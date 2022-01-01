Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Shark’s Den Sports Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

8700 Emerald Dr - Unit 16

Emerald Isle, NC 28594

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Smash Style Burger
8 Pack Wings
Blackened Chicken Salad

Appetizers

Beef Nachos

$12.99

Homemade chili, pick de Gallo, nacho cheese, and fresh jalapeños piled high on fresh chips. Sour Cream on the side.

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Flash fried, hand breaded dill pickles...served with your choice of Voodoo, chipotle ranch, or ranch.

Blackened Chicken Eggrolls

$9.99

Four cunchy egg rolls stuffed with black bean and corn salsa, fresh cabbage and blackened chicken, accompanied by chipotle ranch.

Pub-Style Pretzels

$5.99

Three warm, soft, salty pretzels served with our signature cheddar beer sauce.

Buffalo Shrimp Appetizer

$9.99

Fried Shrimp, tossed in buffalo garlic Parmesan sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.

Voodoo Onion Rings

$8.99

Ten/Twelve double breaded vidalia onions paired with Voodoo sauce.

Calamari Appetizer

$12.99

Buttery tasting north Alantic calamari breaded to order, flash fried and served with housemade marinara.

Tator Twirl Appetizer

$5.99

Spiral potato, fried with your choice of spice! Salt and pepper, Cajun or mesquite barbecue. Choose from ranch, bleu cheese or Voodoo sauce for dipping.

Seared Ahi Tuna App

$14.99

Encrusted with black pepper and seared rare. Served with wasabi mayo and Srirachi.

Mahi Fish Bites

$13.99

Shark Board

$29.99

Crispy golden Mahi Mahi fried and served with a zesty remoulade sauce.

Shark Bites

$16.99

Chicken Legs

$9.99

Flounder Bites

$14.99

1\2 Ribs App

$12.99

1/2 pound of fresh local shrimp flash fried and tossed in tiger shark sauce

Trigger Bites

$13.99

Fried Green Beans

$7.99

Thai Chili Meatballs

$8.99Out of stock

Dozen Oysters

$27.00Out of stock

1\2 Dozen Oysters

$14.00Out of stock

Cheeseburger Spring Rolls

$9.99Out of stock

Salads

BLT Salad

$4.99

Fried Chicken Salad

$6.99

Blackened Chicken Salad

$6.99

Simply Salad

$4.99

Soups

Creamy Tortellini

$4.99

Pasta

$4.99Out of stock

Chicken And Mushroom

$4.99Out of stock

Extras

Ranch Extra

$0.50

Wing Sauce Extra

$0.50

Blue Cheese Extra

$0.50

Salad Dressing Extra

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch Extra

$0.50

Voodoo Extra

$0.50

Pint Ranch

$8.00

Pint Wing Sauce

$12.99

Burgers

Smash Style Burger

$14.00

Wagyu Burger

$16.00

Custom Grind Burger

$18.00

Wings

8 Pack Wings

$11.49

16 Pack Wings

$19.49

24 Pack Wings

$27.49

Sandwiches

Hammerhead Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Blackened, grilled or fried chicken tossed in your favorite wing sauce, rolled up in a tomato basil wrap with lettuce, tomato, onion and Monterey Jack cheese.

Steak Tacos

$11.99

Soft or crispy tacos, tender grill steak, pico de gallo, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese and voodoo sauce.

Fish Tacos

$13.99

Soft or crispy tacos, with blackened, grilled or fried grouper, prepared with black bean and corn salsa, fresh slaw, avocado sour cream and Monterey Jack cheese.

Shrimp Po-Boy

$13.99

Classic Cheesesteak

$13.99

Chicken Taco

$12.99

Bullshark Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

JDs French Dip

$13.99

Crab Cake Sandwich

$12.99

Hotdog Platter

$9.99

Blackened Tuna Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

Flounder Sandwich

$14.99

Salmon BLT Sand

$14.99Out of stock

Filet of Salmon, topped with bacon and lettuce.

Fresh Fish Sandwich

$13.99

Baja Fish Wrap

$13.99

Any fish or shrimp grilled & seasoned with jerk. Served in a tortilla wrap with rice, black bean and corn salsa, shredded cheese & citrus aioli.

