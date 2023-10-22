The Social Room
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Restaurant, Bar and Lounge located in Downtown Columbia Mo. You know us for our quirky lounge and nightclub. Now, experience our indulgent, drool-worthy, ever-growing menu at our restaurant.
Location
220 North 8th Street, Columbia, MO 65201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mcnallys / WiseGuys - 7 North 6th Street
No Reviews
7 North 6th Street Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurant