The Sage Mule

608 Battleground Ave

Greensboro, NC 27401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit
Blue Plate Special
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit

Biscuits

Plain Biscuit

$3.00

Egg and Cheese Biscuit

$4.75

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit

$6.50

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit

$6.50

Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit

$6.50

Sausage Gravy Biscuit

$5.00

Sausage Biscuit

$4.75

Breakfast Plates

Blue Plate Special

$12.00

two eggs your way, neese's sage sausage or applewood bacon, toast or biscuit, hashbrowns

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

chorizo, scrambies, black beans, mule fries, avocado, cheddar, jalapeño vinaigrette, cilantro sour cream, choice of side (make it a bowl!)

The Continental

$10.00

yogurt with granola, choice of muffin, fresh fruit

The Sandwich

$10.00

sweet pepper mayo, roasted tomato, cheddar omelet, soft roll, choice of side (add bacon or sausage + $2.00)

Corned Beef Hash

$13.00

two eggs your way, home fries, shredded corned beef, beer cheese, roasted sauerkraut

Avocado toast

$11.00

wheat bread, cherry tomatoes, pickled okra, everything bagel seasoning, poached egg, served with our house salad

Specials

Bourbon glazed pork belly, house made chow-chow, poached eggs, BBQ Hollandaise

Pork Belly Benny

$13.50Out of stock

Bagel

Plain Bagel

$4.00

Everything Bagel

$4.00

Bagel OTD

$4.75

Rosemary Olive Oil bagel

Cheesecake

Pecan pie Cheesecake

$4.50Out of stock

Chocolate mocha cheesecake

Lemon ginger berry cheesecake

$4.50Out of stock

Lemon ginger berry cheesecake

Traditional Cheesecake

$4.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Bun

Original Cinnamon Bun

$5.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Bun Of The Day

$5.50

Chocolate caramel bun

Cookies

1 Dozen Cookies

$20.00

Chocolate Chip

$2.00

GF Peanut Butter

$2.00

Oatmeal Cranberry

$2.00

SnickerSnap

$2.00

Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Gluten Free muffin

$3.50

Cherry chocolate chip GF muff

muffin OTD

$3.50

Chocolate espresso muffin

Scone

Scone of the Day

$3.50

Raspberry green tea scone

Cinnamon Scone

$3.50

Biscotti

Biscotti

$0.50

Ice Cream

Cheerwine Chocolate Float

$7.00Out of stock

Sam

$7.00Out of stock

Roughage

Our House (GF) (V)

$9.00

mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, sunflower seeds, house vinaigrette

Colder Weather (GF)

$11.00

(GF) Mixed greens, butternut squash puree, candied pecans, poached pears, spiced cider vinaigrette

Devils Lettuce (GF)

$11.00

(GF) Spinach, cherry tomatoes, red onion, deviled eggs, bacon bits, wholegrain mustard vinaigrette

Beets by Sage (GF) (VEG)

$12.00

(GF) (VEG) arugula, roasted beets, shaved fennel, goat cheese, orange basil vinaigrette

Yam Jam (GF) (VEG)

$12.00

mixed greens, spiced sweet potatoes, roasted pumpkin seeds, dark cherries, balsamic fig vinaigrette

Sammies

Mule BURGER

$11.00

1k island, roasted tomato, shredded lettuce, red onion, cheddar cheese served on a soft roll

Southern Classic

$12.00

jalapeno coleslaw, chili, mustard, and red onion

Chop House Burger

$13.00

sautéed mushrooms and onions, garlic herb goat cheese, shrettuce, horseradish aioli

The Steel Curtain Burger

$13.00

mixed greens, red onion, crispy potato straws, bleu cheese dressing

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00

bourbon pecan chicken salad, sliced apples, mixed greens on focaccia

Salmon Nicoise

$15.00

grilled salmon, olive tapenade, roasted tomatoes, crispy green beans, shrettuce, lemon herb aioli on a hoagie roll

Slow Cooker

$13.00Out of stock

shredded beef, peperoncino peppers, caramelized onions, provolone cheese, topped with braising liquid on a hoagie roll

Sold on Sunday

$13.00

fried pickle chicken breast, spicy mayo, tomato, shrettuce served on a soft roll

The Brasko

$14.00

ham, pepperoni, salami, ricotta cheese, pesto, shrettuce, pepper mayo on a hoagie roll

The Spin Doc (VEG)

$11.00

provolone cheese, spinach and artichoke dip, grilled cheese style, choice of white or wheat bread

Lunch Specials

Brunswick Stew

Soup du jour

Brunswick Stew

Morning After burger

$12.50

Burger patty, applewood bacon jam, garlic aioli, fried egg, BBQ sauce, potato strings with your choice of side

Sides

Biscuit

$3.00

Cheddar Grits

$4.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Fruit

$4.00

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Homefries

$4.00

Salad

$4.00

Jalepeno Coleslaw

$4.00

Side of Toast

$2.50

Yogurt w/ Granola

$2.50

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Biscotti

$0.50

Coffee

Regular Coffee

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Half Reg & Dec Coffee

$2.75

Cold Brew

$4.00

Coffee refill togo

Coffee refill for here

Espresso

Latte

$4.25

Cappuccino

$4.25

Americano

$3.75

Double Espresso

$3.75

Macchiato

$4.00

Spiced Pumpkin Latte

$5.25

Tea

Chai Latte

$4.75

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Gentle Green Chai-ant

$3.00

Blood Orange Green Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Jasmine Silver Needle Green Tea

$3.00

Le' Mint Green Tea

$3.00

Peachy Oolong Tea

$3.00

I Love Earl Gray A-Latte Black Tea

$3.00

English Breakfast Black Tea

$3.00

Masala Chai Black Tea

$3.00

Roasted Chestnut Black Tea

$3.00

Purely Peppermint Herbal (NonCaf)

$3.00

Blueberry Hibiscus Herbal (NonCaf)

$3.00

Hazelnut Honeybush Herbal (NonCaf)

$3.00

Strawberry Fields Herbal (NonCaf)

$3.00Out of stock

Raspberry Vine Green Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Le'Mint Iced Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Sencha Green Tea

$3.00

Apple Pie Rooibos (Non Caff)

$3.00

Iced Tea

Sweet Tea

$1.50

Unsweet Tea

$1.50

Half & Half

$1.50

Arnold Palmie

$2.00

Juice

Apple

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sprite

$2.00

House Italian Cream Soda

$4.25

Club Soda

$1.75

Water

Topo Chico

$3.25

JUST WATER (boxed water)

$3.00

Water togo cup

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Milk

Milk

$2.50

Kid's Menu

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kiddo Waffle

$7.00

Kid's Scrambies

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Peter Rabbit Organic Fruit Purees

$2.00

Sides

Biscuit

$3.00

Cheddar Grits

$4.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Fruit

$4.00

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Homefries

$4.00

Salad

$4.00

Jalepeno Coleslaw

$4.00

Side of Toast

$2.50

Yogurt w/ Granola

$2.50

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Biscotti

$0.50

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side of Beyond Sausage

$3.00

Open Beverage

"The Marion"

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Don’t Be a Wise-Ass - Be a Sage Mule!

608 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27401

The Sage Mule image