Brisket Quesadilla

$16.99

Thai Chili Meatball Subs

$11.99

Beef Roast Sandwhich

$11.99Out of stock

Carne Asada Tacos

$12.99Out of stock

Entrees

Parmesan encrusted local Mahi Mahi topped with citrus Ponzu sauce and served with steamed broccoli and rice pilaf.

Entree Cup Of Soup

Entree Side Salad

Chicken Tender Platter

$15.99

Flounder Platter

$18.99

Two flounder filets flash fried and served with crispy slaw, hush puppies and skin on fries.

Shrimp Platter

$18.99

A plate full of flash fried shrimp, served with crispy slaw, hush puppies and skin on fries.

Flounder & Shrimp Combo

$18.99

A combination of one flounder filet and shrimp flat fried and served with crispy slaw, hush puppies and skin on fries.

Crab Cake Dinner

$20.99

Two hand pattied crab cakes made with lump crab meat, bread crumbs, onion, celery and seasoning. Baked and drizzled with dill tartar sauce. Served with starch of the day and broccoli.

Crab Stuffed Flounder

$22.99

A flounder fillet stuffed with our homemade crabcake, baked and finish with the butter wine sauce. Served with starch of the day and broccoli.

Grilled Catch: Tuna

$21.99

Yellowfin Ahi Tuna, cooked to perfection and served with starch of the day and broccoli.

Grilled Catch: Mahi

$20.99

Fresh Catch: Grouper

$23.99

Fresh Catch: Flounder

$21.99

A perfect combination of freshly grilled Mahi, Jumbo Shrimp and Sea Scallops, served over a bed of rice along side steamed garlic broccoli.

Fresh Catch: Shark

$23.99

1/2 Rack Ribs Entree

$14.99

Full Rack Ribs Entree

$24.99

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Kids Nuggets

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Shrimp

$7.99

Kids Burger

$6.99

Kids Hotdog

$4.99

BLT

$4.99

Sides

French Fries Side

$4.99

Tator Twirl Side

$3.99

Broccoli Side

$3.99

Baked Beans Side

$3.99

Corn on the Cob Side

$2.99

Green Beans

$3.99

Slaw Side

$2.99

Onion Ring Side

$4.99Out of stock

Jack Mac Side

$4.99

Sweet FF Side

$4.99

Side Of Tots

$3.99

Carrots/Celery Side

$0.50

Hushpuppies

$3.99

None

$2.99

Shots

one shot

$1.87

Bottle Beer

Bottle Beer

$2.81

Size

DIP DU JOUR

$12.99

THAI MEATBALLS

$10.99

OVERBOARD FRIES

$14.99

MINI CORNDOGS

$9.99

FRIED GREEN BEANS

$7.99

Pulled PorkWONTONS

$9.99Out of stock

PIGS N BLANKET

$12.99

Build-Your-Own-Shark-Board

$35.00

PHILLY EGGROLLS

$9.99Out of stock

PRETZEL BITES

$6.99

Crab Wontons

$9.99Out of stock

CRAFT BUCKET

$24.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Love at 1st BITE!

Location

8700 Emerald Dr - Unit 16, Emerald Isle, NC 28594

Directions

Gallery
The Shark’s Den Sports Bar & Grill image
The Shark’s Den Sports Bar & Grill image
The Shark’s Den Sports Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Whiskey Bravo’s Coastal Chophouse - @ Star Hill
orange starNo Reviews
202 Club house drive Cape Carteret, NC 28584
View restaurantnext
Refection Foods
orange starNo Reviews
5208-E Hwy 70 Morehead City, NC 28557
View restaurantnext
Capt. Jack's
orange starNo Reviews
411 W Main St. Havelock, NC 28532
View restaurantnext
4 Corners Diner - Atlantic Beach
orange starNo Reviews
100 E Fort Macon Rd. Atlantic Beach, NC 28512
View restaurantnext
The Chop Shop Butchery - Charlotte
orange starNo Reviews
100 Charlotte Street Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Flavor Hills - Jacksonville - 2121 N Marine Blvd
orange star3.0 • 2
2121 N Marine Blvd Jacksonville, NC 28546
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Emerald Isle
Morehead City
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
New Bern
review star
No reviews yet
Hampstead
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Carolina Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Goldsboro
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston