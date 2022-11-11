Tomasino's Italian Restaurant
289 Reviews
$$
54 Dallas Shopping Center
Dallas, PA 18612
Popular Items
Specials
Starters
Bruschetta App
Our homemade bread topped with diced tomatoes marinated in olive oil and balsamic vinegrette, drizzled with balsamic glaze
Risotto Balls
Creamy risotto balls filled with broccoli and cheese. Served on a bed of Alfredo sauce
Eggplant Rollatini App
Our house, lightly battered eggplant rolls filled with Mediterranean seasoned ricotta and baked with sauce and mozzarella
Fried Calamari
Tender, lightly floured, fresh calamari served with a side of marinara sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with a side of red sauce
French Fries
Cheese Fries
French fries topped with melted mozzarella cheese
Garlic Bread
Our homemade bread toasted with garlic butter
Garlic Bread W Ch
Our homemade bread toasted with garlic butter and melted mozzarella cheese
Chicken Tenders Ff
Breaded chicken tenderloins served with French fries
Spinach Garlic Oil
6 Wings
Blue cheese and celery are an extra charge
12 Wings
Blue cheese and celery are an extra charge
1/2 Lb Bites
1 Lb Bites
Steamed Clams APTZ
One pound of steamed clams in your choice of sauce
Mussels APTZ
One pound of steamed mussels in your choice of sauce
Pizza Bread
Homemade bread topped with our tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Side Penne Vodka
Side Meatballs
Includes 2 meatballs
Wings and Fries Combo
Pizza/Knots
Slice Pizza
Sicilian Slice
Chick Bacon Ranch Slice
Chicken Wing Slice
Grilled chicken, mozzarella & your choice of hot, mild or BBQ sauce
Chn Broc Alf Slice
Chn Parm Slice
Fresco Slice
Hawaiian Slice
Tomato sauce, cheese, pineapple, and ham.
Margherita Slice
Fresh mozzarella, san marzano, fresh basil & light garlic.
Meat Lovers Slice
Pagash Sic Slice
pagash Stuffed Slice
The Works Slice
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, green peppers, onions & mushrooms
Tomasino's Slice
Fresh mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, drizzled with balsamic glaze
Veggie Lovers Slice
Vodka Slice
White Slice
White Slice w/ Broc
White Slice w/ tom
Sausage Pepp Roll
Personal Pizza
Sauce and mozzarella cheese
Personal Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, san marzano, fresh basil & light garlic.
Personal Tomasino's Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, drizzled with balsamic glaze
Personal Chicken Wing Pizza
Grilled chicken, mozzarella & your choice of hot, mild or BBQ sauce
Personal Chick Bacon Ranch Pizza
White pizza topped with chicken, bacon, and ranch
Personal Fresco Pizza
White pizza with fresh tomatoes and basil
Personal Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, sauce, and mozzarella
Personal Veggie Lovers Pizza
Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, sauce, mozzarella
Personal Hawaiian Pizza
Tomato sauce, cheese, pineapple, and ham.
Personal Vodka Pizza
Personal Popeye Pizza
White pizza with spinach, tomatoes, ricotta & mozzarella
Personal White Garlic/Bianca Pizza
White pizza with fresh garlic and herbs
Personal Stuffed Pagach
Personal Philly Steak Pizza
Medium Pizza
Sauce and mozzarella cheese
Medium Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, san marzano, fresh basil & light garlic.
Medium Tomasino's Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, drizzled with balsamic glaze
Medium Chicken Wing Pizza
Grilled chicken, mozzarella & your choice of hot, mild or BBQ sauce
Medium Chick Bacon Ranch Pizza
White pizza topped with chicken, bacon, and ranch
Medium Fresco Pizza
White pizza with fresh tomatoes and basil
Medium Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, sauce, and mozzarella
Medium Veggie Lovers Pizza
Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, sauce, mozzarella
Medium Hawaiian Pizza
Tomato sauce, cheese, pineapple, and ham.
Medium Vodka Pizza
Medium Popeye Pizza
White pizza with spinach, tomatoes, ricotta & mozzarella
Medium White Garlic/ Bianca Pizza
White pizza with fresh garlic and herbs
Medium Stuffed Pagach
Medium Philly Steak Pizza
Large Pizza
Sauce and mozzarella cheese
Large Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, san marzano, fresh basil & light garlic.
Large Tomasino's Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, drizzled with balsamic glaze
Large Chicken Wing Pizza
Grilled chicken, mozzarella & your choice of hot, mild or BBQ sauce
Large Chick Bacon Ranch Pizza
White pizza topped with chicken, bacon, and ranch
Large Fresco Pizza
White pizza with fresh tomatoes and basil
Large Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, sauce, and mozzarella
Large Veggie Lovers
Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, sauce, mozzarella
Large Hawaiian Pizza
Tomato sauce, cheese, pineapple, and ham.
Large Vodka Pizza
Large Popeye Pizza
White pizza with spinach, tomatoes, ricotta & mozzarella
Large White Garlic/Bianca
White pizza with fresh garlic and herbs
Large Stuffed Pagach Pizza
Large Philly Steak Pizza
Half Sicilian
Our thicker crust with sauce and mozzarella cheese
Half Sicilan Pagach
Full Sicilian
Our thicker crust with sauce and mozzarella cheese
Full Sicilian Pagach
6-8 Garlic Knots
10-12 Garlic Knots
6-8 Spicy Garlic Knots
10-12 Spicy Garlic Knots
Calzone/Stromboli
Small Cheese Calzone
Ricotta, mozzarella, and Romano cheese
Small Italian Stromboli
Ham, pepperoni, and mozzarella
Small Steak Stromboli
With mushrooms, onions, peppers, and mozzarella
Medium Cheese Calzone
Ricotta, mozzarella, and Romano cheese
Medium Italian Stromboli
Ham, pepperoni, and mozzarella
Medium Steak Stromboli
With mushrooms, onions, peppers, and mozzarella
Large Cheese Calzone
Ricotta, mozzarella, and Romano cheese
Large Italian Stromboli
Ham, pepperoni, and mozzarella
Large Steak Stromboli
With mushrooms, onions, peppers, and mozzarella
Salads
Small Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, and cucumbers
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with croutons and Romano cheese
Large Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, and cucumbers
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with croutons and Romano cheese
Large Antipasto Salad
Ham, salami, provolone, olives, sweet and hot peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons
Large Cobb Salad
Roasted turkey, hard-boiled eggs, bacon, roasted corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons
Large Grilled Salmon Salad
Large Original Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, croutons, and Romano cheese over romaine
Large Tomasino's Salad
Fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, bruschetta tomatoes, imported olives and a drizzle of balsamic glaze over Arcadia blend
Large Chef Salad
Ham, turkey and provolone cheese with tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons
Pasta & Risotto
Crab Pic Pac
Jumbo lump crab in a southern Italian traditional sauce made with fresh tomatoes, garlic, and fresh basil in a light wine sauce
Zuppa Di Pesce
Mussels, clams, shrimp, cod and scallops with your choice of red, white, scampi, or fra Diavolo sauce
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Tender seared chicken sauteed with broccoli in a house made alfredo sauce
Meat Lover
Meat sauce, one meatball, and one sausage
Alfredo
Calamari
Fradiavolo
Spicy red sauce
Land & Sea Scampi w Chicken
Trio of shrimp, scallops, and chicken scampi served over your favorite pasta or risotto
Meat Sauce
Seasoned ground beef in our thin and smooth tomato sauce
Meatballs
Two meatballs in our thin and smooth tomato sauce
Pic Pac
A southern Italian traditional sauce made with fresh tomatoes, garlic, and fresh basil in a light wine sauce
Sausage
Two pieces of sausage in our thin and smooth tomato sauce
Scampi
Chicken sauteed in a white wine lemon sauce
Vodka
Whole Clams
Margherita
Chunky San Marzano tomato sauce and fresh basil topped with fresh mozarella
Stuffed Shells
Four jumbo shells filled with seasoned ricotta cheese topped with sauce and mozzarella cheese
Baked Ziti
Penne pasta tosses with ricotta cheese, topped with sauce and mozzarella cheese
Lasagna
Seasoned beef, ricotta, sauce, mozzarella, and Romano cheese
Manicotti
Baked Cheese Ravioli
Sicilian Baked Ziti
Dinners
Broil Seafood Platter
Fillet of haddock, shrimp, and scallops in lemon butter and wine sauce served over sauteed spinach and with the potato of the day
Grilled Salmon Dinner
Fresh grilled salmon on a bed of spinach topped with bruschetta tomatoes and drizzled with balsamic glaze. Served with the potato and veggie of the day
Fried Seafood Platter
Fillet of haddock, shrimp and scallops made to order, lightly floured and fried until golden, served over French fries with our homemade tarter and cocktail sauces
Eggplant Parmesan
Lightly battered to perfection and topped with homemade sauce and mozzarella
Eggplant Rollatini
Slices of our lightly breaded eggplant stuffed with seasoned ricotta cheese then topped with homemade sauce and mozzarella
Fish & Chips
Fried Shrimp Platter
Made to order 15 medium shrimp served with French fries and a side of cocktail sauce
Cajun Salmon
Fried Scallops
Fried Shrimp and Scallops
Chicken Portofino
Seared chicken topped with sauteed mushrooms, roasted peppers and jumbo lump crab meat in white wine sauce with melted fresh mozzarella. Served over pasta or with the potato and veggie of the day
Chicken Mare & Monti
