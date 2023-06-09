The Lounge

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Medium Pizza (12'', 6 cut)

$12.00

Hand tossed pizza dough, your choice of four of our homemade pizza sauces and topped with either our signature Americano pizza cheese blend or fresh mozzarella.

Italian Hoagie

$12.00

9" hoagie bun, pepperoni, genoa salami, capicola, ham, red onion, banana pepper, lettuce, tomato, Americano pizza cheese blend and dressed with your choice of our House Italian or mayonnaise.

Garlic Knots

$8.25

Homemade twisted pizza dough, baked and topped with our garlic butter sauce and sprinkled with romano and parmesan cheese. Served with our signature pizza sauce.

Food

Starters

Italian Nachos

$10.50

Italian meats, pepperoncini and our homemade creamy parm sauce served over fresh pita chips

Garlic Knots

$8.25

Homemade twisted pizza dough, baked and topped with our garlic butter sauce and sprinkled with romano and parmesan cheese. Served with our signature pizza sauce.

Provolone Wheel

$8.75

Grande Provolone cheese battered and then rolled in panko bread crumbs and our Italian seasoning. Then fried to golden perfection. Served with our homemade signature pizza sauce.

Turbo Fries

$7.50

Hand-cut fries topped with our signature pizza blend cheese, fried prosciutto and Golden Italian dressing. Trust us, its good

French Fries

$4.00

Fresh cut or Regular, fried. them tossed with our house seasoning.

Reuben Balls

$9.00Out of stock

If you like ruebens, then you'll love this selection.

Breaded Cauliflower Bites

$7.50

Wings

6 Wings

$9.00

Deep fried chicken wings coated in one of our signature sauces

12 Wings

$18.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$11.50

Golden brown chicken tenders served with your choice of steak fries or handcut fries

Salads

Yinzer Steak Salad

$17.50

Grilled sirloin and french fries placed on a bed of spring greens, romaine, tomato, cucumber and slices of red onion. Served with your choice of dressing.

Yinzer Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken and French fries served on a bed of spring greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, hard boiled eggs and choice of dressing

Yinzer Buffalo Chicken Salad

$17.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

A bed of Romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, croutons, anchovies and house Caesar dressing. Add chicken, steak or shrimp at up charge

House Salad

$4.00

Spring greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion and choice of dressing

Calzones

Calzone - a la carte

$12.00

Calzone - Supreme

$16.00

Calzone - La Cosa Nostra

$17.50

Calzone - Veggie

$16.00

Calzone - Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.50

Calzone - Truffalo Chicken

$16.50

Calzone - Empire Steak

$17.50

Pizza

Medium Pizza (12'', 6 cut)

$12.00

Hand tossed pizza dough, your choice of four of our homemade pizza sauces and topped with either our signature Americano pizza cheese blend or fresh mozzarella.

Large Pizza (16", 12 cut)

$18.00

Hand tossed pizza dough, your choice of four of our homemade pizza sauces and topped with either our signature Americano pizza cheese blend or fresh mozzarella.

Supreme (M-12", 6 cut)

$16.00

Homemade Americano pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, black olive, Americano pizza cheese blend

Supreme (L-16", 12 cut)

$22.00

Homemade Americano pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, black olive, Americano pizza cheese blend

La Cosa Nostra (M-12", 6 cut)

$17.50

Homemade Americano pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, genoa salami, capicola, prosciutto, bacon and Americano pizza cheese blend

La Cosa Nostra (L-16", 12 cut)

$24.00

Homemade Americano pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, genoa salami, capicola, prosciutto, bacon and Americano pizza cheese blend

Veggie (M-12", 6 cut)

$16.00

Your choice of white sauce, fresh tomato, mushroom, shallot, fresh garlic, bell pepper, black olive, Americano pizza cheese blend and grated pecorino romano and parmesan blend.

Veggie (L-16", 12 cut)

$22.00

Your choice of white sauce, fresh tomato, mushroom, shallot, fresh garlic, bell pepper, black olive, Americano pizza cheese blend and grated pecorino romano and parmesan blend.

