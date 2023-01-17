Restaurant header imageView gallery

Park Hills Underground

No reviews yet

104 Rinke St.

Park Hills, MO 63601

All tickets are for pick up at door only, bring your receipt with you to claim tickets day of show.
Underground Throwdown ticket $5

Underground Throwdown ticket $5

$5.00

All tickets are for pick up at door only, bring your receipt with you to claim tickets day of show.

Hemlock with "At my Worst" and "Ashes of snow" Feb 27th at Park Hills Underground

Hemlock with "At my Worst" and "Ashes of snow" Feb 27th at Park Hills Underground

$10.00

All tickets are for pick up at door only, bring your receipt with you to claim tickets day of show.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
All tickets are for pick up at door only, bring your receipt with you to claim tickets day of show.

