American
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

The Finish Line

6735 Center Rd

Lowellville, OH 44436

Popular Items

Mary's Grilled Cheeseburger
Macaroni and Cheese

Appetizers

Boneless Chicken Wings

$4.50+

$6.95

Breaded Green Beans

$3.75

Breadsticks (2)

$1.50

Cheese Curds

$3.75

$3.25

Cheese Fries

$4.50

Cheese Plate

$3.75+

$6.50

Cheese Sticks (5)

$3.75

$4.50

Cherry Pepper Bombs

$3.25

Chicken Strips (5)

$5.45

$4.95

Chicken Wings

$5.00+

$4.95

Chili Dogs

$1.50

French Fries

$3.25

French Fries Chili Cheese

$6.50

Fried Cauliflower

$3.75

$9.95

Fried Mushrooms

$3.75

$1.00

Homemade Meatball

$1.50

Hot Cheese Balls

$3.75

$1.50

Hot Chips (with French Onion Dip)

$3.75

Hot Dogs

$1.00

Jalapeño Bottle Caps

$3.75

Jalapeño Poppers Cheddar (5)

$4.95

Jalapeño Poppers Cream Cheese (5)

$4.95

Loaded Pierogis (6)

$6.95

Onion Rings

$3.75

Peppers in Oil / Breadsticks (2)

$3.75

Potato Skins (3)

$3.75

Sausage Stuffed Hot Peppers (2)

$4.00

Veggie Basket

$9.95

Corn Beef and Cabbage

BYO Pizza

8 in Pizza

$5.00

12 in Pizza

$10.00

Candy Bars

Candy Bars

$1.00

Desserts

Tarts

$3.25

Extra Dressing and Dipping Sauces

Small Extra Dressing / Sauce /Dips

$0.30

Large Extra Dressing / Sauce / Dips

$0.50

Salads

Crispy Chicken Salad

$6.75

Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.75

Grilled Steak Salad

$7.75

Maria Sausage Salad

$7.75

Salad with chopped grilled hot sausage, grilled onions and grilled peppers.

Side Salad

$2.75

Tossed Salad

$3.75

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.75

Roasted BBQ Pork served on a bun.

BLT

$4.75

Bacon strips with Lettuce, and tomato served on white toast.

Cheeseburger

$5.50

½ lb. of fresh ground beef mixed with our special seasoning and grilled to your liking Your choice of American, Cheddar, Hot Pepper, Provolone or Swiss cheese.

Fried Bologna

$3.75

Your choice of thick or thin cut bologna serve on toasted Italian bread.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.75

American and provolone cheese melted on between three pieces of Italian bread.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.95

Grilled boneless, skinless seasoned chicken breast.

Hamburger

$5.25

½ lb. of fresh ground beef mixed with our special seasoning and grilled to your liking.

Hoagie Steak Sandwich

$6.25

Hot Sausage Sandwich

$5.75

½ lb. of hot sausage patty grilled to perfection with cheese, grilled onions and grilled peppers.

Hunky Hoagie

$6.25

Grilled Kielbasa, Pierogis served on a hoagie bun with sauerkraut choice of melted cheese, horseradish or horseradish sauce.

Mary's Grilled Cheeseburger

$6.25

American and provolone cheese melted on a ½ lb. of fresh ground beef mixed with our special seasoning between two pieces of Italian bread. Choice of onions, tomatoes or pickles.

Meatball Sandwich

$5.25

3 Homemade Meatballs covered in marinara sauce with melted provolone cheese.

Philly Roast Beef Sandwich

$7.50

Roast Beef served on a hoagie bun with your choice of melted cheese, grilled mushrooms, grilled peppers and grilled onions.

Steak Sandwich

$7.95

Hand cut and cooked to order. Choice of cheese, onions, tomatoes or pickles.

Seasonal Soup & Chili

Bowl of Soup

$3.75

Cup of Soup

$2.75

Quart of Soup (to go)

$6.75

Snacks (Chips Pretzels)

Bag Chips or Pretzels

$0.75

Kernel Crunch Popcorn

$4.50

Specialty Pizzas

Chilli Dog Pizza

$6.00+

Veggie

$6.00+

White

$6.00+

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard

$3.00

Blue Moon

$3.00

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$3.00

Bud Light

$2.25

Bud Light Can

$1.50

Budweiser

$2.25

Budweiser Select “55”

