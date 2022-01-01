A map showing the location of Thorny Oyster 104 N Beach BLVDView gallery
American
Dessert & Ice Cream
Seafood

Thorny Oyster 104 N Beach BLVD

24 Reviews

$$$

104 N Beach BLVD

Bay St Louis, MS 39520

Seafood

Raw 1\2Doz

$12.00

Raw Dozen

$24.00

Fish Dip

$13.00

Crab Claws

$22.00Out of stock

Ceviche

$17.00

Tuna Tostada

$18.00

Snow Crab Legs

$28.00

Royal Reds

$23.00

Plateau Reg

$49.00

Plateau Large

$95.00

Soup/Salad

Wedge Salad

$20.00

Garden Greens

$18.00

Creole Tomato Salad

$18.00

Bisque Bowl

$19.00

Bisque Cup

$10.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Beet Salad

$19.00Out of stock

Soup Special Cup

$8.00

Soup Special Bowl

$17.00

Shared

Grilled Oysters 1\2Doz

$16.00

Grilled Oyster Dozen

$32.00

Calamari

$16.00

Crab Cake

$26.00

Frog Legs

$16.00

Bone Marrow

$24.00

Tamales

$17.00

Mussels

$22.00

Clams And Sausage

$24.00

Fried Artichokes

$17.00

Lobster Tail

$30.00

Bbq Shrimp

$20.00

Sandwiches

Burger

$19.00

Filet-o-Fish

$17.00

Croque

$18.00

Lobster Roll

$27.00

Plates

Steak

$49.00

Boullibaisse

$34.00

Almondine

$29.00

F Caddy

$39.00

Half Chicken

$27.00

Whole Snapper

$58.00

Desserts

Rootbeer Float

$10.00

Cobbler

$12.00

Campfire

$15.00

Bread Pudding

$12.00

IceCream Scoop

$4.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Sides

Pasta Bordelaise

$8.00

Creamed Chard

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potatoes

$8.00

Bok Choy

$8.00

French Fries

$6.00

Truffle Upchg

$2.00Out of stock

Add Lump Crab

$8.00

SD BREAD

$1.00

Kid Meal

$10.00

Crispy Garlic Potatoes

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Specials

Soft Shell Special

$42.00

Scallops

$22.00

Surf & Turf

$45.00

Seafood Alfredo

$49.00

Beer

So Pro IPA Draft

$6.00

Pacifico Draft

$5.00

Paradise Park Draft

$6.00

Sand Bar Draft

$5.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$5.00

Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

Ultra Bottle

$5.00

Budweiser Bottle

$5.00

Mango Cart Can

$5.00

Southern Pecan Bottle

$5.00

Coors Light Bottle

$5.00

Yuengling Flight Bottle

$5.00

Reve Coffee Stout Bottle

$6.00

Urban South Cuc Lime Bottle

$6.00Out of stock

Cocktails

House Cocktails

Bee's Knee's

$13.00

BEACH DRINK

$15.00

Born To Rye

$12.00

Classic Daquiri

$13.00

French 75

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Old Fashion

$13.00

Petal Dance

$15.00Out of stock

Siren

$14.00

Thorny Margarita

$13.00

General Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Classic Marg

$13.00

Cosmo

$13.00

Irish Channel

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Lemondrop

$12.00

Long Island

$14.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Martini

$13.00Out of stock

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

Paloma

$13.00

Dessert Cocktails

The Dude

$12.00

Patrick Special

$14.00

Brunch Drinks

Pimms Cup

$12.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Liquor

Cathead

$12.00

Cathead HS

$12.00

Cathead Pecan

$10.00

Chopin

$12.00

Greygoose

$12.00

Haku

$12.00

Hanger 1

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Russian Standard

$12.00Out of stock

Tito's

$12.00

Avua Cachaça

$10.00Out of stock

Bacardi

$9.00

Bumbu

$12.00

Bumbu XO

$14.00

Diplomatico Res

$12.00

Flor de Cana Grand Rsv

$10.00

Grander Single Brl

$14.00

Novo Fogo Cachaça

$10.00

Plantation 3 Stars

$10.00

Rum Haven Coco Rum

$10.00

Sailor Jerry

$9.00

Plantation Pineapple

$11.00

Malibu

$10.00

Plantation Dk

$11.00

Angel's Envy

$13.00

Ardberg 10

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$10.00

Bookers

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Courvoisier V S Cognac

$12.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Dewar's

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$14.00

Elijah Craig SB

$11.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$10.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Johnny Walker BLK

