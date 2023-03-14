Main picView gallery

TJ's Hometown Bar & Grill

305 East 3rd Avenue

Kettle Falls, WA 99141

ALCOHOL

BEER BOTTLE/CAN

AMBER BOCK-BOTTLE

$5.00

BLACK BUTTE

$5.00

BLUE MOON

$5.00

BUD LIGHT

$3.75

BUD LIGHT LIME-BOTTLE

$3.75

BUD LIGHT-BOTTLE

$3.75+

BUDWEISER-BOTTLE

$3.75

BUSCH LIGHT 16 OZ

$3.50+

BUSCH LT-BOTTLE

$3.75

BUSCH NA

$3.50

CHELADA 16 OZ

$4.25

COORS

$3.75+

COORS LIGHT-BOTTLE

$3.75+

CORONA-BOTTLE

$4.25

HEINEKEN 0/NA

$3.75

IRISH DEATH

$5.00

KOKANEE-BOTTLE

$3.75

LITE 24 OZ

$5.00

LITE-BOTTLE

$3.75

MICHELOB-BOTTLE

$3.75

PABST BLUE 16 OZ

$3.50

RAINIER-BOTTLE

$3.75

ROLLING ROCK

$3.75

STELLA ARTOIS

$5.00

ULTRA GOLD-BOTTLE

$3.75

LIQUOR

CHRISTIAN BROTHER

$7.00

WELL

$4.00

HENDRICKS-LUNAR

$7.00

TANQUERAY

$7.00

PEACH SCHNAPP

$4.00

APPLE PUCKER

$4.00

PEPPERMINT SCHNAPPS

$4.00

BUTTER SCHNAPPS

$4.00

FRANGELICO

$7.00

KAHULA

$7.00

BAILEYS

$7.00

DISARONNO

$7.00

JAGER

$6.50

WELL

$4.00

BACARDI GOLD

$6.00

CAPTAIN MORGANS

$6.00

BACARDI LIGHT

$6.00

MALIBU

$6.00

WELL

$4.00

DON JULIO

$9.00

HORNITOS

$7.00

JOSE CUERVO

$7.00

TITO'S

$5.50

ABSOLUT

$5.50

WELL

$4.00

SMIRNOFF

$4.50

DEEP EDDY

$4.50

BIRD DOG MAPLE

$5.50

BLACK VELVET

$5.00

CANADIAN CLUB

$5.50

CANADIAN MIST

$5.50

CROWN APPLE

$6.25

CROWN PEACH

$6.25

CROWN ROYAL

$6.25

Fireball

$5.00

GLENLIVET

$5.00

JACK DANIELS

$6.25

JACK DANIELS HONEY

$6.25

JAMESON

$5.25

JIM BEAM

$4.50

KNOB CREEK-COLVILLE RESERVE

$6.50

MACNAUGHTONS

$5.00

MAKERS MARK

$5.50

PENDLETON

$6.00

R&R

$4.00

R&R PEACH

$4.50

SEAGRAMS 7

$5.00

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$5.50

WELL

$4.00

WHISTLEPIG

$11.00

WILD TURKEY

$5.25

WOODFORD RESERVE

$8.50

YUKON JACK

$5.00

DRAFTS

AMBER BOCK

$3.75

BODHIZAFA

$5.00

BUD LIGHT

$3.75+

BUDWEISER

$3.75

MANNY

$5.00

KONA

$5.00

IRISH DEATH

$5.00

LEMON BASIL

$5.00

BLUE MOON

$5.00

COCKTAIL

BLOODY MARY

$7.00

CEASAR

$7.00

FUZZY NAVEL W VODKA

$7.00

HOT BUTTER RUM

$7.00

LONG ISLAND

$9.00

MARGARITA

$6.50

MIMOSA

$6.50

SMOKED OLD FASHION

$11.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$7.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$7.00

TEQUILA SUNSET

$7.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$7.00

LEMON DROP

$7.00

CIDERS/SELTZERS

TWISTED TEA

$4.25

ANGRY CRISP

$4.25

MIKES HARD

$4.25

WHITE CLAW

$4.50

ULTRA SELZER

$4.50

DRINKS-N/A

BEVERAGES

DRAFT POP

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.00

ICED TEA

$2.00

SM JUICE 8 OZ

$2.50

LG JUICE 12 OZ

$4.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.00

COFFEE

$2.00

SM MILK

$1.50

LG MILK

$2.50

CHOC MILK

$2.50

HOT TEA

$2.00

CAN POP

$1.50

FOOD

SALADS

CAESAR

$9.00

CRISPY CHICKEN

$12.00+

GRILLED CHICKEN

$14.00

CHEF

$11.50+

TACO SALAD

$13.00+

SEAFOOD SALAD

$14.85

CRISPY CHICKEN-SMALL

$11.00

BURGERS

TINY BURGER

$10.00

HAMBURGER

$13.00

VEGETARIAN BURGER

$14.00

WESTERN DIP

$18.00

DOUBLE BURGER

$21.00

TJ'S BIG BURGER

$25.00

SANDWICHES

GRILLED CHEESE

$4.50

GRILLED HAM & CHEESE

$6.00

BLT

$9.00

HOT DOG

$4.00

VEGETARIAN CRUNCH WRAP

$12.00

CLUB HOUSE

$14.00

CHICKEN MALIBU

$11.00

REUBEN

$14.00

PATTY MELT

$15.00

FISHWICH

$7.00

MAINS

6 PC CHICKEN DINNER

$17.00

FETTUCCINI

$19.00

OYSTERS

$20.00

PRAWNS

$22.00

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$21.00

HAMBURGER STEAK

$21.00

12 OZ BONELESS RIBEYE

$30.00

BEEF FILET MIGNON 6 OZ

$26.00

BEEF FILET MIGNON 10 OZ

$34.00

LUNCH SPECIAL

$13.95

PRIME RIB

$31.00

8 oz RIBEYE SPECIAL

$19.95

BASKETS

CHICKEN STRIPS

$14.00

PRAWNS

$19.00

FISH-LARGE

$14.00

6 PIECE CHICKEN

$14.25

KIDS CHICKEN STRIP

$11.00

FISH-SMALL (2 PCS)

$12.50

SIDES

BAKED POTATO

$3.50

CHILI

$4.50+

CORN BREAD MUFFIN

$3.00

FRESH CUT FRIES

$3.50+

GARDEN SIDE SALAD

$5.00

JOJO

$7.00

MAC & CHEESE

$3.00

MASHED POTATOES

$3.50

ONION RINGS

$7.00

POTATO SALAD

$5.00

SOUP DU JOUR

$3.50+

STEAK FRIES

$3.50+

TATOR TOTS

$3.50+

TRIP SALAD BAR

$6.00

GARLIC BREAD

$2.00

DESSERTS

BROWNIE

$5.00

ROOTBEER FLOAT

$5.00

SLICE OF CAKE

$7.00

SLICE OF PIE

$7.00

CHICKEN TO GO

1/2 CHICKEN 6 PCS

$12.00

1/2 CHICKEN 6 PCS W SIDE

$15.00

1 CHICKEN 12 PCS

$24.00

1 CHICKEN 12 PCS W SIDE

$29.00

1.5 CHICKEN 18 PCS

$36.00

1.5 CHICKEN 18 PCS W SIDE

$43.00

2 CHICKENS 24 PCS

$60.00

2 CHICKENS 24 PCS W SIDE

$57.00

DINERS CHOICE

Diners ch-HAMBURGER

Diners ch-TURKY OR HAM

Diners ch-CHEF

Diners ch-CHICKEN STRIPS

Diners ch-GRILLED CHEESE

SPECIAL

WING

$1.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in beautiful Kettle Falls Washington, we serve fresh bar & grill comfort food & drinks in a warm, friendly place.

Location

305 East 3rd Avenue, Kettle Falls, WA 99141

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

