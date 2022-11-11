- Home
The Finish Line
6735 Center Rd
Lowellville, OH 44436
Popular Items
Appetizers
Boneless Chicken Wings
$6.95
Breaded Green Beans
Breadsticks (2)
Cheese Curds
$3.25
Cheese Fries
Cheese Plate
$6.50
Cheese Sticks (5)
$4.50
Cherry Pepper Bombs
Chicken Strips (5)
$4.95
Chicken Wings
$4.95
Chili Dogs
French Fries
French Fries Chili Cheese
Fried Cauliflower
$9.95
Fried Mushrooms
$1.00
Homemade Meatball
Hot Cheese Balls
$1.50
Hot Chips (with French Onion Dip)
Hot Dogs
Jalapeño Bottle Caps
Jalapeño Poppers Cheddar (5)
Jalapeño Poppers Cream Cheese (5)
Loaded Pierogis (6)
Onion Rings
Peppers in Oil / Breadsticks (2)
Potato Skins (3)
Sausage Stuffed Hot Peppers (2)
Veggie Basket
Corn Beef and Cabbage
BYO Pizza
Candy Bars
Desserts
Extra Dressing and Dipping Sauces
Salads
Sandwiches
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Roasted BBQ Pork served on a bun.
BLT
Bacon strips with Lettuce, and tomato served on white toast.
Cheeseburger
½ lb. of fresh ground beef mixed with our special seasoning and grilled to your liking Your choice of American, Cheddar, Hot Pepper, Provolone or Swiss cheese.
Fried Bologna
Your choice of thick or thin cut bologna serve on toasted Italian bread.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
American and provolone cheese melted on between three pieces of Italian bread.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled boneless, skinless seasoned chicken breast.
Hamburger
½ lb. of fresh ground beef mixed with our special seasoning and grilled to your liking.
Hoagie Steak Sandwich
Hot Sausage Sandwich
½ lb. of hot sausage patty grilled to perfection with cheese, grilled onions and grilled peppers.
Hunky Hoagie
Grilled Kielbasa, Pierogis served on a hoagie bun with sauerkraut choice of melted cheese, horseradish or horseradish sauce.
Mary's Grilled Cheeseburger
American and provolone cheese melted on a ½ lb. of fresh ground beef mixed with our special seasoning between two pieces of Italian bread. Choice of onions, tomatoes or pickles.
Meatball Sandwich
3 Homemade Meatballs covered in marinara sauce with melted provolone cheese.
Philly Roast Beef Sandwich
Roast Beef served on a hoagie bun with your choice of melted cheese, grilled mushrooms, grilled peppers and grilled onions.
Steak Sandwich
Hand cut and cooked to order. Choice of cheese, onions, tomatoes or pickles.
Seasonal Soup & Chili
Snacks (Chips Pretzels)
Specialty Pizzas
Bottled Beer
Angry Orchard
Blue Moon
Breckenridge Vanilla Porter
Bud Light
Bud Light Can
Budweiser
Budweiser Select “55”
Busch
Busch Light
Conway’s Irish Ale
Coors Light
Corona Light
Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald
Great Lakes October Fest
Guinness
Heineken
Heineken Light
I C Light
Labatt
Labatt / NA
Leinenkugel Summer Shady
Luck of The Irish Red Ale
MGD
Michelob Ultra
Mike’s Hard Seltzers
Miller 64
Miller High Life
Miller Lite
Miller Lite Can
Pabst
Penguin City Beer
Penguin City Light Beer
Redbridge
Redds Apple Ale
Rolling Rock
Smirnoff Grape
Smirnoff Red White & Berry
Smirnoff Strawberry
Smirnoff Triple Black
Thirsty Dog Pumpkin Beer
Truly
Twisted Tea Original Bottle
White Claw
Yuengling Black & Tan
Yuengling Porter
Yuengling Traditional
Draft Beer
Liquor
1800 Tequilla
$3.00
3 Olive Cherry Vodka
$3.00
Absolute
$3.00
Absolute Ruby Red
$3.00
Apple Pie
$3.00
Bacardi
$2.00
Bailey's
$2.00
Black Velvet
$3.00
Bushmill
$3.00
Cabo Wabo
$3.00
Canadian Club
$2.00
Captain Morgan
$3.00
Captain Morgan Tattoo
$2.00
Christian Brothers Brandy
$3.00
Ciroc Peach Vodka
$3.00
Crown Royal
$3.00
Crown Royal Apple
$3.00
Crown Royal Bourbon Bash
$2.00
Crown Royal Peach
Dewers
$3.00
Fireball
$3.00
Four Roses
$3.00
Frangelico
$3.00
Goldschlager
$3.00
Grey Goose Vodka
$2.00
J & B
$3.00
Jack Daniels
$3.00
Jack Fire
$4.00
Jack Tennessee Honey
$3.00
Jagermeister
Jameson
Jim Beam
Jose Cuervo Gold
Kahula
La Prima Tequila
Liquor 43
Makers Mark
Malibu
Mr. Boston Rum
Ouzo
Paramont Gin
Pinnacle Cake
Pinnacle Grape
Pinnacle Pumpkin Pie
Pinnacle Vanilla
Pinnacle Whipped
Popov Vodka
Red Stag
Rum Chatta
Rumplemintz
Sailor Jerry
Seagram's 7
Seagram's VO
Skrewball
Sloe Gin
Slrrrp Jello Shots
Southern Comfort
Tanqueray
Tito's Vodka
Yukon Jack
Mixed Drinks
Absolute & Cranberry
Absolute and Orange Juice
Amaretto Sour
Bacardi & Coke
Bloody Mary
Buttery Nipples
Candy Apple
Captain & Coke
Cherry Vodka & Cranberry
Creamsicle
Crown & Coke
Crown Apple & Cranberry
Fireball & Redd’s
Gin & Tonic Top Shelf
Gin & Tonic Well
Green Tea Shot
Grey Goose & Cranberry
Grey Goose and Orange Juice
Gummy Bear
Jack & Coke
Jager Bomb
Jim Beam & Ginger Ale
Lemon Drops
Long Island Blue
Long Island Green
Long Island Ice Tea
Margarita
Martini Top Shelf
Martini Well
Mini Beer Drink
Mini Beer Shot
Peach Schnapps & Tea
Popov and Orange Juice
Red Stag & Coors (Boiler Maker)
Tito's and Orange Juice
Tito’s & Cranberry
Vegas Bomb
Well Vodka & Cranberry
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Pop (Free Refills)
Wine
Monday Specials
Tuesday Specials
Wednesday Specials
Thursday Specials
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Fajita
Chicken Hard Tacos
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken Soft Taco
Hard Tacos
Loaded Nachos
Mexican Chili
Nacho Chips
Refried Beans and Cheese
Soft Taco
Steak Fajita
Steak Quesadilla
Taco Salad
Tacorito
Wet Burrito
Chef Special
Friday Specials
Saturday Specials
1/2 BBQ Chicken Dinner
BBQ Ribs 1/2 Slab Dinner
BBQ Ribs Full Slab Dinner
Bratwurst Sandwich
Broccoli and Cheese Roll
Chef Special
Chili Dog
Combo BBQ Ribs 1/2 Slab 1/2 Chicken
Gyro
Ham and Cheese Roll
Homemade Cabbage Pierogies (4)
Homemade Lekvar Pierogies (4)
Homemade Mushroom Pierogies (4)
Homemade Potato Pierogies (4)
Hot Dog
Hunky Hoagie
Keilbasi
Keilbasi Saurkraut Mash Potatoes
Lamb Burger
Lamb Dinner
Pepperoni and Cheese Roll
Saurkraut Balls (6)
Sausage and Cheese Roll
Soft Pretzel with Cheese Sauce
Soft Pretzel with Cinnamon Sugar
Steak Dinner
Steak Sandwich
Stuffed Shells
Walleye Dinner
Takeout Container
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!.
6735 Center Rd, Lowellville, OH 44436