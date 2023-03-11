Restaurant header imageView gallery

TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké - SoMa

review star

No reviews yet

60 Morris St

San Francisco, CA 94107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Edamame
Spring Rolls (4)
Mango Island Roll*


Appetizers & Sides

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$2.99

Traditional Japanese soup with a deep umami flavor enhanced with tofu, fresh green onion and Kombu.

Edamame

Edamame

$4.99
Tempura Shrimp (8)

Tempura Shrimp (8)

$9.99

8 Pieces of Crunchy Tempura Shrimp

Spring Rolls (4)

Spring Rolls (4)

$6.99

Veggies rolled in crispy wanton wrapper, served with house spicy mango sauce.

Chicken Gyoza (6)

Chicken Gyoza (6)

$7.99

Six pieces of our chicken gyoza served with house spicy mango sauce.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$4.99

Our delicious seaweed salad is now available as a side.

Kani Salad

Kani Salad

$4.99

Our delicious Kani salad is now available as a side.

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$4.99

Sunomono Salad

Sesame Balls (6)

Sesame Balls (6)

$6.99

Dessert dumplings made from rice flour and filled with smooth red bean paste.

Side of Rice (8oz)

Side of Rice (8oz)

$2.99

8 oz side of sushi rice with sesame seeds.

Sushi Rolls

All TOKYROLL signature rolls are rolled with sushi rice, a full sheet of nori, and cut into 10 pieces.
Hotel California Roll

Hotel California Roll

$9.99

Avocado, cucumber, & krabstik topped with kani salad and sesame seeds.

Swamp Thing Roll

Swamp Thing Roll

$9.99

Avocado and cucumber topped with seaweed salad, sesame seeds, & sesame sauce.

Vegan Pump Roll

Vegan Pump Roll

$9.99

Avocado, cucumber roll topped with our crispy tofu and edamame garlic mix.

Black Panther Roll*

Black Panther Roll*

$15.49

Avocado, cucumber, & krabstik topped with BBQ eel, black tobiko, & eel sauce. *This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Mango Island Roll*

Mango Island Roll*

$15.49

Avocado, cucumber, & kani salad topped with salmon, mango chunks, red tobiko, & spicy mango sauce. *This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Always Sunny Roll*

Always Sunny Roll*

$11.99

Smoked salmon, cucumber, & cream cheese topped with mango chunks, black tobiko, & eel sauce. *This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Super Salem Roll

Super Salem Roll

$9.99

Tempura roll with cream cheese and krabstik, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Dragon Breath Roll*

Dragon Breath Roll*

$14.99

Tempura roll with cream cheese and krabstik, topped with garlic shrimp, Sriracha, spicy mayo, red tobiko. *This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Darkhorse Roll

Darkhorse Roll

$14.99

Tempura roll with cream cheese and krabstik, topped with tempura shrimp, tempura salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sesame seeds.

The Ocean Bounty Roll*

The Ocean Bounty Roll*

$16.99

Avocado, cucumber, & krabstik topped with spicy tuna, garlic shrimp, fresh salmon, spicy mayo, & 7 spice blend. *This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Thundercat Roll*

Thundercat Roll*

$15.49

Spicy tuna and cucumber, topped with tempura shrimp, green onion, sesame seeds & eel sauce. *This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Roll Your Own Way!

$8.99

Poké Bowls

All poké bowls are gluten-free and come with edamame, seaweed salad, red cabbage, cucumber, avocado, carrot, and grape tomatoes.
Aloha Bowl

Aloha Bowl

$17.99

Sushi rice, Ahi tuna, cucumber slices, avocado, seaweed sala, kani salad, edamame, mango.

Hot Tropic Salmon Bowl

Hot Tropic Salmon Bowl

$16.99

Brown rice & spring salad mix, lomi lomi salmon, cucumber, avocadoame, kani salad, spicy mango sauce.

Double Shrimp Bowl

Double Shrimp Bowl

$15.99

White & brown rice, spring mix, shrimp tempura (3), garlic shrimp (3), cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo

Build Your Own Bowl

Undecided? Build your own creation from everything available in the kitchen!

Drinks

Coca-Cola 20oz Bottle

Coca-Cola 20oz Bottle

$2.99
Diet Coca-Cola 20oz Bottle

Diet Coca-Cola 20oz Bottle

$2.99
Coca-Cola Zero 20oz Bottle

Coca-Cola Zero 20oz Bottle

$2.99
Sprite 20oz Bottle

Sprite 20oz Bottle

$2.99
Smartwater 20oz Bottle

Smartwater 20oz Bottle

$2.99
Smartwater+ Clarity 23.7oz Bottle

Smartwater+ Clarity 23.7oz Bottle

$2.99Out of stock

ginseng and green tea extract

Jasmine Green Tea + Milk 11.8oz Bottle

Jasmine Green Tea + Milk 11.8oz Bottle

$2.99
Matcha Green Tea + Milk 11.8oz Bottle

Matcha Green Tea + Milk 11.8oz Bottle

$2.99
Black Tea + Milk 11.8oz Bottle

Black Tea + Milk 11.8oz Bottle

$2.99
House Brown Sugar Boba 16oz

House Brown Sugar Boba 16oz

$5.99
Hong Kong Milk Tea w/ Brown Sugar Boba

Hong Kong Milk Tea w/ Brown Sugar Boba

$5.99

Hong Kong Milk Tea w/ Brown Sugar Boba

Ramune Japanese Soda 200ml

Ramune (ラムネ) (Japanese pronunciation: [ɾamɯne]) is a Japanese carbonated soft drink.
Original

Original

$3.99

Original Flavor Ramune (ラムネ) (Japanese pronunciation: [ɾamɯne]) is a Japanese carbonated soft drink.

Strawberry

Strawberry

$3.99

Strawberry Flavor Ramune (ラムネ) (Japanese pronunciation: [ɾamɯne]) is a Japanese carbonated soft drink.

Lychee

Lychee

$3.99

Lychee Flavor Ramune (ラムネ) (Japanese pronunciation: [ɾamɯne]) is a Japanese carbonated soft drink.

Grape

Grape

$3.99

Grape Flavor Ramune (ラムネ) (Japanese pronunciation: [ɾamɯne]) is a Japanese carbonated soft drink.

Orange

Orange

$3.99

Orange Flavor Ramune (ラムネ) (Japanese pronunciation: [ɾamɯne]) is a Japanese carbonated soft drink.

Blueberry

Blueberry

$3.99

Blueberry Flavor Ramune (ラムネ) (Japanese pronunciation: [ɾamɯne]) is a Japanese carbonated soft drink.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:01 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:01 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The best value in The Bay! TOKYROLL is a sushi & poké concept bringing BIG rolls, FRESH bowls, and FAST service to the SoMa district. Our rolls are twice the size of a normal sushi roll and our poké bowls are packed with the freshest hand-selected ingredients to give you a healthy on-the-go option.

Location

60 Morris St, San Francisco, CA 94107

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Amici's - SOMA - CloudKitchen
orange starNo Reviews
60 Morris St. San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Buena Vida Cantina - 860 Folsom Street
orange starNo Reviews
860 Folsom Street San Francisco, CA 94107
View restaurantnext
Taksim
orange starNo Reviews
564 4th Street San Francisco, CA 94107
View restaurantnext
Hidden Spot - SoMa
orange starNo Reviews
1123 Folsom Street San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Marlowe - 500 Brannan Street
orange starNo Reviews
500 Brannan Street San Francisco, CA 94107
View restaurantnext
Zero Zero
orange star4.2 • 4,747
826 Folsom Street San Francisco, CA 94107
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

Rintaro
orange star4.9 • 15,092
82 14th St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Square Pie Guys - SOMA
orange star4.8 • 14,043
1077 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Kitava
orange star4.8 • 13,434
2011 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Underdogs Tres
orange star4.5 • 12,554
1224 9th Ave San Francisco, CA 94122
View restaurantnext
Pacific Catch - SF Chestnut St
orange star4.4 • 12,013
2027 Chestnut St San Francisco, CA 94123
View restaurantnext
Wayfare Tavern
orange star4.1 • 10,621
558 Sacramento Street San Francisco, CA 94111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
Brisbane
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
South San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Sausalito
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
San Bruno
review star
No reviews yet
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston