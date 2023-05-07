Restaurant header imageView gallery

Timothy's of Newark

100 Creek View Rd

Newark, DE 19711

Timothy's

Starters

1/2 Loaded FF

$7.00

1/2 Nacho Supreme

$8.00

5 pc Buffalo Tenders

$11.00

5 pc Tenders

$11.00

Bavarian Pretzel

$11.00

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Buffalo Cx Dip

$12.00

Shredded chicken, hot sauce and cheeses served with celery carrots and tortilla chips

Calamari

$12.00

Chicken Nachos

$15.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Chorizo Queso

$10.00

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Crab Dip

$15.00

Crab Pretzel

$11.00

Crabby Fries

$16.00

Dip Sampler

$12.00

Double Dip Wings

$13.00

Flatbread

$13.00

Ground Beef Nachos

$15.00

Happy P&E Shrimp

$8.00

Happy Sliders

$8.00

Happy Wings and Rings

$8.00

Loaded Fries

$13.00

Mini Crab Cake

$15.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Nachos Supreme

$14.00

P & E Shrimp

$14.00

Rib Bucket

$14.00

Sliders

$12.00

SW Egg Rolls

$11.00

Wings

$13.00

Wings & Things

$16.00

Pollo Asada Tacos

$16.00

Sandwiches

B.L.T.

$10.00

Beef Cheesesteak

$13.00

Bison Burger

$16.00

Burger

$12.00

Cajun Cowboy

$11.00

Chesapeake Sand

$14.00

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00

Chicken Sand

$12.00

Cobb Salad Wrap

$11.00

Corned Beef Reuben

$12.00

Crab Cake Sand

$16.00

Crispy Cx Wrap

$11.00

Cuban Sandwich

$12.00

Cx Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Honey Basil Gr Chz

$10.00

Pulled Cx Wrap

$12.00

Salmon BLT

$14.00

Salmon Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Shrimp Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Spinach Salad Wrap

$11.00

Steak Sandwich

$13.00

SW Salad wrap

$11.00

Taco Salad Wrap

$11.00

Tobin Sandwich

$12.00

Turkey Burger

$12.00

Turkey Rachel

$11.00

Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Soups and Salads

Big Caesar Salad

$10.00

Big House w/ Cx

$12.00

Big House w/CrabCake

$12.00

Bowl Of Chili

$8.00

Bowl of Chowder

$8.00

Bowl of French Onion

$7.00

Bowl of Soup of Day

$7.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

$15.00

Cup of Chowder

$6.00

Cup of Soup of Day

$5.00

House Salad

$5.00

Salmon Caesar

$17.00

Shrimp Caesar

$16.00

Small Caesar

$5.00