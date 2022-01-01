Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lowellville restaurants you'll love

Lowellville restaurants
Lowellville's top cuisines

Must-try Lowellville restaurants

The Finish Line image

 

The Finish Line

6735 Center Rd, Lowellville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$4.00
$4.95
Hot Sausage Sandwich$5.75
½ lb. of hot sausage patty grilled to perfection with cheese, grilled onions and grilled peppers.
Homemade Meatball$1.50
More about The Finish Line
The Red Devil Bistro image

 

The Red Devil Bistro

436 Struthers-Coitsville Rd., Lowellville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
HALF Sandwich with Soup or Salad$6.50
Red Devil Favorites Not Available
Made to Order Salad$6.50
w/ Mixed Greens
Cobb Salad$6.50
Fresh Greens, Grilled Chicken, Feta, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Onion, and Bacon
More about The Red Devil Bistro
Mt. Carmel Society Bar image

 

Mt. Carmel Society Bar

102 Washington St, Lowellville

No reviews yet
More about Mt. Carmel Society Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lowellville

Chicken Salad

