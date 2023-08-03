Appetizers

Abbey Tots

$5.95

Crispy golden tater tots, the perfect comfort food with a delightful crunch and fluffy center.

Bavarian Pretzel

$9.95

Giant Bavarian Pretzel baked fresh, topped with salt. Served with cheese sauce on the side.

Iron Mountain Fries

$10.95

A Mountain of criss-cut fires, topped with crispy chicken, mozzarella cheese, buffalo sauce, and ranch.

Mac N' Cheese Bites

$7.95

Mac N' Cheese bites, battered, and fried. 8 pieces per order. Sauce not included.

Outrageous Onion Stack

$7.95

Sliced onion rings hand battered & fried golden brown.

Pickle Pile

$7.95

Select cut dill pickle chips, hand battered, fried golden brown & served with a side of chipotle ranch.

Portabello Pleasures

$7.95

Golden fried portobello mushrooms served with our special blend of house made curry ranch.

Quesadilla

$8.95

Beef or Chicken quesadilla with cheddar and pepper jack cheese. Served with chipotle ranch.

Taum Sauk Fries

$9.95

A mountain of premium french fries smothered in our house made cheese sauce topped with bacon crumbles.

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.95

Grilled or Crispy chicken, buffalo ranch, mozzarella, shredded lettuce, house-made croutons.

Chicken Salad

$9.95

Grilled or Crispy chicken, spring mix lettuce, topped with sliced carrots, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, and house-made croutons.

Cobb Salad

$9.95

Ham, bacon, hard-boiled eggs, cheddar, shredded lettuce, house-made croutons. Topped with the dressing of your choice.

Seasonal Fruit Salad

$8.95

CURRENT SEASONAL SALAD: Strawberry Crunch Delight Spring leaf salad with sliced strawberries, feta cheese, raspberry vinaigrette, and a mixed nut topping.

Side Salad

$2.95

Fresh spring mix salad with tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, shredded carrots, green bell peppers, and house croutons.

Burgers

Ozark Bacon Cheddar Burger

$11.95

Fresh beef patty charred to perfection served on our famous homemade bun with cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon & fixings of your choice. Served with pub chips or fresh-cut fries.

Patty Melt

$10.95

Two thin beef patties grilled and seasoned served on our thick toasted bread slices with melted Swiss cheese, mayo, and caramelized onions. Served with pub chips or fresh-cut fries.

Shrooms & Swiss

$10.95

Sautéed mushroom planks and Swiss cheese melted over a fresh ground beef patty. Served with pub chips or fresh-cut fries.

St. Joseph's Buster

$12.95

Fresh beef patty charred to perfection and topped with grilled ham, chipotle ranch, jalapenos, onion rings, smoked bacon and American cheese. Served with pub chips or fresh-cut fries.

Texas Bacon Ranch

$11.95

Fresh beef burger patty charred to perfection, topped with buttermilk ranch dressing, smoked bacon and pepper jack cheese. Served with pub chips or fresh-cut fries.

Thee Abbey

$10.95

Fresh beef patty charred to perfection served on our famous homemade bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and American cheese. Served with pub chips or fresh-cut fries.

Wraps

All wraps are served with pub chips and a pickle spear. Homestyle fries may be subbed at no cost.

Abbey Burger Wrap

$8.95

Hamburger, American cheese, shredded lettuce, onion, tomato, French fries, ketchup, all wrapped inside a tortilla!

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in buffalo ranch, shredded lettuce, and cheddar cheese.

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$9.95

Grilled or Crispy chicken, Arcadian blend lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, ranch, and bacon.

Deli Wrap

$10.95

Ham, chicken, pastrami, OR turkey. Includes provolone, mayo, shredded lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served cold.

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$10.95

Roast beef, onion, bell pepper, provolone cheese, and garlic aioli.

Sandwiches

Baconator (BLT)

$9.95

Local butcher-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on our homemade bakery bread.

Big Monte

$10.95

This unique sandwich is a combination of turkey, ham, and cheddar cheese, grilled to perfection on Thee Abbey’s famous french toast, lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

Chicken Club

$9.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with smoked bacon, ranch dressing, provolone cheese, lettuce, & tomato.

Double Decker

$10.95

Double layered turkey, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato stacked between three pieces of our bakery sliced bread.

French Dip

$10.95

Our famous tender roast beef with provolone cheese and mayo, served on our homemade bread, & a side of au jus sauce.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Tender chicken breast hand battered and fried, served on our homemade french bread with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

High Sierra

$10.95

Deli sandwich made with either: Ham, Turkey, Chicken, or Pastrami. Served cold with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo.

Mighty Mo

$10.95

Fresh & flaky catfish hand-prepared & fried perfectly, served on one of our fresh baked French breads with lettuce, tomatoes, & house made tarter sauce.

Ozark Razorback

$10.95

Our pan-fried pork tenderloin is served on our famous homemade french bread with lettuce, tomato, & mayo.

Philly Perfection

$9.95

Our famous tender roast beef topped with with carmelized onions, bell peppers, & provolone cheese served on our famous homemade french bread.

Roast Beef Classic

$8.95

Our famous tender roast beef served on our homemade bread with lettuce, tomato, & mayo.

Ultimate Ham

$9.95

Grilled ham topped with two fried eggs, smoked bacon, and American cheese.

Entrees

Catfish Platter

$12.95

Two tender Catfish filets hand dipped and fried to perfection. Served with mashed potatoes and green beans with bacon and onion.

Chicken Fingers

$10.95

Six chicken fingers, hand cut and battered fresh. Fried to a golden brown perfection. Served with pub chips or fresh-cut fries.

Country Fried Steak Platter

$12.95

Choice of beef or pork cutlet, hand-tenderized, hand-battered, & fried golden brown. Plated with mashed potatoes and homemade green beans with onion and bacon.

Fried Chicken Platter

$12.95

Three pieces of fresh chicken hand dipped and fried to perfection using our own secret recipe of herbs and spices. Plated with mashed potatoes and homemade green beans with onions and bacon.

Roast Beef Platter

$15.95

A generous helping of our famous slow cooked roast beef, plated with mashed potatoes and homemade green beans with onions and bacon.

Kids Menu

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Kids quesadilla made with cheddar and American cheese. Cut into triangles for easy eating!

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Two strips of chicken strips, handed breaded, fried to perfection, served with a side of your choice.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Grilled cheese made with American cheese and our bakery bread slices.

Kid's Abbey Burger

$5.99

Then fresh beef patty charred to perfection on our bakery bun, with the fixings of your choice. Served with a kids side.

Kid's Mac N' Cheese

$4.99

Classic elbow-noodle Mac N' Cheese served in a bowl.

Soups

Bowl of Soup

$4.95

Bread Bowl Soup

$6.95

Cup of Soup

$2.95

Gallon of Soup

$30.00

Quart of Soup

$10.50

Sides

Abbey Pub Chips

$2.95

Made fresh in house, russet potatoes thinly sliced, fried, and tossed with our secret seasoning.

Applesauce

$1.99

Applesauce with no added sugar.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.95

Homestyle Fries

$3.95

Russet potatoes cut, fried, and tossed with salt.

Mac N' Cheese

$3.95

Classic elbow-noodle macaroni and cheese.

Mashed Potatoes

$3.49

A generous helping of mashed potatoes. Gravy optional.

NO SIDE

Desserts

Cinnamon Roll with Cream Cheese Icing

$4.95

Fresh baked cinnamon roll topping with homemade cream cheese icing.

Cinnamon Roll with Caramel Pecan Icing

$4.95

Fresh baked cinnamon roll topping with homemade caramel and roasted pecans.

Pint of Custard Ice Cream

$5.50

A pint of our homemade custard ice cream. Leave a note for your desired flavor, or call us for flavors as they change daily!

Four-pack White Lightning Brownies

$7.00
Cookie Dough Bites - Birthday Cake

$5.00

David's cookies packaged cookie dough bites. Ready and safe to eat straight from package. No egg, no nuts, no dairy, vegan.

To-Go Beverages

To-Go Cherry Coke

$1.99

To-Go Coke

$1.99

To-Go Dr. Pepper

$1.99

To-Go Diet Coke

$1.99

To-Go Barq's Root Beer

$1.99

To-Go Sprite

$1.99

To-Go Sweet Tea

$1.99

To-Go Unsweet Tea

$1.99

To-Go Lemonade

$1.99

To-Go Water

$1.00

To-Go Orange Fanta

$1.99

To-Go Coffee

$1.49