The Good Eats Experience 85 Mulberry Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:01 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:01 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:01 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|12:01 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
The Good Eats Experience is the premier brand in the Urban Virtual Restaurant scene. We specialize in seafood, soul food and comfort food classics. Our meals are loaded with flavor, dripping with sauce and guaranteed to satisfy. Treat yourself to the Good Eats you deserve.
Location
85 Mulberry Street, Newark, NJ 07102
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Yiwan Ramen & Tea - 2 Center St, Suite 174, Newark, NJ 07102
No Reviews
2 Center Street Newark, NJ 07102
View restaurant
Fresh Coast - Newark - 1227 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ 07102
No Reviews
1227 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ 07102 Newark, NJ 07102
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Newark
Snack Mania Brazilian Delights - Dine In Café
4.7 • 1,223
374 South St Newark, NJ 07105
View restaurant