Montrose restaurants you'll love

Montrose restaurants
  • Montrose

Montrose's top cuisines

Must-try Montrose restaurants

Tacos & Beer Montrose image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Tacos & Beer Montrose

3410 Williams Dr #400, Montrose

Avg 4.4 (156 reviews)
Fast Pay
Popular items
L-CARNE ASADA$9.50
SKIRT STEAK COOKED OVER CHARCOAL. SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO AND GUACAMOLE.
L-TACO SALAD$7.00
CRISPY FLOUR TORTILLA BOWL FILLED WITH (SHREDDED BEEF; CHICKEN; GR. BEEF) TOPPED WITH BEANS, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE.
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS$6.50
More about Tacos & Beer Montrose
The Stone House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Stone House

1415 HAWK PKWY, Montrose

Avg 4.5 (1132 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Creme Brulee$7.99
Creamy vanilla custard, finished with caramelized sugar & topped with whipped cream
FILET STROGANOFF D$20.49
Beef tenderloin sautéed with mushrooms, onions, sour cream, and white wine; tossed with fettuccine, topped with Parmesan cheese
FIREHOUSE BURGER D$17.49
More about The Stone House
Stone House Pizza

697 Cobble drive, Montrose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ULTIMATE MEAT PIZZA PERSONAL$12.99
Traditional red sauce, mozzarella cheese, Italian Sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, & capicola
HOUSE SALAD$4.99
Mixed greens, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, Parmesan cheese, red onion & croutons
ULTIMATE MEAT PIZZA LARGE$17.99
Traditional red sauce, mozzarella cheese, Italian Sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, & capicola
More about Stone House Pizza

