Bars & Lounges
American
b*merri Gastropub
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to the b*merri at The Woods and the Gather On 3 at The Woods online ordering site featuring special events and pre-order specials! Hours listed below are ordering hours for special events and features. Just bring your receipt at time of event or during feature hours to redeem your purchase.
Location
19624 County Road 3, Brainerd, MN 56401
