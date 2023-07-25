Main Menu

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Fresh tortilla chips and house made salsa

Fried Zucchini

$9.00

Fresh zucchini hand-breaded and deep. Fried including your choice of dipping sauce

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Crisp sliced pickles hand-breaded and deep fried to perfection with your choice of dipping sauce

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Crispy hand-breaded and fried chicken strips served with a side of fries

Jalapeño Bites

$9.00

Deep fried, melted cheese balls stuffed with diced jalapeños and bacon, coated in crispy breadcrumbs

Mozzarella Bites

$10.00

Deep fried mozzarella (creamy on the inside crunchy on the outside)

Nachos

$12.00

House recipe cheese sauce, green onions, black olives, jalapeños, black beans, roasted corn, and tomatoes with your choice of chicken or beef (steamy and piled high on a bed of fresh tortilla chips)

Reuben Fritters

$10.00

Corn beef, swiss, sour cream, and sauerkraut battered and fried. Served with a chipotle aioli sauce

Bruschetta

$10.00

Diced tomato, basil, garlic, and Italian spices tossed in olive oil and served with a baguette

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Extra creamy, super cheesy, and loaded with spinach and artichokes. Topped with more cheese and baked until golden and bubbly

Wings - 6 Piece

$10.00

Fried chicken wings with your choice of sauce

Wings - 10 Piece

$13.00

Wings - 12 Piece

$15.00

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on your choice of toasted white, wheat, or sourdough bread

Club Sandwich

$14.50

Triple decker piled with ham, turkey, cheddar, swiss, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and mayo served on your choice of white, wheat, or sourdough bread

Pastrami Sandwich

$14.50

Blackened pastrami, swiss cheese, sliced pickles, sauerkraut, and mustard served on marbled rye bread

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$15.50

Italian breaded chicken breast, mozzarella cheese topped with our homemade pita sauce served on a ciabatta bun

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$15.50

Grilled chicken breast, mozzarella, roasted tomato, and pesto served on a ciabatta bun

French Dip Sandwich

$14.50

Thinly sliced roast beef topped with peppers and onions and a warm slice of swiss cheese

Baked Potatoes

Loaded Classic Baked Potato

$8.00

Baked potato loaded with sour cream, bacon bits, chives, and house cheese sauce

Grilled Chicken Baked Potato

$8.00

House cheese sauce topped with freshly grilled chicken, all on top of a baked potato

Chili Baked Potato

$8.00

A large baked potato topped with chili sour cream and cheese

Broccoli & Cheese Baked Potato

$8.00

Creamy blend of house cheese and freshly steamed broccoli florets

Taco Baked Potato

$8.00

Ground beef tossed with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and salsa and loaded on top of a baked potato

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

$13.00

Juicy beef patty with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles

Western Burger

$15.00

Topped with cheddar cheese, peppered bacon, onion ring, and our house BBQ sauce

Spicy Burger

$14.00

Topped with pepper jack cheese and jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$14.00

Topped with swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, and a1 sauce

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

Topped with provolone, peppered bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles

Fried Egg Burger

$14.00

Your choice of cheese topped with a fried egg, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles

French Burger

$15.00

Topped with brie cheese and caramelized onions

Whiskey Burger

$15.00

Blue cheese. Topped with makers mark whiskey sauce

Wraps

Turkey Ranch Club Wrap

$13.50

Turkey, ranch, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon bits wrapped in a flour tortilla

BLT Wrap

$13.50

Bacon, lettuce tomato wrapped up in a flour tortilla

Chicken Wrap

$13.50

Grilled chicken and a caesar salad wrapped up in a flour tortilla

Club Wrap

$13.50

Entrees

Salmon

$25.00

Each bite is full of sweet and savory flavors and delicate textures

Pork Chop

$26.00

12 Oz. Bone in pork-chop that's golden and crusted on the outside, and perfectly tender and juicy in the middle

Ribeye

$26.00+

Tender, flavorful, well-marbled, and guaranteed to be well worth it

Lasagna

$18.00

4 layered, ricotta, mozzarella, and marinara sauce

Grilled Chicken

$19.00

Juicy grilled chicken served with 2 sides

Ribs

$22.00+

Saint Lewis tender pork ribs slow cooked to perfection

Salads

House Salad

$8.00

Lettuce, tomato, cheese, black olives, cucumbers, cherry, tomato, onion, croutons with choice of dressing

Chicken Salad

$15.00

Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, cheese, onion topped with BBQ or buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, black olives, cucumber with choice of dressing

Chef Salad

$15.00

Hard boiled egg, ham, cheese, cucumber, tomato, black olives on top of a bed lettuce choice of dressing

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Chicken, bacon, cheese, onion, egg, tomato, avocado, lettuce all tossed in dressing

Sides

Steak Fries

$4.50

Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Baked Potato

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Fresh Veggies

$4.50

Asparagus

$4.50

Kids Menu

Mac N' Cheese kids

$6.00

Grilled Cheese kids

$6.00

Steak Bites Kids

$6.00

Lasagna Kids

$6.00

Cheeseburger Kids

$6.00

Chicken Strips Kids

$6.00

Kids Pancakes

$6.00

French Toast Kids

$6.00

Bacon and Eggs Kids

$6.00

Oatmeal Kids

$6.00

Yogurt and Fruit Kids

$6.00

Brunch Menu

Egg Scramble

$13.00

French Toast

$9.50

Pancakes

$8.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$8.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.00

Steak and Eggs

$15.00

Bacon and Eggs

$13.00

Oatmeal

$6.00

Taco Tuesday

Street Carne Asada Tacos

$2.50

Street Chicken Tacos

$2.50

Street Carnitas Tacos

$2.50

Crispy Beef Tacos

$3.25

Crispy Chicken Tacos

$3.25

Crispy Shrimp Tacos

$3.75

Crispy Mahi Tacos

$3.75

California Burrito

$12.00

Chili Verde Burrito

$12.00

Nachos

$12.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Drink

Soda

Pepsi

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mtn Dew

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Starry

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Alcohol

Vodka

Well

$4.25

Smirnoff

$4.50

Absolute

$4.75

Sky

$4.75

Titos

$6.25

Belvedere

$5.50

Grey Goose

$7.00

Stoli

$4.75

Smirnoff Red White and Blue

$4.50

Smirnoff Pink Lemonade

$4.50

Smirnoff Cherry

$4.50

Smirnoff Strawberry

$4.50

Smirnoff Orange

$4.50

Absolute Manderin

$4.50

Absolute Watermelon

$4.50

Absolute Pear

$4.50

Tequila

Well

$4.25

Suaza Silver

$4.50

Suaza Gold

$4.50

Hornitos Silver

$4.75

Hornitos Gold

$4.75

1800 Silver

$5.75

1800 Gold

$5.75

Jose Cuervo Silver

$6.50

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.50

El Jimador Silver

$7.50

El Jimador Gold

$7.50

Milagero

$7.50

Cazadores Silver

$8.75

Cazadores Gold

$8.75

Patron Silver

$9.00

Patron Gold

$9.00

Rock N Roll Silver

$6.25

Rock N Roll Strawberry

$6.25

Rock N Roll Mango

$6.25

Don Julio Silver

$8.75

Don Julio 1942

$20.00

Whiskey

Well

$4.25

Crown Royal

$7.25

Crown Royal Peach

$7.25

Crown Royal Vanilla

$7.25

Crown Royal Apple

$7.25

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Seagram's 7

$6.50

Tullamore Dew

$6.50

J and B

$5.75

Johnny Walker Red Label

$8.50

Johnny Walker Black Label

$8.50

Gentleman's Jack

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$6.25

Jack Daniels Fire

$6.25

Jack Daniels Honey

$6.25

Jack Daniels Apple

$6.25

Bulleit

$7.00

Jameson

$7.75

Makers Mark

$9.00

Jim Beam

$6.25

Jim Beam Honey

$6.25

Jim Beam Apple

$6.25

Jim Beam Peach

$6.25

Jim Beam Red Stag

$6.25

Evan Williams

$5.50

Wild Turkey

$6.75

Wild Turkey 101

$7.00

Black Velvet

$4.50

TX

$7.25

Pendleton

$6.50

Bushmills

$6.75

Fireball

$5.25

Rum

Well

$4.25

Captain Morgan

$6.25

Malibu

$5.75

Bacardi

$5.50

Sailor Jerry

$4.75

Gin

Well

$4.25

Seagram's

$5.25

Bombay

$5.75

Tangeray

$6.25

Hendrix

$7.00

Cognac

Courvoisier

$8.50

Hennessy

$8.50

E and J Brandy

$5.50

Other Liquors

Baileys Irish Cream

$4.50

Rumple Minz

$4.50

Disaronno

$5.75

Rumchata

$5.50

Buttershots

$4.50

Jager

$5.25

Kahlua

$4.50

Frangelico

$5.25

wine

glass of wine

$4.50

Beer

Bottle Beer

Corona Extra Bottle

$5.00

Modelo Esp. Bottle

$5.00

Pacifico Bottle

$5.00

Dos XX Lager Bottle

$5.00

Heineken Bottle

$5.00

Coors Banquet Bottle

$4.50

Coors Light Bottle

$4.50

Miller Light Bottle

$4.50

Pabst Can

$4.00

Budweiser Bottle

$4.50

Bud Light Bottle

$4.50

Stella Bottle

$5.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.50

Draft Beer

Pabst

$3.75+

Budweiser

$4.75+

Bud Light

$4.75+

Coors Banquet

$4.75+

Coors Light

$4.75+

Michelob Ultra

$4.75+

Miller Light

$4.75+

Blue Moon

$5.25+

Modelo Especial

$5.25+

Stella

$6.25

Space Dust

$6.25+

Guiness

$6.75

Kona Big Wave

$6.50+

Odell 90

$5.75+

Shock Top

$5.25+

NB Voodoo Ranger

$6.25+

Angry Orchard

$5.75+

Summit Peach

$5.50+

Bootstrap Chillax

$6.25+

NB Fat Tire

$5.25+

Breck Palisade Peach

$5.25+

Epic Cream Ale

$6.25+

Specialty Drinks

Specialty Drinks

Irish Trash Can

$14.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$12.00

Sex On The Beach

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

White Russian

$11.00

Old Fashion

$13.00

Peach Bellini

$10.00

Hairy Naval

$10.00

Whiskey and Ginger

$10.00

Gin Fizz

$10.00

Colorado Bulldog

$10.00

God Father

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Brunch

Bloody Mary

$4.50

Screwdriver

$4.50

Mimosa

$4.50

Greyhound

$4.50

Shots

Shots

Gummy Bear

$6.00

Scooby Snack

$6.00

Cactus Cooler

$6.00

Mexican Candy

$6.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Green Tea

$7.50

Blow Job

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Bombs

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.50

Cherry Bomb

$7.50

Jager Bomb

$7.50

Margs

Classic Marg

$10.00

Strawberry Marg

$10.00

Blue Marg

$11.00

Spicy Marg

$11.00

Watermelon Marg

$11.00

Patron Marg

$13.00

Cadillac Marg

$13.00

Martini

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Watermelon Martini

$10.00

Dirty Martini

$10.00

Pomegranate Martini

$10.00

Mexican Martini

$10.00

Cosmo Martini

$10.00

Gin Martini

$10.00

Vodka Martini

$10.00

Apple Martini

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00