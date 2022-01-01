Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

The Depeaux 269 E Railroad Ave.

No reviews yet

269 E Railroad Ave. BLDG A

Independence, LA 70443

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Soda Water

$1.25

Water

Orange Juice

$2.50

Iced Tea

Sweet

$2.50

Unsweet

$2.50

Half&Half

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Test

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Bottled Coke Products

Glass Barq’s

$2.50

Glass Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Glass Sprite

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Coke De Mexico

$2.50

Smart Water

$2.50

Specialty Shots

Pickle Back Shot

$10.00

Moonshine Bomb

$5.00

Green Goblin

$3.00

Appetizers

Boxcar Fries

$8.50

Shoe String Fries with house-made cheese sauce, bacon, green onions, fresh jalapeño, chipotle aioli & ranch

Boudin Balls

$8.75

4 Boudin Balls made with pork and rice served with Chipotle Aioli

Onion Rings

$9.99

Thin battered Onion Rings seasoned with our Bayou Dry Rub served with chipotle mayo

Pretzel Bites

$7.99

Three soft pretzel sticks, lightly salted and served with House-Made Cheese Sauce, Chipotle Mayo, & Seasonal Jelly

Buffalo Fries

$8.75

Shoestring Fries with fried chicken, house-made cheese sauce, buffalo sauce, ranch & green onion.

Crawfish Pies

$9.50

Bang Bang Shrimp

$11.25

Eray Fries

$6.99

Sweet Potato Fries topped with Parmesan Cheese Fun Fact: Named after one of our owners who created this, Eddie Ray, hence Eray

Cheese Fries

$6.50

Backyard Fries

$8.75

Shoe-string Fries with House-Made Bacon Chili, House-Made Cheese sauce, Fritos, Red Onion, & Green Onion

Wings

6 Traditional

$8.50

10 Traditional

$13.99

18 Traditional

$24.99

24 Traditional

$32.50

6 Boneless

$6.75

10 Boneless

$10.25

18 Boneless

$17.99

24 Boneless

$23.50

Burgers&More

Uncle Sam Burger

$10.75+

Two 1/4 lb patties, American cheese, smoked bacon, Depeaux Sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato & red onion on a toasted Sesame Brioche Bun

The Depeaux Burger

$10.50+

Two 1/ 4 lb patties, Swiss cheese, bacon & onion jam, house-made dill pickles, Depeaux Sauce & shredded lettuce on a Toasted Sesame Brioche Bun

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Breast (Fried or Grilled), house-made dill pickles, ranch & shredded lettuce on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun Suggest: add a sauce to the chicken sandwich

Blackened Chicken Breast

$9.75

BLT

$9.99

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato and chipotle aioli on Texas Toast

Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.50

Buffalo Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Swiss Cheese, American Cheese, Ranch, Fried Chicken Breast & Buffalo Sauce on Texas Toast.

BYO Burger

$10.50

Adult Grilled Cheese

$6.25

+ Shrimp To Chicken Salad

Popcorn Chicken

$5.99

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$10.80+Out of stock

1/4 lb Patty, grilled cheddar, fresh jalapeno, bacon, whipped cajun cream cheese on a brioche bun!

Hotdogs

The Classic Dog

$3.65+

Mustard & Ketchup

I-55 Dog

$4.75+

100% Beef Hotdog with House-Made Relish, Tomato, Red Onion & mustard

The Depeaux Dog

$5.15+

100% Beef Hotdog with House-Made cheese sauce, bacon, green Onion, & fresh jalapeño

Ultimate Backyard Dog

$5.25+

Hereford Beef Hotdog topped with House-Made Cheese Sauce, House-Made Bacon Chili, Fritos, Green onion, & Red Onion

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Chicken Breast (fried or grilled), Parmesan cheese, house-made croutons, Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce

House Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce with cheddar cheese, bacon, house-made croutons, tomato, carrots, choice of dressing Add chicken for additional price

BLT Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce with bacon, tomato, house made croutons, and choice of dressing

Sides

Side of Fries

$1.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Side Onion Rings

$3.99

Celery

$1.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Ceasar Salad

$3.99

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Cheddar and Swiss cheese on Texas toast served with fries or substitution

