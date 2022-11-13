Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

The Stone House

1,132 Reviews

$$

1415 HAWK PKWY

Montrose, CO 81401

Popular Items

Key Lime Pie

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Apple Juice (Reg)

$2.79

Cranberry Juice (Reg)

$2.79

Grapefruit Juice (Reg)

$2.79

Pineapple Juice (Reg)

$2.79

Tomato Juice (Reg)

$2.79

Orange Juice (Reg)

$2.79

Apple Juice (Lg)

$5.19

Cranberry Juice (Lg)

$5.19

Grapefruit Juice (Lg)

$5.19

Pineapple Juice (Lg)

$5.19

Tomato Juice (Lg)

$5.19

Orange Juice (Lg)

$5.19

Milk

$2.79

Chocolate Milk

$2.79

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mt. Dew

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Tonic

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Roy Rodgers

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Ginger Beer

$4.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.59

Iced Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Water

Soda Water

$2.99

Peligrino

$4.99

Beer

Btl Angry Orchard Cider

$5.00

Btl Breckenridge Palisade Peach

$6.00Out of stock

Btl Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$6.00Out of stock

Btl Buckler N/A

$4.00

Btl Bud

$4.00

Btl Bud Light

$4.00

Btl Coors

$4.00

Btl Coors Light

$4.00

Btl Corona

$5.00

Btl Harp

$5.00

Btl Heineken

$5.00Out of stock

Btl Honey Brown

$5.00Out of stock

Btl Mich Ultra

$4.00

Btl Miller Lite

$4.00Out of stock

Btl New Belgium 1554

$5.00Out of stock

Btl Sierra Nevada

$5.00

Btl Stella Artois

$5.00

Wines

GLS 90+ Rioja

$9.50Out of stock

GLS Colterris Malbec

$13.00

GLS Gertrude Toscano Tuscan

$9.00Out of stock

GLS The Farm Cab

$10.00

GLS Uno Malbec

$9.00

GLS Wyatt Pinot Noir

$12.00

Blt 90 + Pinot Noir

$28.00Out of stock

Btl 90+ Rioja

$34.00Out of stock

Btl A-Z Pinot Noir

$34.00

Btl Austin Hope

$53.00

Btl Baron de Lay Rioja

$30.00

Btl Big Red Blend

$30.00

Btl Cake Bread Cab

$140.00

Btl Cantele Primitivo

$35.00

Btl Charles Krug Cab

$78.00

Btl Cline Zin

$35.00

Btl Colterris Malbec

$49.00

Btl Coppola Directors Cut Blend

$85.00

Btl Davis Bynum Pinot Noir

$54.00

Btl Decoy Cab

$45.00

Btl Dreaming Tree Cab

$37.00Out of stock

Btl Earthquake Cab

$45.00

Btl Freemark Cab

$95.00

Btl Frogs Leap Merlot

$72.00

Btl Gertrude Toscana Tuscan

$33.00Out of stock

Btl Grgich Hill Zin

$65.00

Btl Groom Shiraz

$66.00

Btl Hob Nob Pinot Noir

$35.00

Btl Joseph Phelps Cab

$130.00

Btl La Crema Pinot Noir

$42.00Out of stock

Btl Line 39 Cab

$33.00

Btl Luigi Amarone

$70.00

Btl Lust

$60.00

Btl Majic Door Rutherford Cab

$58.00

Btl Markham Merlot

$45.00

Btl Matanzas Creek Merlot

$45.00

Btl Resonance Pinot Noir

$120.00

Btl Ridge Zin

$70.00

Btl Rodney Strong Cab

$53.00

Btl Seghesio Zin

$45.00

Btl Smoking Loon Merlot

$30.00

Btl Talley Pinot Noir

$62.50

Btl The Farm Cab

$37.00

Btl The Prisoner

$65.00Out of stock

Btl Truchard Merlot

$60.00

Btl Uno Malbec

$33.00

Btl Vistalba

$34.00

Btl Volpaia Chianti

$44.00

Btl Wild Horse Merlot

$38.00

Btl Wyatt Pinot Noir

$45.00

Gls 90+ Cellars Rose

$10.00

Gls Guilhem Moulin de Gassac

$9.00Out of stock

Gls Pierre et Papa Rose

$9.00Out of stock

Gls Sparklet Rose

$8.50Out of stock

Btl 90 + Rose

$37.00

Btl Beringer White Zin

$27.00

Btl Sparklet Rose

$29.00

Btl Pierre et Papa Rose

$33.00

Btl Guilhem Moulin de Gassac

$33.00

Freixenet Cava (187ml split)

$7.50Out of stock

Gls Colterris White Cab

$12.00

Gls Starling Riesling

$8.50

Btl 90 + Pinot Grigio

$27.00

Btl Cake Bread Chard

$65.00

Btl Colterris White Cab

$44.00

Btl Geisen SB

$33.00

Btl Harken Chard

$35.00

Btl La Crema Chard

$41.00

Btl Menage Moscato

$27.00

Btl Oxford Landing

$27.00

Btl Sandhi Chardonnay

$50.00

Btl Starling Riesling

$30.00

Freixenet

$7.50

Pet Nat

$10.50Out of stock

Btl 90+ Prosecco

$29.00

Btl Dom Carneros Brut

$60.00

Btl Moet & Chandon

$120.00

Btl Nicolas Brut

$75.00

Btl Veuve Cliquot

$130.00

Btl Pet Nat

$34.00

Art of Alchemy Whiskies

$9.00

DBL Art of Alchemy Whiskies

$13.50

Art of Alchemy Whiskies Manhattan

$11.00

GLS 2020 High Note

$10.00

BTL 2020 High Note

$35.00

DESSERTS

1 Scoop Sundae

$3.99

Vanilla bean, Coffee or Salted Caramel ice cream, swirled with chocolate syrup & topped with whipped cream

Birthday Sundae

Carrot Cake

$9.49

Moist carrot cake layered with cream cheese frosting, drizzled with caramel, topped with whipped cream

Chocolate Cake

$9.49

Four layers of moist chocolate cake with rich chocolate frosting, topped with whipped cream

Creme Brulee

$7.99

Creamy vanilla custard, finished with caramelized sugar & topped with whipped cream

Ice Cream 1 Scoop

$2.99

Choice of Vanilla Bean, Coffee or Salted Caramel

Ice Cream 2 Scoop

$3.99

Choice of Vanilla Bean, Coffee or Salted Caramel

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.99

Vanilla bean, Coffee or Salted Caramel ice cream, swirled with chocolate syrup & topped with whipped cream

Key Lime Pie

$7.99

Creamy & tangy key lime custard on a graham cracker crust, topped with whipped cream; house-made & served in individual containers

Lemon Italian Cake

$9.49

White lemon cake with creamy mascarpone cheese filling, topped with raspberry sauce & whipped cream

New York Cheese Cake

$9.49

Locally made by Backstreet Bagel, this is a smooth & creamy cheesecake with a buttery graham cracker crust, topped with your choice of strawberry, chocolate or caramel & whipped cream

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.99

Light & creamy peanut butter filling on a chocolate crust, tipped with Reese's peanut butter cups, dark fudge, caramel & whipped cream

Waffle Sundae

$7.99

Warm crisp waffle with two scoops of salted caramel ice cream, topped with caramel & chocolate sauce & whipped cream

Kid Meal

Kid Cheese Burger

$5.99

Kid Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid Hamburger

$5.99

Kid Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kid Pasta

$5.99

Kid Steak

$6.99
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

1415 HAWK PKWY, Montrose, CO 81401

