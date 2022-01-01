Montrose restaurants you'll love
Montrose's top cuisines
Must-try Montrose restaurants
More about Tacos & Beer Montrose
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Tacos & Beer Montrose
3410 Williams Dr #400, Montrose
|Popular items
|L-CARNE ASADA
|$9.50
SKIRT STEAK COOKED OVER CHARCOAL. SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO AND GUACAMOLE.
|L-TACO SALAD
|$7.00
CRISPY FLOUR TORTILLA BOWL FILLED WITH (SHREDDED BEEF; CHICKEN; GR. BEEF) TOPPED WITH BEANS, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE.
|KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS
|$6.50
More about The Stone House
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Stone House
1415 HAWK PKWY, Montrose
|Popular items
|Creme Brulee
|$7.99
Creamy vanilla custard, finished with caramelized sugar & topped with whipped cream
|FILET STROGANOFF D
|$20.49
Beef tenderloin sautéed with mushrooms, onions, sour cream, and white wine; tossed with fettuccine, topped with Parmesan cheese
|FIREHOUSE BURGER D
|$17.49
More about Stone House Pizza
Stone House Pizza
697 Cobble drive, Montrose
|Popular items
|ULTIMATE MEAT PIZZA PERSONAL
|$12.99
Traditional red sauce, mozzarella cheese, Italian Sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, & capicola
|HOUSE SALAD
|$4.99
Mixed greens, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, Parmesan cheese, red onion & croutons
|ULTIMATE MEAT PIZZA LARGE
|$17.99
Traditional red sauce, mozzarella cheese, Italian Sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, & capicola