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

One 1/4 lb patty with Depeaux sauce, and lettuce on a sesame bun served with fries Add cheese for additional price

Kids Trad Wings

$6.50

Four boneless wings tossed in choice of sauce served with fries

Kids Boneless Wings

$6.50

Kids Hotdog

$6.50

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$3.99

Deep-fried cinnamon and beer custard bread pudding topped with white chocolate ganache and locally sourced honey (made with Low Road Brewing’s Honeycomb Hideout)

Seasonal Cheesecake

$6.99

New York style cheesecake with seasonal toppings (strawberries currently)

Churros

$3.99

Frozen Custard

$1.95

Miscellaneous Items

Burger Patty

$2.00

Chicken Breast Grilled

$4.00

Extra Chicken For Fries

$1.50

Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Add Box Car Toppings

$3.25

Side Salad Chicken

$5.99

Texas Toast

$0.99

Add Fried Chicken On Salad

$4.00

Shrimp Poboy

$12.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Buffalo Grilled Cheese

$11.98

Pint Of Sauce

$10.00

Whole Cheese Cake

$55.00

David

$55.00

Wing Sauces

S.O.M.

$0.55

Honey Mustard(ADD)

$0.55

Lemon Pepper (ADD)

$0.55

Honey BBQ

$0.55

Teriyaki (ADD)

$0.55

Bayou Dry Rub (ADD)

$0.55

Korean Pepper (ADD)

$0.55

Mild Buffalo (ADD)

$0.55

MISTAKE

$0.55

Garlic Parmesan (ADD)

$0.55

Medium Buffalo (ADD)

$0.55

Cajun Honey Mustard (ADD)

$0.55

Honey Sriracha (ADD)

$0.55

Nashville Hot (ADD)

$0.55

Hot Buffalo (ADD)

$0.55

Hot BBQ

$0.55

Cajun Garlic Parmesan (ADD)

$0.55

Freight Train (ADD)

$0.55

Apparel

T-Shirts

$9.99+

Conductor Hat

$4.50

Staff Shirt

$5.00

Candy

Hersheys

$1.35

Hersheys w/ Almonds

$2.70

Kit Katt

$1.75

Reese's

$1.75

Candy Cigs

$1.50

Candy Buttons

$1.25

Candy Necklace

$1.25

M&Ms (peanut)

$2.00

Milk Duds

$2.25

Sugar Babies

$2.25

Tootsie Rolls

$1.50

Bit-O-Honey

$0.25

Smarties

$0.25

Caramel Squares

$0.25

Rock Candy Stick

$2.00

Twizzler

$0.50

Pop Rocks

$2.00

Tootsie Pop

$0.25

Misc Items

Lg Pickles

$7.50

Beer Glass

$8.99

Train Whistle

$3.00

Chapstick

$3.00

Honey Jar

$5.99

Handmade Soap

$3.00

Party Platters

25 pcs

$35.00

50pcs

$67.00

25 pcs

$25.00

50 pcs

$50.00

Sliders

$3.50

Wagyu Sliders

$4.60

Salad Platter

$25.00

Fry Platter

$18.00

Boxcar Fry Platter

$35.00

Buffalo Fry Platter

$37.00

Bread Pudding Platter

$40.00

Whole Seasonal Cheesecake

$65.00

Korean

$20.00

Jar Of Freight Train

$20.00

Qt Of Ranch

$10.00

Dressing (1 pint)

$6.00

Quart Cajun Garlic Parm

$20.00

Quart Of Honey Bbq

$20.00

Gift Certificates

$10 Gift Certificate

$10.00

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

$30 Gift Certificate

$30.00

$40 Gift Certificate

$40.00

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

$60 Gift Certificate

$60.00

$70 Gift Certificate

$70.00

$80 Gift Certificate

$80.00

$90 Gift Certificate

$90.00

$100 Gift Certificate

$100.00

Event Tickets

Valentines Day Dinner

$80.00Out of stock

Couples Ticket

$50.00

Single Person Ticket

$30.00

Valentines Dinner

$80.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Beer & Wings

Website

Location

269 E Railroad Ave. BLDG A, Independence, LA 70443

Directions

