hayden Rye
Bulleit Rye
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam Red Stag
Fireball
Wild Turkey American Honey
Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey
Jameson
Maker's Mark
Ole Smokey Salty Caramel
Ole Smokey Mango Habanero
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown Apple
DBL Crown Peach
DBL Crown Vanilla
DBL Seagram's VO
DBL Basil Hayden Rye
DBL Bulleit Rye
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jim Beam Red Stag
DBL Fireball
DBL Wild Turkey American Honey
DBL Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey
DBL Gentleman Jack
Woodford Reserve
Bulleit
Knob Creek
Wigle
Jim Beam
Maker's Mark
Johnny Walker
Dewar's
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Bulleit
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Wigle
DBL J im Beam
DBL Maker's Mark
DBL Johnny Walker
DBL Dewar's
Disaronno Amaretto
Aperol
Bols Blue Curacao
Campari
Chambord
Kahlúa
Martini and Rossi red vermouth (sweet)
Martini and Rossi white vermouth (dry)
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Midori
Romana Sambuca
DeKuyper Schnapps
DeKuyper Triple Sec
Southern Comfort
Frangelico
DBL Disaronno Amaretto
DBL Aperol
DBL Bols Blue Curacao
DBL Campari
DBL Chambord
DBL Kahlúa
DBL Martini and Rossi red vermouth (sweet)
DBLMartini and Rossi white vermouth (dry)
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Midori
DBL Romana Sambuca
DBL DeKuyper Schnapps
DBL DeKuyper Triple Sec
DBL Southern Comfort
DBL Frangelico
Cocktails
Negroni
Negroni Sbagliato
Old Fashioned
Manhattan
Espresso Martini
Moscow Mule
Italian Iced Tea
Italian Spritz
Gin Mint 10
Blackberry Smash
Italian Margarita
Peach Smash
Martini - Vodka
Tequilla Sunrise
Lynchburg Lemonade
Long Island
Cosmo - Vodka
Martini - Gin
Spicy Margarita
N/A Beverages
Bottled Beer
Coor's Light
Miller High Life
Miller Lite
Budweiser
Bud Light
Busch Light
Stella Artois
Heineken
Yuengling Light
Corona
Corona Light
Sierra Nevada IPA
VooDoo Ranger IPA
Michelob Ultra
Leinenkugel Peach
Redbridge GLUTEN FREE
Labatt Blue
Labatt NA
IC Light
IC Light Mango
Yuengling Fligtht
White Claw
Ciders
Draft Beer 16 oz
Draft Beer 22 oz
SPECIALS
Shots
Beer Buckets
THURSDAY SPECIALS
Wedding- Event Hall
Hors D'Ouvres
Charcuterie Board (per person)
Vegetable Platter (per person)
Fruit Platter (per person)
California Grapes (per tray)
Stuffed Mushrooms (per half pan)
Bacon Wrapped Water Chestnuts (per half pan)
Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus (per tray)
Roasted Garlic Hummus (per tray)
Mediterranean Sampler (per person)
Southwest Egg Rolls (per dozen)
Brie in Puff Pastry (per tray)
Cedar Smoked Salmon Cakes (per dozen)
Dipping Oil (per half quart)
Spinach Artichoke Dip (per half pan)
Buffalo Chicken Dip (per half pan)
Shrimp Cocktail (per tray)
Shrimp Shooters (per dozen)
Swedish Meatballs (per half pan)
BBQ Meatballs (per half pan)
Sweet Chili Meatballs (per half pan)
FIlet Rolls (per 40 pieces)
Food Bars
Soups & Chowders (per gallon)
Broccoli & Cheese
Italian Wedding
New England Clam Chowder
Boston Clam Chowder
Short Rib Chili
Maple Chili
Shrimp & Corn Chowder
Chicken Noodle Soup
French Onion Soup
Reuben Soup
Philly Cheesesteak Soup
Beef Vegetable Soup
Tomato Bisque
Finger Sandwiches- Luncheon
Quiches- Luncheon
1 Entree Package
2 Entree Package
3 Entree Package
Desserts
Wine & Beer
Standard
Mimosa Bar
Champagne Toast
Wedding Package
Chair Sashes
Cookie Table
Extra Time
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to Conneaut Lake's newest hotspot - a pizzeria, tap house, and cocktail bar that's perfect for all ages. We take pride in using only the freshest ingredients for our artisanal pizzas, which are made from scratch and adhere to the Neapolitan standard. Our bar serves up handcrafted cocktails, local craft beers, and other drinks. With live music and entertainment, arcade machines, darts, billiards, and games of skill, there's something for everyone. Our space is fresh and hip, with a welcoming atmosphere for all ages. Come by for a delicious meal, a refreshing drink, and some fun and games - we can't wait to see you!
11951 State Highway 618, Conneaut Lake, PA 16316