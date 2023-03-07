Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

b*merri Gastropub

review star

No reviews yet

19624 County Road 3

Brainerd, MN 56401

Gather On 3 Event Center and Catering Special Events

Sushi Class - 3/15 @ 6 to 8 PM • Gather On 3 Event Center at The Woods

$49.00

Join us for our popular All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Rolling Class with Chef Matt! Gather On 3 Event Center and Catering at The Woods 19624 County Road 3 • Brainerd MN

Daddy Daughter Dance - 3/25 • Gather On 3 Event Center at The Woods

$59.00

Buffet Dinner at 6 PM and Dance from 7 to 10 PM DJ • Princesses Photo Booth • Kiddie Cocktails • Buffet Dinner & Desert Bar ($59 for Daddy and Daughter) Gather On 3 Event Center and Catering at The Woods 19624 County Road 3 • Brainerd MN

Wild Game Feast - 3/24 @ 5:30 to 9 PM • The GetWay Adventure Resort

$125.00

6 Course Dinner with Wine Pairing. Featuring 14 Wild Game Elk • Buffalo • Venison • Reindeer • Caribou Rabbit • Antelope • Pheasant • Blue Crab Duck • Bison • Quail • Wild Boar • Jackalope The GetAway Adventure Resort 8624 County Rd 1 SW Pequot Lakes • MN

Soups Cooking Skills Class - 3/30

Coming Soon!!! Gather On 3 Event Center and Catering at The Woods 19624 County Road 3 • Brainerd MN

Comedy Show & Dinner - 4/1 @ 5:30 PM • Gather On 3 Event Center at The Woods

$75.00

Presenting David Harris (Headliner) and Ben Marcotte (Feature) with Trish Cook (Host). 5:30 PM - Cash Bar Open 6:30 PM - Dinner Special (3 Course Meal) 7:30 PM - Comedy Show Gather On 3 Event Center and Catering at The Woods 19624 County Road 3 • Brainerd MN

All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Welcome to the b*merri at The Woods and the Gather On 3 at The Woods online ordering site featuring special events and pre-order specials! Hours listed below are ordering hours for special events and features. Just bring your receipt at time of event or during feature hours to redeem your purchase.

19624 County Road 3, Brainerd, MN 56401