$12.00

Joseph Magnus

$20.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Martell V S Cognac

$10.00

OGD

$9.00

Old Forester Bbn

$9.00

Old Soul

$10.00

Red Breast 12

$13.00

Redemption Bourbon

$10.00

Redemption Rye

$10.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$12.00

Russel Rsv

$13.00

Sazerac Rye

$10.00

Suntory Toki

$11.00

Templeton Rye

$12.00

Woodford

$13.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oak

$15.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Drumshambo

$11.00

Hendrick’s

$10.00

Plymouth

$11.00

Roku

$11.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Casamigos Mezcal Joven

$12.00

Casamigos Rep

$12.00

Don Julio

$14.00

Espolon Blanco

$12.00

Espolon Rep

$12.00

Gran Centenario Leydra

$22.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Aperol

$10.00

Averna

$11.00

B&B

$11.00

Benedictine

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Caravella

$12.00

Carpano Antica

$9.00

Chartreuse GRN

$11.00

Chartreuse Yel

$11.00

Cherry Heering

$10.00

Cointreau

$9.00

DiSaronno

$10.00

Dolin Dry

$9.00

Dom De Canton

$10.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$11.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Hoodoo

$10.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Lillet Blanc

$10.00

Luxardo

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Pama

$9.00

Pimm's

$12.00

Sambucca

$12.00

St Germain

$10.00

Baileys

$10.00

E&J Brandy

$9.00

LIT

$14.00

Wine

GL Pinot Project

$12.00

BT Pinot Project

$48.00

GL Anciano Temp

$12.00

BT Anciano Temp

$48.00

BTL Keenan Cab

$100.00

GL Tercos Malbec

$15.00

BT Tercos Malbec

$60.00

GL Comtesse

$15.00

BT Comtesse

$60.00

BTL Coquerel Cabernet Sauvignon

$85.00

GL Paolo Scavino Rosso

$14.00

BT Paolo Scavino

$56.00

GL Ultreia St Jaques

$15.00

BT Ultreia St Jaques

$65.00

Red Wine Sample

GL Remejeanne

$14.00

BT Remejeanne

$58.00

Corkage $20

$20.00

GL Albarino

$12.00

BT Albarino

$48.00

GL Fossil Point Chard

$14.00

BT Fossil Point Chard

$52.00

GL Barton & Guestier Chenin Blanc

$15.00Out of stock

GL Novellum Chard

$15.00

BT Novellum Chard

$60.00

GL Vigneti Pinot Grigio

$12.00

BT Vigneti Pinot Grigio

$46.00

BT Barton & Guestier Chenin Blanc

$60.00Out of stock

GL Atlantique SB

$14.00

BT Atlantique SB

$52.00

GL Gruner Vetliner

$14.00

BT Gruner Vetliner

$52.00

GL Garcinieres Cote De Prov

$14.00Out of stock

GL Miraflores

$18.00

BT Miraflores

$68.00

GL Pino Project Rose

$13.00

BT Pinot Project Rose

$50.00

BT Garcinieres Cote de Prov

$56.00Out of stock

GL Selbach Riesling

$13.00

BT Selbach Riesling

$48.00

White Wine Sample

BT Murgo

$56.00Out of stock

GL Prosecco

$12.00

BT Prosecco

$48.00

Spkling Sample

BT Paul Laurent

$85.00

GL CAVA

$12.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Bt Water

$3.00

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Barq's

$4.00

Panna

$4.00Out of stock

Pelligrino

$4.00

Juice

$5.00

Tea

$4.00

Water

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Mocktail

$7.00

Uniform

$24.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Soda

$2.00

Tiki Glass

$20.00

Small French Press

$6.00

Large French Press

$11.00

Lemonade

$4.00

REFILLS

RF COKE

RF SPRITE

RF DIET COKE

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

104 N Beach BLVD, Bay St Louis, MS 39520

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
