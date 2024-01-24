The River Shack On Dog River
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hoping to send you home with a little bit of Shack Life. Known for our made to order Seafood (blackened, fried), Shack burger, Homewrecker and other top favorites. Don't forget to try one of our famous Bushwackers! Weekly entertainment including Live Music and Karaoke. Join us!
Location
6120 S Marina Dr, Mobile, AL 36605
Gallery
