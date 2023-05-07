Timothy's of Newark
No reviews yet
100 Creek View Rd
Newark, DE 19711
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
OUR FOOD More
Timothy's
Starters
1/2 Loaded FF
$7.00
1/2 Nacho Supreme
$8.00
5 pc Buffalo Tenders
$11.00
5 pc Tenders
$11.00
Bavarian Pretzel
$11.00
Brussel Sprouts
$10.00
Buffalo Cx Dip
$12.00
Shredded chicken, hot sauce and cheeses served with celery carrots and tortilla chips
Calamari
$12.00
Chicken Nachos
$15.00
Chicken Quesadilla
$12.00
Chorizo Queso
$10.00
Chips & Salsa
$8.00
Crab Dip
$15.00
Crab Pretzel
$11.00
Crabby Fries
$16.00
Dip Sampler
$12.00
Double Dip Wings
$13.00
Flatbread
$13.00
Ground Beef Nachos
$15.00
Happy P&E Shrimp
$8.00
Happy Sliders
$8.00
Happy Wings and Rings
$8.00
Loaded Fries
$13.00
Mini Crab Cake
$15.00
Mozzarella Sticks
$8.00
Nachos Supreme
$14.00
P & E Shrimp
$14.00
Rib Bucket
$14.00
Sliders
$12.00
SW Egg Rolls
$11.00
Wings
$13.00
Wings & Things
$16.00
Pollo Asada Tacos
$16.00
Sandwiches
B.L.T.
$10.00
Beef Cheesesteak
$13.00
Bison Burger
$16.00
Burger
$12.00
Cajun Cowboy
$11.00
Chesapeake Sand
$14.00
Chicken Cheesesteak
$13.00
Chicken Sand
$12.00
Cobb Salad Wrap
$11.00
Corned Beef Reuben
$12.00
Crab Cake Sand
$16.00
Crispy Cx Wrap
$11.00
Cuban Sandwich
$12.00
Cx Caesar Wrap
$15.00
Honey Basil Gr Chz
$10.00
Pulled Cx Wrap
$12.00
Salmon BLT
$14.00
Salmon Caesar Wrap
$15.00
Shrimp Caesar Wrap
$15.00
Spinach Salad Wrap
$11.00
Steak Sandwich
$13.00
SW Salad wrap
$11.00
Taco Salad Wrap
$11.00
Tobin Sandwich
$12.00
Turkey Burger
$12.00
Turkey Rachel
$11.00
Turkey Sandwich
$11.00
Veggie Burger
$12.00
Soups and Salads
Big Caesar Salad
$10.00
Big House w/ Cx
$12.00
Big House w/CrabCake
$12.00
Bowl Of Chili
$8.00
Bowl of Chowder
$8.00
Bowl of French Onion
$7.00
Bowl of Soup of Day
$7.00
Chicken Caesar Salad
$15.00
Cobb Salad
$14.00
Crispy Chicken Salad
$15.00
Cup of Chowder
$6.00
Cup of Soup of Day
$5.00
House Salad
$5.00
Salmon Caesar
$17.00
Shrimp Caesar
$16.00
Small Caesar
$5.00