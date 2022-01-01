- Home
The Depeaux 269 E Railroad Ave.
269 E Railroad Ave. BLDG A
Independence, LA 70443
Fountain Drinks
Bottled Coke Products
Specialty Shots
Appetizers
Boxcar Fries
Shoe String Fries with house-made cheese sauce, bacon, green onions, fresh jalapeño, chipotle aioli & ranch
Boudin Balls
4 Boudin Balls made with pork and rice served with Chipotle Aioli
Onion Rings
Thin battered Onion Rings seasoned with our Bayou Dry Rub served with chipotle mayo
Pretzel Bites
Three soft pretzel sticks, lightly salted and served with House-Made Cheese Sauce, Chipotle Mayo, & Seasonal Jelly
Buffalo Fries
Shoestring Fries with fried chicken, house-made cheese sauce, buffalo sauce, ranch & green onion.
Crawfish Pies
Bang Bang Shrimp
Eray Fries
Sweet Potato Fries topped with Parmesan Cheese Fun Fact: Named after one of our owners who created this, Eddie Ray, hence Eray
Cheese Fries
Backyard Fries
Shoe-string Fries with House-Made Bacon Chili, House-Made Cheese sauce, Fritos, Red Onion, & Green Onion
Wings
Burgers&More
Uncle Sam Burger
Two 1/4 lb patties, American cheese, smoked bacon, Depeaux Sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato & red onion on a toasted Sesame Brioche Bun
The Depeaux Burger
Two 1/ 4 lb patties, Swiss cheese, bacon & onion jam, house-made dill pickles, Depeaux Sauce & shredded lettuce on a Toasted Sesame Brioche Bun
Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Breast (Fried or Grilled), house-made dill pickles, ranch & shredded lettuce on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun Suggest: add a sauce to the chicken sandwich
Blackened Chicken Breast
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato and chipotle aioli on Texas Toast
Chicken Salad Wrap
Buffalo Grilled Cheese
Swiss Cheese, American Cheese, Ranch, Fried Chicken Breast & Buffalo Sauce on Texas Toast.
BYO Burger
Adult Grilled Cheese
+ Shrimp To Chicken Salad
Popcorn Chicken
Jalapeno Popper Burger
1/4 lb Patty, grilled cheddar, fresh jalapeno, bacon, whipped cajun cream cheese on a brioche bun!
Hotdogs
The Classic Dog
Mustard & Ketchup
I-55 Dog
100% Beef Hotdog with House-Made Relish, Tomato, Red Onion & mustard
The Depeaux Dog
100% Beef Hotdog with House-Made cheese sauce, bacon, green Onion, & fresh jalapeño
Ultimate Backyard Dog
Hereford Beef Hotdog topped with House-Made Cheese Sauce, House-Made Bacon Chili, Fritos, Green onion, & Red Onion
Salads
Caesar Salad
Chicken Breast (fried or grilled), Parmesan cheese, house-made croutons, Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce
House Salad
Romaine lettuce with cheddar cheese, bacon, house-made croutons, tomato, carrots, choice of dressing Add chicken for additional price
BLT Salad
Romaine lettuce with bacon, tomato, house made croutons, and choice of dressing
Sides
Kids Menu
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar and Swiss cheese on Texas toast served with fries or substitution
Kids Hamburger
One 1/4 lb patty with Depeaux sauce, and lettuce on a sesame bun served with fries Add cheese for additional price
Kids Trad Wings
Four boneless wings tossed in choice of sauce served with fries
Kids Boneless Wings
Kids Hotdog
Dessert
Bread Pudding
Deep-fried cinnamon and beer custard bread pudding topped with white chocolate ganache and locally sourced honey (made with Low Road Brewing’s Honeycomb Hideout)
Seasonal Cheesecake
New York style cheesecake with seasonal toppings (strawberries currently)
Churros
Frozen Custard
Miscellaneous Items
Burger Patty
Chicken Breast Grilled
Extra Chicken For Fries
Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich
Breakfast Burrito
Add Box Car Toppings
Side Salad Chicken
Texas Toast
Add Fried Chicken On Salad
Shrimp Poboy
Grilled Chicken Buffalo Grilled Cheese
Pint Of Sauce
Whole Cheese Cake
David
Wing Sauces
S.O.M.
Honey Mustard(ADD)
Lemon Pepper (ADD)
Honey BBQ
Teriyaki (ADD)
Bayou Dry Rub (ADD)
Korean Pepper (ADD)
Mild Buffalo (ADD)
MISTAKE
Garlic Parmesan (ADD)
Medium Buffalo (ADD)
Cajun Honey Mustard (ADD)
Honey Sriracha (ADD)
Nashville Hot (ADD)
Hot Buffalo (ADD)
Hot BBQ
Cajun Garlic Parmesan (ADD)
Freight Train (ADD)
Candy
Misc Items
Party Platters
25 pcs
50pcs
25 pcs
50 pcs
Sliders
Wagyu Sliders
Salad Platter
Fry Platter
Boxcar Fry Platter
Buffalo Fry Platter
Bread Pudding Platter
Whole Seasonal Cheesecake
Korean
Jar Of Freight Train
Qt Of Ranch
Dressing (1 pint)
Quart Cajun Garlic Parm
Quart Of Honey Bbq
Gift Certificates
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Beer & Wings
