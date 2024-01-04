The Lunch Box 24 E Water St
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
We offer a variety of sandwiches, Soups and Salads.
24 E Water St, Chillicothe, OH 45601
