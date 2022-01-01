The Shark’s Den Sports Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Love at 1st BITE!
Location
8700 Emerald Dr - Unit 16, Emerald Isle, NC 28594
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Whiskey Bravo’s Coastal Chophouse - @ Star Hill
No Reviews
202 Club house drive Cape Carteret, NC 28584
View restaurant
4 Corners Diner - Atlantic Beach
No Reviews
100 E Fort Macon Rd. Atlantic Beach, NC 28512
View restaurant