Jimmers BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

1413 E. Main St.

Montrose, CO 81401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Loaded Mac & Cheese
Fat Boy Taco
Jimmers Wrap


Starters

Pig-out Platter

Pig-out Platter

$23.29

Smoked wings, rib tips, fried okra, pickle fries, and cheesy fries.

Smoked Wings 5 Count

Smoked Wings 5 Count

$8.99

Jumbo smoked wings tossed in a choice sauce with celery.

Smoked Wings 10 Count

$14.99

Jumbo smoked wings tossed in a choice sauce with celery.

Rib Tips 1/2 LB

$9.99

Smoked spare rib tips tossed in BBQ sauce.

Rib Tips 1 LB

$13.49

Smoked spare rib tips tossed in BBQ sauce.

Loaded Cheesy Fries

Loaded Cheesy Fries

$14.99

Choice of pulled pork, brisket, or turkey. Topped with cheese, sour cream, and green onions.

Pickle Fries

Pickle Fries

$10.49

Battered and fried dill pickles.

Rocky Mountain Oysters

$16.49

Honey-horseradish cocktail sauce.

Fried Okra

$8.99

Served with a side of ranch.

BBQ Meats

BBQ Meal

BBQ Meal

A hearty combination of BBQ classics

Pulled Pork

Hickory smoked pulled pork

Brisket

Turkey Breast

Smoked turkey breast

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

Spicy and juicy

Burnt Ends

Sweet and savory burnt beef ends

St. Louis Ribs

Perfectly trimmed and seasoned

Burgers and Sandwiches

The Burger

$11.49

Classic grilled hamburger on a Brioche bun.

Jimmer's Burger

Jimmer's Burger

$16.99

Double Patties with American cheese, bacon, onion rings, and pig-out sauce.

Kali Temptation

$17.99

Burger topped with brisket, pulled pork, bacon, American cheese, onion rings, and bbq sauce.

Green Chili Burger

$15.49

Smothered with green chili and jack cheese. Served open faced.

BBQ Sandwich

BBQ Sandwich

$12.99

Choice of chopped brisket, pulled pork, or turkey on a bun

Brisket Rueben

$14.29

Mrbled Rye with brisket, swiss cheese, saurkraut, and pig-out sauce.

Brisket French Dip

$14.49

Sliced brisket on a hoagie with au jus.

Jimmers Wrap

$13.99

Loaded with brisket, turkey, jack cheese, coleslaw, lettuce, and smokehouse sauce.

Turkey Bacon Ranch

$13.99

Turkey, bacon, ranch dressing, jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

Jackfruit Sandwhich

$14.99

Pulled Jack fruit for vegeterians bbq lovers

Corned beef special

$12.99

Burnt Ends Po'boy

$15.49

Favorites

Fat Boy Taco

Fat Boy Taco

$13.99

Tortilla stuffed with cheesey potatoes, and a choice of brisket, pork, or turkey. With a savory side.

BBQ Loaded Baked Potato

BBQ Loaded Baked Potato

$14.99

Brisket, pork, or turkey. Topped with jack cheese, sour cream, and green onions. With a savory side.

Loaded Mac & Cheese

$14.99

With brisket, pork, or turkey. Topped with sour cream and green onions.

Shaved Smoked Prime Rib

$15.99

Served open-faced on Texas Toast with mashed potatoes and green beans. Smothered in brown gravy.

Beer Battered Fish

Served with fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, and hushpuppies.

AYCE Fish

$18.99

Fish Refill

Entrees

Sirloin

$20.99

8-ounce hearty cut of sirloin.

Ribeye Steak 8 oz.

Ribeye Steak 8 oz.

$26.49

The king of steaks.

Ribeye Steak 12 oz.

Ribeye Steak 12 oz.

$32.99

The king of steaks.

Chicken Fried Steak

$18.49

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.99

Fresh fish special

$21.99

Salads

House Salad

Bleu Cheese Salad

$8.99

Chef's Salad

$14.99

Soup

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

Hearty creamy soup

Soup of the Day

Feasts

Crowd pleasing BBQ combination platters

Half Feast

$38.99

1/4 LB of pulled pork, brisket, turkey, and a 1/2 rack of ribs. 2 savory sides, and 2 corn muffins. Feeds 2.

Full Feast

$72.99

1/2 LB of pulled pork, brisket, turkey, and a full rack of ribs. 3 savory sides, and 4 corn muffins. Feeds 4.

Giant Feast

$168.99

1/2 LB of pulled pork, brisket, turkey, burnt ends, 2 racks of ribs, and 4 sausage links. 4 large savory sides, and 10 corn muffins. Feeds 10.

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.59

with pork and brisket

Green beans

$2.59

delicious & savory

Coleslaw

$2.59

Sweet and tangy, perfect for pulled pork

Cucumber Salad

$2.59

freshly marinated cucumbers and onions

Potato Salad

$2.59

French Fries

$2.59

Mac & Cheese

$2.59

Gemelli pasta and cheddar sauce

Battered Okra

$2.59

crispy and bite sized

Baked Potato

$2.59

a hearty side option

Cheesy Potato

$2.59

Crispy Potatoes with BBQ spice and jack cheese.

Onion Rings

$5.19

Berr battered crispy rings

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.19

Slightly sweet and golden brown

Fried Pickles

$5.19

Battered dill pickle spears

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$5.19

Delicious and hearty

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.99

With cheese, bacon, sour cream, and green onions.

Texas Toast

$1.89

lightly grilled

Corn Muffin

$1.89

Side of Dressing SM

$0.59

Side of Ranch LG

$1.09

Kids Meals

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Kids BBQ Sandwhich

$8.99

Kids BBQ Plate

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Chicken Nuggets

$8.99

Kids Burgers

$8.99

Kid Chicken

$8.99

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$6.49

Served warm with Jack sauce

Cobbler & ice cream

$6.49

fresh baked fruit cobbler with ice cream

Moose Poo

$4.49

Sweet oreo truffles

Cheese cake

$6.49

NY style

Cobbler

$5.49

Fresh baked fruit cobbler

Large Sides

Large Baked Beans

$8.49

Large Green Beans

$8.49

Large Coleslaw

$8.49

Large Cucumber Salad

$8.49

Large Potato Salad

$8.49

Large French Fries

$8.49

Large Mac & Cheese

$8.49

Large Battered Okra

$8.49

Large Cheesy Potato

$8.49

Large Onion Rings

$10.99

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$11.99

Large Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$15.49

Drinks

Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.09

Arnold Palmer

$3.09

Hot Coco

$2.79

20 oz. Soda (Carry Out Only)

$3.09
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Texas-style BBQ with Colorado roots. Jimmers BBQ uses choice beef, premium quality pork, turkey, and chicken with a light rub. We cook low & slow with hickory and apple wood to bring our BBQ meats to the perfect temperature for flavor and tenderness.

Website

Location

1413 E. Main St., Montrose, CO 81401

Directions

