The Snug Pub

No reviews yet

216 Johnny Mercer Boulevard

Wilmington Island, GA 31410

Order Again

Bar Pies

Cheese

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Salads & Wings

Classic salad

$9.00

Greek salad

$9.00

Ceasar

$9.00

Wings

$14.00

1/2 Wings

$7.00

Wings plus1\2

$21.00

Appetizers

Mozzarella Stx

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Poppers

$7.00

Xtras

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

Buff

$0.50

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Lemonaid

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Sweet tea

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke 0

$2.00

O.J.

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Soda Water

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Roy Rogers

$2.00

Half tea/ half lem

$2.00

Virgin Bloody

$5.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Kids tenders

Kid Tenders

$6.00

1/2 Wings

$7.00

Add Tip

Add Custom Tip

$0.01

Retail

Shirt

$20.00

Ball Jar

$4.50

Sauce

$7.00

Shots

Jager

$8.00

Rumplemint

$8.00

Lemon drop

$7.00

Drop shot

$8.00

Green Tea

$7.00

White tea

$7.00

Fireball

$5.50

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Vegas bomb

$10.00

Red Headed

$10.00

Natty lemon

$3.00

Orange Tea

$7.00

Red Snapper

$7.00

Irish Breakfast

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
The Snug Irish Pub is a place to gather and enjoy drinks and great food with friends and family. We serve bar style pizza which is a New England type pie that has a thin crust. This pizza is an absolute dream come true and will very shortly become the "talk of the town" We are a Veteran Owned and Operated Company and look forward creating a great place for you all to call home.

216 Johnny Mercer Boulevard, Wilmington Island, GA 31410