Margherita (M-12", 6 cut)

$14.00

Homemade Neopolitan San Marzano sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and drizzled with olive oil.

Margherita (L-16", 12 cut)

$20.00

Homemade Neopolitan San Marzano sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and drizzled with olive oil.

Del Mare (M-12", 6 cut)

$17.50

Your choice of white sauce, shrimp, clam, calamari, anchovy, fresh mozzarella and grated pecorino romano and parmesan blend.

Del Mare (L-16", 12 cut)

$24.00

Your choice of white sauce, shrimp, clam, calamari, anchovy, fresh mozzarella and grated pecorino romano and parmesan blend.

Truffalo Chicken (M-12", 6 cut)

$16.50

Ranch dressing base, topped with our signature pizza cheese blend, truffle hot sauce tossed chicken, fresh tomato, sliced pepperoncini and shallots.

Truffalo Chicken (L-16", 12 cut)

$23.00

Ranch dressing base, topped with our signature pizza cheese blend, truffle hot sauce tossed chicken, fresh tomato, sliced pepperoncini and shallots.

Empire Steak (M-12", 6 cut)

$17.50

Basil oil (olio al basilica) sauce topped with our signature pizza cheese blend, frittes (French fries), shaved sirloin, red onion, peppadew peppers and finished with a balsamic glaze...our take on Meat-n-Potatoes!

Empire Steak (L-16', 12 cut)

$24.00

Basil oil (olio al basilica) sauce topped with our signature pizza cheese blend, frittes (French fries), shaved sirloin, red onion, peppadew peppers and finished with a balsamic glaze...our take on Meat-n-Potatoes!

La Fattoria - Chicken Bacon Ranch (M-12", 6 cut)

$16.50

Down on the farm! Ranch dressing base, topped with our signature pizza cheese blend, diced chicken, crumbled bacon and a sprinkle of cheddar cheese.

La Fattoria - Chicken Bacon Ranch (L-16", 12 cut)

$23.00

Down on the farm! Ranch dressing base, topped with our signature pizza cheese blend, diced chicken, crumbled bacon and a sprinkle of cheddar cheese.

Pasta

Rigatoni

$10.00Out of stock

Rigatoni with our signature marinara sauce

Rigatoni and Meatballs

$12.00Out of stock

Rigatoni, 6 oz homemade meatball with our signature marinara

Handhelds

Italian Hoagie

$12.00

9" hoagie bun, pepperoni, genoa salami, capicola, ham, red onion, banana pepper, lettuce, tomato, Americano pizza cheese blend and dressed with your choice of our House Italian or mayonnaise.

Steak Hoagie

$13.00

9" hoagie bun, shaved sirloin, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, lettuce, tomato, Americano pizza cheese blend and dressed with your choice of our mayonnaise or our House Steak Sauce.

Gyro

$9.00

Your choice of traditional Greek lamb, chicken or steak layered onto a hot pita, Then wrapped with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce.

Meatball Hoagie

$12.00

9” hoagie bun, Italian herb meatballs, sauced in our homemade marinara sauce, topped with pizza cheese blend and shaved Romano and parmesan cheese.

Side sauce

Ranch

$1.50

BBQ

$1.50

Marinara

$2.00

Honey Mustard

$1.50

Italian dressing

$1.50

Buffalo

$1.50

Blue cheese

$1.50

1000 Island

$1.50

Sweet chili

$1.50

Truffalo

$3.50

Mayo 2oz

$0.75

Caesar 2oz

$0.75

Tzatziki sauce 2oz

$1.00

Honey Sriracha

$2.50

SPECIALS

'23 Pizza Special

$23.00

Dough Balls

Medium

$2.00

Large

$3.00

Dessert

Homemade, twisted pizza dough, baked, coated in a buttery sauce, topped with cinnamon sugar and a side of dipping icing.