Chicken topped with sautéed shrimp, scallops, and mushrooms in a smooth red wine sauce over pasta or with potato and veggie of the day
Chicken Francese
A classic! Egg-dipped and finished with white wine and garlic butter
Chicken Piccata
Chicken sautéed in a caper, lemon, white wine, and garlic butter sauce
Chicken Marsala
Sautéed mushrooms and semi-sweet Marsala sauce
Chicken Parmigiana
Lightly hand-breaded and baked with our sauce and mozzarella
Chicken Siciliana
A great combination of chicken topped with eggplant, sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Sinatra
Sautéed mushrooms, eggplant and mozzarella in Marsala sauce
Chicken and Crab Francese
Veal Portofino
Seared veal topped with sauteed mushrooms, roasted peppers and jumbo lump crab meat in white wine sauce with melted fresh mozzarella. Served over pasta or with the potato and veggie of the day
Veal Mare & Monti
Veal topped with sautéed shrimp, scallops, and mushrooms in a smooth red wine sauce over pasta or with potato and veggie of the day
Veal Francese
A classic! Egg-dipped and finished with white wine and garlic butter
Veal Piccata
Veal sautéed in a caper, lemon, white wine, and garlic butter sauce
Veal Marsala
Sautéed mushrooms and semi-sweet Marsala sauce
Veal Parmigiana
Lightly hand-breaded and baked with our sauce and mozzarella
Veal Siciliana
A great combination veal topped with eggplant, sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Veal Sinatra
Sautéed mushrooms, eggplant and mozzarella in Marsala sauce
Land & Sea Scampi w Veal
Meatball Parm Dinner
Sausage Parm
Meatball and Sausage Parm
Shrimp Parm
Kids Menu
Keto
Dessert
Soups
Cup Italian Wedding Soup
Cup Lobster Bisque Soup
Bowl Italian Wedding Soup
Bowl Lobster Bisque Soup
Quart Italian Wedding Soup
Quart Lobster Bisque Soup
Bowl Of Chicken Pastina
Cup Of Chicken Pastina
Quart Chick Pastina
Cup Tuscan
Bowl Tuscan
Sandwiches
Italian Sub
Homemade bread, ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, oil and vinegar
Turkey & Cheese Sub
Homemade bread, roasted turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
Tuna & Cheese Sub
Homemade bread, homemade tuna salad, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion
Caprese Melt
Homemade bread topped with fresh mozzarella, Arcadia bland, bruschetta tomatoes, and balsamic glaze
Fried Haddock Sandwich
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and homemade tarter sauce on homemade bread
Shrimp Po' Boy
Made-to-order jumbo shrimp topped with our chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and red onion
Meatball Parm Sub
Pork and beef meatballs topped with sauce and mozzarella served on our homemade bread
Eggplant Parm Sub
Lightly floured and fried eggplant topped with mozzarella and sauce served on our homemade bread
Veal Parm Sub
Top round veal cutlet topped with sauce and mozzarella served on our homemade bread
Sicilian Parm Sub
Chicken and eggplant topped with sauce and mozzarella served on our homemade bread
Chicken Parm Sub
Chicken tenderloin lightly breaded topped with sauce and mozzarella served on our homemade bread
Sausage Parm Sub
Sliced Italian sausage topped with melted mozzarella and sauce served on our homemade bread
Chicken Wing Wrap
Grilled chicken, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, blue cheese, and your choice of mild, hot or BBQ sauce served on a toasted tortilla wrap
Chicken Cranberry Wrap
Homemade chicken salad, cranberries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and topped with a raspberry melba sauce served on a tortilla wrap
Grilled Salmon Panini
Grilled salmon topped with Arcadia blend, bruschetta tomatoes, and drizzled with house balsamic glaze
Chicken Roasted Pepper Panini
Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, served on a toasted flat panini bread
Chicken Asiago Spinach Panini
Chicken Cordon Bleu Ital Cutlet
Ham, provolone, honey mustard
Chicken Fradiavolo Ital Cutlet
Provolone and spicy red sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch Ital Cutlet
Provolone cheese, ranch, and bacon
Chicken Milanese Ital Cutlet
Spring mix, tomatoes, red onions, extra virgin olive oil, and a splash of lemon
Sides
Chips
Side of our homemade chips
gluten free roll
Homemade Bread
Dinner Rolls
Side Pot of the day
Side 2oz Wing Sauce
Side 4oz Wing Sauce
Side 8oz Wing Sauce
scoop of tuna
Side 2oz Tomato Sauce
Side 4oz Tomato Sauce
Size 8oz Tomato Sauce
Side 8oz Alfredo Sauce
Side 2oz Blue Cheese (Pizza)
Side 4oz Blue Cheese (Pizza)
Side 8oz Blue Cheese (Pizza)
Side Pasta Tomato Sauce
Side Pasta with Meat Sauce
Side Penne Vodka
Fresh Brewed Tea
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
54 Dallas Shopping Center, Dallas, PA 18612