$2.25

Busch

$2.25

Busch Light

$2.25

Conway’s Irish Ale

$3.00

Coors Light

$2.25

Corona Light

$2.50

Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald

$3.00

Great Lakes October Fest

$1.75

Guinness

$3.00

Heineken

$2.50

Heineken Light

$2.50

I C Light

$2.25

Labatt

$2.50

Labatt / NA

$2.50

Leinenkugel Summer Shady

$2.50

Luck of The Irish Red Ale

$1.50

MGD

$2.25

Michelob Ultra

$2.50

Mike’s Hard Seltzers

$1.50

Miller 64

$2.25

Miller High Life

$2.25

Miller Lite

$2.25

Miller Lite Can

$1.50

Pabst

$2.25

Penguin City Beer

$2.75

Penguin City Light Beer

$3.00

Redbridge

$1.50

Redds Apple Ale

$2.25

Rolling Rock

$2.25

Smirnoff Grape

$2.50

Smirnoff Red White & Berry

$2.50

Smirnoff Strawberry

$2.50

Smirnoff Triple Black

$2.50

Thirsty Dog Pumpkin Beer

$1.75

Truly

$3.00

Twisted Tea Original Bottle

$2.50

White Claw

$3.50

Yuengling Black & Tan

$3.00

Yuengling Porter

$3.00

Yuengling Traditional

$2.25

$1.50

$1.50

Draft Beer

Bud Light Draft - Schooner

$1.25

Bud Light Draft - 16 Ounce

$2.00

Yuengling Draft - Schooner

$1.25

Yuengling Draft - 16 Ounce

$2.00

Bud Light Pitcher

$7.50

Yuengling Pitcher

$7.50

Liquor

1800 Tequilla

$4.00

$3.00

3 Olive Cherry Vodka

$3.00

$3.00

Absolute

$3.00

$3.00

Absolute Ruby Red

$3.00

$3.00

Apple Pie

$3.00

$3.00

Bacardi

$3.00

$2.00

Bailey's

$3.00

$2.00

Black Velvet

$2.00

$3.00

Bushmill

$3.00

$3.00

Cabo Wabo

$4.00

$3.00

Canadian Club

$3.00

$2.00

Captain Morgan

$3.00

$3.00

Captain Morgan Tattoo

$3.00

$2.00

Christian Brothers Brandy

$2.00

$3.00

Ciroc Peach Vodka

$4.00

$3.00

Crown Royal

$3.00

$3.00

Crown Royal Apple

$3.00

$3.00

Crown Royal Bourbon Bash

$3.00

$2.00

Crown Royal Peach

$3.00

Dewers

$4.00

$3.00

Fireball

$3.00

$3.00

Four Roses

$4.00

$3.00

Frangelico

$2.00

$3.00

Goldschlager

$4.00

$3.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$4.00

$2.00

J & B

$3.00

$3.00

Jack Daniels

$3.00

$3.00

Jack Fire

$3.00

$4.00

Jack Tennessee Honey

$3.00

$3.00

Jagermeister

$3.00

Jameson

$3.00

Jim Beam

$3.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$3.00

Kahula

$2.00

La Prima Tequila

$2.00

Liquor 43

$3.00

Makers Mark

$4.00

Malibu

$3.00

Mr. Boston Rum

$2.00

Ouzo

$3.00

Paramont Gin

$2.00

Pinnacle Cake

$3.00

Pinnacle Grape

$3.00

Pinnacle Pumpkin Pie

$3.00

Pinnacle Vanilla

$3.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$3.00

Popov Vodka

$2.00

Red Stag

$3.00

Rum Chatta

$3.00

Rumplemintz

$3.00

Sailor Jerry

$3.25

Seagram's 7

$3.00

Seagram's VO

$3.00

Skrewball

$4.00

Sloe Gin

$2.00

Slrrrp Jello Shots

$1.00

Southern Comfort

$3.00

Tanqueray

$3.00

Tito's Vodka

$4.00

Yukon Jack

$3.00

Misc

Red Bull

$3.00

$1.50

Coffee (Free Refills)