Cinna-Knots

$8.25

Drinks

Liquor

Absolute

$6.00

Tito's

$5.00

Stoli

$5.00

Smirnoff

$4.00

Pinnacle

$3.50

Ciroc

$7.00

Ciroc Peach

$7.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$7.00

Ciroc Apple

$7.00

Ciroc Berry

$7.00

Ciroc Watermelon

$7.00

Absolut Lime

$6.00

Asbolut Lemon

$6.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$3.50

Pinnacle Raspberry

$3.50

Pinnacle Cherry

$3.50

Pinnacle Peach

$3.50

Pinnacle Vanilla

$3.50

Pinnacle Orange

$3.50

Belvedere

$7.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

DBL Absolut

$12.00

DBL Tito's

$8.00

DBL Stoli

$8.00

DBL Smirnoff

$6.00

DBL Pinnacle

$5.00

DBL Ciroc

$12.00

DBL Ciroc Peach

$12.00

DBL Ciroc Pineapple

$12.00

DBL Ciroc Apple

$12.00

DBL Ciroc Berry

$12.00

DBL Ciroc Watermelon

$12.00

DBL Absolut Lime

$10.00

DBL Asbolut Lemon

$10.00

DBL Pinnacle Whipped

$5.00

DBL Pinnacle Raspberry

$5.00

DBL Pinnacle Cherry

$5.00

DBL Pinnacle Peach

$5.00

DBL Pinnacle Vanilla

$5.00

DBL Pinnacle Orange

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$6.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

New Amsterdam

$5.00

Hendricks

$8.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$12.00

DBL Tanqueray

$12.00

DBL New Amsterdam

$10.00

DBL Hendricks

$14.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Captain Morgan White

$5.00

Calico Jack

$3.50

Captain Morgan Spiced

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

Well

$3.50

DBL Bacardi

$6.00

DBL Captain Morgan White

$6.00

DBL Calico Jack

$6.00

DBL Captain Morgan Spiced

$6.00

DBL Malibu

$8.00

Casamigos Reposado

$11.00

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Patron

$11.00

Patron Café

$8.00

Cuervo Silver

$5.00

Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$32.00

Clase Azul Plata

$30.00

Tequila Rose

$6.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$20.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

DBL Patron

$20.00

DBL Patron Café

$12.00

DBL Cuervo Silver

$10.00

DBL Cuervo Gold

$10.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Peach

$6.00

Crown Vanilla

$6.00

Seagram's VO

$4.00

Basil Hayden Rye

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$6.00

Fireball

$4.00

Wild Turkey American Honey

$5.00

Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey

$5.00

Jameson

$6.00

Maker's Mark

$6.00

Ole Smokey Salty Caramel

$5.00

Ole Smokey Mango Habanero

$5.00

DBL Crown Royal

$12.00

DBL Crown Apple

$12.00

DBL Crown Peach

$12.00

DBL Crown Vanilla

$12.00

DBL Seagram's VO

$6.00

DBL Basil Hayden Rye

$16.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$10.00

DBL Jim Beam Red Stag

$8.00

DBL Fireball

$8.00

DBL Wild Turkey American Honey

$8.00

DBL Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey

$10.00

DBL Gentleman Jack

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Wigle

$11.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Maker's Mark

$6.00

Johnny Walker

$8.00

Dewar's

$6.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$14.00

DBL Bulleit

$12.00

DBL Knob Creek

$14.00

DBL Wigle

$20.00

DBL J im Beam

$8.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$12.00

DBL Johnny Walker

$16.00

DBL Dewar's

$10.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$6.50

Aperol

$5.00

Bols Blue Curacao

$2.50

Campari

$6.00

Chambord

$6.00

Kahlúa

$5.00

Martini and Rossi red vermouth (sweet)

$2.00

Martini and Rossi white vermouth (dry)

$2.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Midori

$5.00

Romana Sambuca

$5.00

DeKuyper Schnapps

$2.50

DeKuyper Triple Sec

$2.00

Southern Comfort

$3.50

Frangelico

$6.00

DBL Disaronno Amaretto

$12.00

DBL Aperol

$10.00

DBL Bols Blue Curacao

$5.00

DBL Campari

$12.00

DBL Chambord

$12.00

DBL Kahlúa

$10.00

DBL Martini and Rossi red vermouth (sweet)

$4.00

DBLMartini and Rossi white vermouth (dry)

