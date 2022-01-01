The Heights Bar and Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Heights Bar and Grill has been serving up a unique blend of Tex-Mex and Cal-Mex cuisine, local beers and handcrafted cocktails since 1997. We're more than your typical burrito joint. Visit year round and enjoy our famous frozen margaritas on our all-season rooftop bar. Don't forget your appetite- there's so much to enjoy here, and we'd hate for you to run out of room.
Location
2867 Broadway, Upstairs, New York, NY 10025