$1.50

$0.50

Arnold Palmer Tea

$1.50

Milk

$0.50

Water

Mixed Drinks

Absolute & Cranberry

$3.00

Absolute and Orange Juice

$3.00

Amaretto Sour

$3.00

Bacardi & Coke

$3.00

Bloody Mary

$3.00

Buttery Nipples

$3.00

Candy Apple

$3.00

Captain & Coke

$3.00

Cherry Vodka & Cranberry

$3.00

Creamsicle

$3.00

Crown & Coke

$3.00

Crown Apple & Cranberry

$3.00

Fireball & Redd’s

$4.00

Gin & Tonic Top Shelf

$3.50

Gin & Tonic Well

$2.50

Green Tea Shot

$3.00

Grey Goose & Cranberry

$4.00

Grey Goose and Orange Juice

$4.00

Gummy Bear

$4.00

Jack & Coke

$3.00

Jager Bomb

$4.00

Jim Beam & Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemon Drops

$3.00

Long Island Blue

$5.00

Long Island Green

$5.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$5.00

Margarita

$4.00

Martini Top Shelf

$5.00

Martini Well

$3.00

Mini Beer Drink

$4.00

Mini Beer Shot

$3.00

Peach Schnapps & Tea

$2.50

Popov and Orange Juice

$2.00

Red Stag & Coors (Boiler Maker)

$4.00

Tito's and Orange Juice

$4.00

Tito’s & Cranberry

$4.00

Vegas Bomb

$4.00

Well Vodka & Cranberry

$2.50

Whiskey Sour

$3.00

White Russian

$3.00

Pop (Free Refills)

7-up

$1.50

Cherry Pop

$1.50

Cola

$1.50

Cranberry

$1.50

Diet Cola

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Soda Water

$1.50

Squirt

$1.50

Tonic

$1.50

Unsweetened Tea

$1.50

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$4.00

Campobasso

$4.00

Chardonnay

$4.00

Merlot

$4.00

Moscato

$4.00

Pinot Grigio

$4.00

Twisted River Reisling

$4.00

White Zinfandel

$4.00

Monday Specials

Chicken Wings

$0.60

Boneless Chicken Wings

$0.50

Hot Chips

$3.25

Take out Container

$0.50

Chef Special

$8.50

Tuesday Specials

All You Can East Pasta Dinner

$5.95

Dinner includes Pasta, 2 Meatballs, Side Salad, and 2 Breadsticks.

Chef Special

$8.50

Crispy Chicken Salad

$5.45

Grilled Chicken Salad

$5.45

Grilled Steak Salad

$6.45

$0.50

Wednesday Specials

Hot Sausage Sandwich

$4.75

Meatball Sandwich

$4.25

$0.50

Chef Special

$8.50

Thursday Specials

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Chicken Fajita

$3.25

Chicken Hard Tacos

$1.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$4.50

Chicken Soft Taco

$1.50

Hard Tacos

$0.75

Loaded Nachos

$5.95

Mexican Chili

$2.50+

Nacho Chips

$3.75

Refried Beans and Cheese

$3.50

Soft Taco

$1.00

Steak Fajita

$4.25

Steak Quesadilla

$5.00

Taco Salad

$3.75

Tacorito

$3.00

$0.50

Wet Burrito

$3.25

Chef Special

$8.50

Friday Specials

Chef Special

$11.00

Fish Dinner

$7.95

Fish Sandwich

$6.50

Halushki

$2.75+

Macaroni and Cheese

$3.50+

Pierogis Butter and Onions

$0.50

Tuna Salad (Sandwich or Wrap)

$4.75+

Saturday Specials

1/2 BBQ Chicken Dinner

$11.00

BBQ Ribs 1/2 Slab Dinner

$15.00

BBQ Ribs Full Slab Dinner

$25.00

Bratwurst Sandwich

$5.25

Broccoli and Cheese Roll

$5.00

Chef Special

$8.50

Chili Dog

$1.00

Combo BBQ Ribs 1/2 Slab 1/2 Chicken

$25.00

Gyro

$7.25

Ham and Cheese Roll

$5.00

Homemade Cabbage Pierogies (4)

$3.50

Homemade Lekvar Pierogies (4)

$3.50

Homemade Mushroom Pierogies (4)

$3.50

Homemade Potato Pierogies (4)

$3.50

Hot Dog

$0.50

Hunky Hoagie

$5.25

Keilbasi

$2.00

Keilbasi Saurkraut Mash Potatoes

$5.50

Lamb Burger

$7.00

Lamb Dinner

$12.50

Pepperoni and Cheese Roll

$5.00

Saurkraut Balls (6)

$3.25

Sausage and Cheese Roll

$5.00

Soft Pretzel with Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Soft Pretzel with Cinnamon Sugar

$2.00

Steak Dinner

$16.50

Steak Sandwich

$6.95

Stuffed Shells

$8.75

$0.50

Walleye Dinner

Takeout Container

Take out Container

$0.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!.

6735 Center Rd, Lowellville, OH 44436

