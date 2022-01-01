  • Home
The Good Eats Experience 85 Mulberry Street

No reviews yet

85 Mulberry Street

Newark, NJ 07102

Popular Items

Wings Combo
Roasted Salmon
Chicken and Waffles

Entree

Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$20.00

Delicious hot wings fried to perfection and smothered in your favorite sauce paired with a waffle garnished with your choice of toppings

Fried Chicken Combo

$18.00
Wings Combo

Wings Combo

$18.00

Delicious wings fried to perfection and smothered in your favorite sauce. Pair it with your choice of two sides.

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$25.00

Jumbo shrimp fried to perfection topped with Garlic Butter and Alfredo sauce. Pair it with your choices of two sides

Sauteed Shrimp

Sauteed Shrimp

$25.00

Pan fried jumbo Shrimp topped with Garlic Butter and Alfredo sauce. Pair it with your choice of two sides.

Fried Salmon

Fried Salmon

$30.00

Salmon fried to perfection paired with your two choices of sides

Roasted Salmon

Roasted Salmon

$30.00

Pan seared Salmon topped with the perfect blend of Garlic Butter and Alfredo sauce. Pair it with your choice of two sides.

Swedish Meatballs

Swedish Meatballs

$24.00

Meatballs smothered in a rich and creamy gravy paired with your choice of two sides

Salmon Bites

$25.00

Whiting Combo

$17.00

Wing & Fish Combo

$26.00

Wing & Shrimp Combo

$27.00

Wings

Delicious wings fried to perfection and smothered in your favorite sauce.

Wings

$13.00

Delicious wings fried to perfection and smothered in your favorite sauce.

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$13.00

Chicken wings breaded and deep fried to perfection.

Seafood Trays

Salmon Tray

Salmon Tray

$35.00Out of stock

Pan seared Salmon topped with your choice of sauces. Paired with sautéed Shrimp, Potatoes, Beef Sausage, and Buttered Corn on the Cob.

Crab Tray

Crab Tray

$37.00

Snow King Crab legs topped with your choice of sauces. Paired with sautéed Shrimp, Potatoes, Beef Sausage, and Buttered Corn on the Cob.

Sides

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Macaroni Salad

$6.00

Yellow Rice

$6.00

A flavorful base of rice simmered with spices

Buttered Corn on the Cob

$6.00

Yams

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Seasoned hand cut fries brought to a crisp golden brown

Broccoli

$6.00

String Beans

$6.00

Collard Greens

$6.00

Specials

Fried Corn

Fried Corn

$8.00

Add Cluster

$14.00

Fried Crab Cluster

$15.00

Extras

Fried Shrimp Added to Meal

$10.00

Sauteed Shrimp Added to Meal

$10.00

Waffle with Toppings

$10.00

A buttered waffle with a topping of your choice

Side of Swedish Meatballs

$8.00

Whiting Sandwhich

$10.00

Good Sweets

Strawberry Banana Pudding

$7.00

Nutter Butter Banana Pudding

$7.00

Bananaless Pudding

$7.00

Classic Banana Pudding

$7.00Out of stock

Homemade Drinks

Jazzo Uptown

$3.25Out of stock

Jazzo Lemonade

$3.25Out of stock

Jazzo Punch

$3.25

Drinks

Can of Soda

$1.50

Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

The Good Eats Experience is the premier brand in the Urban Virtual Restaurant scene. We specialize in seafood, soul food and comfort food classics. Our meals are loaded with flavor, dripping with sauce and guaranteed to satisfy. Treat yourself to the Good Eats you deserve.

Location

85 Mulberry Street, Newark, NJ 07102

Directions

The Good Eats Experience image
The Good Eats Experience image