$4.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$14.00

DBL Jagermeister

$10.00

DBL Midori

$10.00

DBL Romana Sambuca

$10.00

DBL DeKuyper Schnapps

$5.00

DBL DeKuyper Triple Sec

$4.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$6.00

DBL Frangelico

$12.00

Cocktails

Negroni

$9.00

Negroni Sbagliato

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$5.00

Italian Iced Tea

$10.00

Italian Spritz

$12.00

Gin Mint 10

$9.00

Blackberry Smash

$8.00

Italian Margarita

$8.00

Peach Smash

$8.00

Martini - Vodka

$5.00

Tequilla Sunrise

$2.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$8.50

Long Island

$10.00

Cosmo - Vodka

$2.25

Martini - Gin

$5.00

Spicy Margarita

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Soft Drink

Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Cherry Coca-Cola, Seagram's Ginger Ale, Minute Maid Lemonade, Fuze Unsweet Iced Tea, Seagram's Tonic Water

Bottled Soft Drink

$2.25

Fanta, IBC Root Beer

Italian Cream Soda

$3.75

Cherry, Peach, Strawberry, Banana

Red Bull

$4.25

Bottled Beer

Coor's Light

$4.25

Miller High Life

$4.25

Miller Lite

$4.25

Budweiser

$4.25

Bud Light

$4.25

Busch Light

$3.50

Stella Artois

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Yuengling Light

$4.25

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Sierra Nevada IPA

$7.00

VooDoo Ranger IPA

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Leinenkugel Peach

$5.50

Redbridge GLUTEN FREE

$5.50

Labatt Blue

$4.25

Labatt NA

$4.25

IC Light

$4.25

IC Light Mango

$4.25

Yuengling Fligtht

$4.25

Wine

Prosecco

$10.00

White

$10.00

Rose

$10.00

Red

$10.00

Champagne

$10.00

White Claw

Blackberry

$4.25

Grapefruit

$4.25

Lime

$4.25

Mango

$4.25

Peach

$4.25

Surf

$4.25

Tangerine

$4.25

Watermelon

$4.25

Black Cherry

$4.25

Raspberry

$4.25

Malt

Twisted tea

$4.25

Smirnoff

$4.25

El Jimador

$4.25

Ciders

Angry Orchard

$5.25

Draft Beer 16 oz

Yuengling

$3.00

IC Light Mango

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Sam Adam's Summer Ale

$5.00

Southern Tier 2x IPA

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$5.00

Turner's Tea

$3.00

Draft Beer 22 oz

Yuengling

$4.00

IC Light Mango

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Blue Moon

$5.50

Sam Adam's Summer Ale

$7.25

Southern Tier 2x IPA

$6.50

Stella Artois

$8.00

Leinenkugel Summery Shandy

$6.50

Turner's Tead

$4.00

SPECIALS

Well Italian Marg

$6.00

Wednesday - Yunegling 16 oz draft

$2.00

Wednesday - Yunegling 22 oz draft

$3.00

Sangria

$3.00

Whiskey Lemonade

$3.00

Blue Moon 22 oz

$3.50

Wednesday - Yuengling Buckets

$14.00

Shots

Green Tea

$5.00

Washington Apple

$4.50

White Gummy Bear

$4.00

Vegas Bomb

$5.50

Lemon Drop

$5.00

White Tea

$4.50

Pink Whitney

$3.50

Black Velvet Toasted Caramel

$3.50

Peanut Butter Whiskey

$6.00

Rumple Minze

$5.00

Pink Balls

$6.00

Beer Buckets

Domestic

$16.00

Specialty

$22.00

THURSDAY SPECIALS

Turner’s Ic’d Tea - 12oz Draft

$2.00

Twisted Tea Bottles

$2.00

Italian Iced Tea

$5.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$5.00

Wedding- Event Hall

Hors D'Ouvres

Charcuterie Board (per person)

$5.00

Vegetable Platter (per person)

$2.00

Fruit Platter (per person)

$2.00

California Grapes (per tray)

$28.00

Stuffed Mushrooms (per half pan)

