TJ's Hometown Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located in beautiful Kettle Falls Washington, we serve fresh bar & grill comfort food & drinks in a warm, friendly place.
Location
305 East 3rd Avenue, Kettle Falls, WA 99141
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
BPOE Colville 1753 - 1851 E Hawthorne Ave
No Reviews
1851 E Hawthorne Ave Colville, WA 99114
View restaurant
RUSTY PUTTER BAR & GRILLE - 2537 Sand Canyon Rd
No Reviews
2537 Sand Canyon Rd Chewelah, WA 99109
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Kettle Falls
More near Kettle Falls