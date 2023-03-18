Jimmers BBQ
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Texas-style BBQ with Colorado roots. Jimmers BBQ uses choice beef, premium quality pork, turkey, and chicken with a light rub. We cook low & slow with hickory and apple wood to bring our BBQ meats to the perfect temperature for flavor and tenderness.
Location
1413 E. Main St., Montrose, CO 81401