$40.00

Bacon Wrapped Water Chestnuts (per half pan)

$50.00

Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus (per tray)

$40.00

Roasted Garlic Hummus (per tray)

$25.00

Mediterranean Sampler (per person)

$3.50

Southwest Egg Rolls (per dozen)

$28.00

Brie in Puff Pastry (per tray)

$55.00

Cedar Smoked Salmon Cakes (per dozen)

$40.00

Dipping Oil (per half quart)

$50.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip (per half pan)

$36.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip (per half pan)

$40.00

Shrimp Cocktail (per tray)

$160.00

Shrimp Shooters (per dozen)

$20.00

Swedish Meatballs (per half pan)

$45.00

BBQ Meatballs (per half pan)

$45.00

Sweet Chili Meatballs (per half pan)

$45.00

FIlet Rolls (per 40 pieces)

$55.00

Food Bars

Pasta Bar (per person)

$16.00

Nacho/Taco Bar (per person)

$10.00

Sandwich Bar (per person)

$12.99

Ice Cream Bar (per person)

$6.50

Soups & Chowders (per gallon)

Broccoli & Cheese

$45.00

Italian Wedding

$45.00

New England Clam Chowder

$50.00

Boston Clam Chowder

$50.00

Short Rib Chili

$48.00

Maple Chili

$46.00

Shrimp & Corn Chowder

$50.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$44.00

French Onion Soup

$44.00

Reuben Soup

$48.00

Philly Cheesesteak Soup

$48.00

Beef Vegetable Soup

$44.00

Tomato Bisque

$44.00

Finger Sandwiches- Luncheon

Ham Salad (per dozen)

$19.00

Tuna Salad (per dozen)

$19.00

Chicken Salad (per dozen)

$22.00

Cucumber Salad (per dozen)

$15.00

Quiches- Luncheon

Lorraine

$23.00

Rainbow

$23.00

Ham & Cheese

$23.00

Crab

$27.00

Tex Mex

$23.00

1 Entree Package

Vegetable (additional; per person)

$1.75

Starch (additional; per person)

$1.75

Salad (additional; per person)

$1.75

2 Entree Package

Vegetable (additional; per person)

$1.75

Starch (additional; per person)

$1.75

Salad (additional; per person)

$1.75

3 Entree Package

Vegetable (additional; per person)

$1.75

Starch (additional; per person)

$1.75

Salad (additional; per person)

$1.75

Desserts

Tiramisu

$65.00

Ambrosia (per bowl)

$36.00

Fruit Pizza

$18.00

Mascarpone Strawberries (per person)

$3.00

Brownies a la Mode (per person)

$5.00

Cannoli (per dozen)

$47.00

Creme Brulee (per person)

$6.50

Wine & Beer

Wine & Beer (per person)

$19.00

Well

Well (per person)

$24.00

Standard

Standard (per person)

$26.00

Mimosa Bar

Mimosa Bar (per person)

$7.00

Specialty Drinks

Sangria (36 servings)

$61.00

Berry Whiskey Lemonade (20 servings)

$52.00

Champagne Toast

Champagne Toast (per person)

$3.00

Wedding Package

Wedding

$3,500.00

Charger Plates

Black (per person)

$1.00

Silver (per person)

$1.00

Gold (per person)

$1.00

Chair Sashes

Sashes (per chair)

$1.00

Cookie Table

Cookie Table

$50.00

Extra Time

Extra Time (per hour)

$100.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Conneaut Lake's newest hotspot - a pizzeria, tap house, and cocktail bar that's perfect for all ages. We take pride in using only the freshest ingredients for our artisanal pizzas, which are made from scratch and adhere to the Neapolitan standard. Our bar serves up handcrafted cocktails, local craft beers, and other drinks. With live music and entertainment, arcade machines, darts, billiards, and games of skill, there's something for everyone. Our space is fresh and hip, with a welcoming atmosphere for all ages. Come by for a delicious meal, a refreshing drink, and some fun and games - we can't wait to see you!

Website

Location

11951 State Highway 618, Conneaut Lake, PA 16316

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

