Restaurant info

The Heights Bar and Grill has been serving up a unique blend of Tex-Mex and Cal-Mex cuisine, local beers and handcrafted cocktails since 1997. We're more than your typical burrito joint. Visit year round and enjoy our famous frozen margaritas on our all-season rooftop bar. Don't forget your appetite- there's so much to enjoy here, and we'd hate for you to run out of room.